We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TONE Free fit TF7
Make your move with a fit that's secure & comfortable
*Based on LGE internal quality testing.
Swivel. Lock. Go
Immerse yourself in the music with Active Noise Cancelling
1. Medical Grade Silicone Ear Gels
Clean and comfortable, with a fit that helps block noise.
2. 6mm Driver Unit
Delivers powerful high-quality sound.
3. Swivel Grip Technology
Unique ear hook shape to lock earbuds securely and comfortable inside your ear.
4. Proximity Sensor
Can detect whether the earbuds are in ear or not.
5. Long-lasting Battery
Holds 10 hours of power, with another 20 hours ready in the cradle.
Switch your listening mode with ease
Clear and natural sound with Meridian
LG TONE-TF7Q The TONE Free fit cradle is open, with the left earbud inside the cradle, and the right earbud outside. Meridian's logo is seen at the bottom of the image.
Prestigious British Audio Experts, Meridian
LG TONE-TF7Q Two Meridian speakers and a microphone in a dark room.
Meridian's Leading Technologies and Expertise
LG TONE-TF7Q A man working on professional machines at his desk.
Digital Signal Processing
LG TONE-TF7Q DSP illustration of a circuit board illuminated by blue light.
Freshen up your wireless earbuds with UVnano
LG TONE-TF7Q A close-up of the TONE Free fit earbud, with a blue grid on the eargel. Text says UVnano cleans thoroughly and 99.9% reduction in bacteria. A woman is sweating as she wears TONE Free fit, and it appears she just finished her workout.
Clean up your wireless earbuds after the gym by charging them in the UVnano cradle.
Waterproof keeps you playing through dust, sweat, and wetness
LG TONE-TF7Q TONE Free fit earbuds in front of text saying IP67. The earbuds are surrounded by water and water droplets. A woman with her hair tied up is shown on the left, wearing a TONE Free fit product, pouring water on her face, and a man's hand washing the TONE Free fit earbuds with water is shown on the right.
*IP67 rating is the combination of IP6X and IPX7. IP6X means dust tight for no ingress of dust and complete protection against contact.
IPX7 is protection against the effects of immersion in water, based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use.
*Charging cradle is not waterproof. Earbuds must be thoroughly dried prior to placing them into the charging cradle or they may be damaged. Hands must also be dried prior to handling the charging cradle.
One charge for long lasting battery life
LG TONE-TF7Q A man wearing the TONE Free fit and looking at his smartphone. The sky is dark as he just finished his evening workout. A woman wearing TONE Free fit earbuds is catching her breath in sunny weather.
*Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage, and many other factors.
*Based on LGE internal quality testing, the earbud batteries and cradle battery last for 10 and 20 hours respectively when Active Noise Cancellation function is turned off.
Easy Pairing to connect your earbuds
*If the connection pop-up does not appear, touch the right earbud for 10 seconds while both earbuds are in the cradle. The cradle will blink blue and the connection will be initiated.
*Only supported on Android devices.
*Location and Bluetooth functions must be activated to operate.
*Google Fast Pair is only supported on Android devices.
*MS Swift Pair is only supported by Windows 10 ver 1803 or higher.
*Before Google authentication, you can activate and use the device's Debug mode.
*No separate distance adjustment option.
LG TONE Free Lineup
All Spec
MODEL INFORMATION
-
Model Name
TONE-TF7Q
SIZE(W X H X D, MM)
-
Product Size (W x H x D) mm
24.8 x 23.5 x 26.7
-
Charing Case Size (W x H x D) mm
65.5 x 51.9 x 32.7
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Product Net Weight (Kg)
0.00595
-
Charging Case Net Weight (Kg)
0.043
GIFT BOX
-
Size (W x H x D) mm
97.2 x 92 x 64.7
-
Weight(kg)
0.168
CHARGING PORT INFORMATION
-
USB C-type (Female)
Yes
-
Display Type
LED Indicator 1
(BT, Power on, Battery)
LED Indicator 2
(UVnano)
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Version
V5.3
-
BLE supporting
Yes
-
Google Fast Pair Service
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Open / Semi-open / Canal
canal
-
Unit type (BA,Dynamic, etc) and Size
Dyn 6Φ
SOUND SOLUTION
-
ANC
Yes (Hybrid ANC)
-
Ambient Mode
Yes
-
Talk Thru
Yes
MIC
-
Mic type (C Mic / D Mic)
MEMS
-
# of Mic
3 pairs
-
# of Mic per function
2 pairs(For Call), 2pair(For ANC)
-
Mic Solution - NR/EC
Yes
EQ
-
Meridian Sound Effect
Yes
-
Meridian EQ (Natural)
Yes
-
Meridian EQ (Immersive)
Yes
-
LG EQ(Bass Boost)
Yes
-
LG EQ(Treble Boost)
Yes
-
Customized EQ(Custom1)
Yes
-
Customized EQ(Custom2)
Yes
-
3D Stage Sound
Yes
PRODUCT BATTERY
-
Battery Type
Lithium + ion
-
Battery Capacity
68 mAh *2
-
Battery Charging time
within 1 hours
-
Battery Life (Playing Music on Earbuds)
10 hours(without ANC) 6 hours(with ANC)
-
Battery Fast Charging Time / Battery Play Life
5min / 1hr
CHARGING CASE
-
Battery Type
Lithium + ion
-
Battery Capacity
390 mAh
-
Battery Charging time
within 2 hours
-
Battery Life(Playing Music with Charging Case)
30 hours(without ANC)
18 hours(with ANC)
BLUETOOTH AUDIO CODEC
-
SBC
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Multi Point
Yes
-
Multi Paring
Yes
-
Swift Pair
Yes
-
Fast Charging
Yes
-
Upgrade Manager(FOTA)
Yes (Cradle not supported)
-
Companion App(Android/iOS)
Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
IP67
-
UVNano
Yes (Mesh+)
-
Mood Lingting
Yes
-
Wearable Sensor on Earbuds
Yes
-
Charging Status of Earbuds on APP
Yes
-
Charging Status of Cradle on APP
Yes
-
MFI Certification
Yes
CONTROL
-
Touch
Yes
ACCESSORY_MANUAL
-
Seperated Warranty Card or not
Yes
-
Charging only cable
Yes
-
Extra Ear Gel
L,S
-
Medical Slicon Eargels
Yes
-
Ear hook
L,S
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Manufactured By
BLUECOM VINA CO., LTD. LOT C5-4, IZ1, TRANG DUE INDUSTRIAL ZONE, DINH VU - CAT HAI ECONOMIC ZONE, LE LOI COMMUNE, AN DUONG DISTRICT, HAI PHONG CITY, VIETNAM HAI PHONG,Vietnam-180000
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Country of Origin
Vietnam
-
Imported By
LG Electronics - A-24/6, Mohan Cooperative industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
TONE-TF7Q
LG TONE Free fit TF7