LG Electronics India Ltd. Student Member Program Terms and Conditions

Welcome to the LG Electronics Student Program (“Program”) for educational institutes. This Program is designed exclusively for students from various educational institutes, providing access to special promotions, offers, and additional features at the discretion of LG Electronics. Participation in this program is subject to the following Terms and Conditions.

1. Eligibility and Access

Current or newly admitted full-time or part-time students in India with a valid email address or a student ID ([issued by a recognized university or educational institute in India]) are eligible for this Program. For the purpose of this Program, a ‘student’ shall mean any individual enrolled in a recognized academic program who holds a valid student ID card.

LG Electronics reserves the right to determine eligibility for access to the LG Online Brand Store ( https://www.lg.com/in/ ).

The LG Online Brand Store ("OBS") refers to LG’s official Online Business Store hosted at https://www.lg.com/in/ which enables customers to purchase LG products directly from the brand.

Only active LG account users who accept these Terms and Conditions can use the LG Online Brand Store. Users can create an account by signing up at https://www.lg.com/in/ , clicking on “Upgrade to Special Member,” and accepting these Terms and Conditions.

2. Account Cancellation

Users may cancel their LG account at any time. However, cancellation or deactivation of the account will result in limited access to the features available on the OBS. Certain benefits such as Special Member Program discounts are available only to signed-in users with active LG accounts.

Guest users or users without verified student status may not be eligible to receive program-specific discounts or offers.

3. Offers and Discounts

Receipt of any discount, special offer, promotion, or similar benefit is at the sole discretion of LG Electronics. Mere adherence to the terms upon signing up does not entitle the user to claim any such benefits.

Any Special Member -specific discounts, promotions, or offers under this Program are non-combinable with offers available on OBS excluding first time purchase membership benefits.

For more information regarding the offers and their applicability, users are encouraged to contact LG customer care or refer to the Terms of Use and relevant offer-specific Terms and Conditions available on the LG Online Brand Shop.

4. Purchase Limitations

Purchases by LG Special Member users are subject to the following quantity capping per product category:

- 2 products from the HE category (1 LED & 1 CAV)

- 2 products from the HA category (1 RAC, 1 WM, 1 REF, 1 MWO, 1 DW, 1 WPR, 1 APR)

5. Modification and Revocation

LG Electronics reserves the right to inhibit, suspend, modify, or revoke the use of or account related to the OBS at any time, for any reason, and without prior notice.

6. Confidentiality and Use

As the LG Online Brand Shop offers available to everyone. These benefits are provided as part of this exclusive Student Member Program and are meant only for eligible users. To maintain the exclusivity and effectiveness of the OBS, users must:

a. Keep all information regarding the LG Online Brand Shop, including its existence, prices, offers, and conditions of sale, strictly confidential.

b. Ensure that the purchase of LG Electronics products are strictly for personal use and not for unauthorized resale.

LG Electronics reserves the right to withdraw any user’s access to the OBS and/or take appropriate legal actions, if there is reasonable doubt that such user commits any violation including disclosure of confidential information or unauthorized resale under these Terms and Conditions.

7. General Provisions

1. For anything not specified here, please refer to the Terms and Conditions shown on the LG Online Brand Shop website.

2. All purchases made by Special Member accounts are considered staff purchases or corporate employee purchases. By clicking accept, the user fully and unconditionally accepts these Terms and Conditions.

8. Acceptance of Terms

By signing up for the LG Special Member Program, you accept all the above Terms and Conditions and consent to receiving marketing and promotional communications from LG Electronics.