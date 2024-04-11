We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Tone Free Wireless Earbuds with Noise Isolation, UVnano 99.9% Bacteria-Free, Prestigious British Meridian Sound, Dual Microphones in Each Earbud and IPX4 Water Resistance (FN5U, Black)
LG Tone Free Wireless Earbuds with Noise Isolation, UVnano 99.9% Bacteria-Free, Prestigious British Meridian Sound, Dual Microphones in Each Earbud and IPX4 Water Resistance (FN5U, Black)
“The LG TONE Free are the first pair of wireless headphones I’ve used. The music experience is banging and the noise isolation is next level, allowing me to get lost in my own little world. You can hear every single note clear and equally!”
- Tom Grennan, BBC Music Introducing Artist of the Year 2018 -
“When the earbuds are on the cradle and they are on charge, you will get a flash of UVC light that’s going to kill up to 99.9% of bacteria. You guys know how important that is especially in these days when everybody is more concerned about hygiene. That is very, very cool.”
- SuperSaf, UK Tech Reviewer (Subscribers 1.5M) -
Refresh Your Sound
LG Tone Free HBS-FN5U Refresh Your Sound
Buy, India's 1st 99.9% Bacteria Free Wireless Earbuds
Clear and Spatial Sound
LG Tone Free HBS-FN5U Clear and Spatial Sound
Buy, India's 1st 99.9% Bacteria Free Wireless Earbuds
Sound, Engineered Together
- John Buchanan, CEO at Meridian Audio -
Prestigious British Audio, MERIDIAN
LG Tone Free HBS-FN5U Meridian Technology
MERIDIAN’s Leading Technologies
Buy, India's 1st 99.9% Bacteria Free Wireless Earbuds
Buy, India's 1st 99.9% Bacteria Free Wireless Earbuds
How Clean Are Your Earbuds?
LG Tone Free HBS-FN5U LG Sound Clarity Quote
Fresh in a Flash
Kills 99.9% of Bacteria
LG Tone Free HBS-FN5U Uvnano
*UVnano is a compound word derived from the words UV and its unit, nanometer.
*Independent testing shows that the UVnano charging cradle kills 99.9% of E. Coli & S. aureus bacteria on the speaker mesh of the earbuds in ten minutes while charging. The UV LED function works only when the charging cradle is connected to the power cable.
*UV LED light is invisible and is only activated when the charging cradle is closed with the earbuds inside. The blue mood light is for aesthetic purposes only and appears when the charging cradle lid is opened.
Buy, India's 1st 99.9% Bacteria Free Wireless Earbuds
Hypoallergenic and Comfortable
LG Tone Free HBS-FN5U Medical Ear gel
Buy, India's 1st 99.9% Bacteria Free Wireless Earbuds
Find Your Perfect Fit from Three Sizes
*This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device.
*The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.
Buy, India's 1st 99.9% Bacteria Free Wireless Earbuds
*Standard playtime when listening to music.
*The earbud batteries and battery last for 6 and 12 hours respectively when listening to music.
*Enjoy 1 hour of music playtime after charging the cradle for 5 minutes with the earbuds inside.
Buy, India's 1st 99.9% Bacteria Free Wireless Earbuds
*Compatible Models (webOS 3.0 (OLED), webOS 3.5, webOS 4.0, webOS 4.5, webOS 5.0. LG TONE Free app compatible with Android (5.0 and up) and iOS (11.0 and up).
Refreshingly in Style
LG Tone Free HBS-FN5U Stylish Design
*The image is simulated.
Fits Right in Your Palm
LG Tone Free HBS-FN5U Compact case Design
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Model No
HBS-FN5U
-
Product Size (W x H x D) mm
16.1 x 32.766 x 25.0
-
Charing Case Size (W x H x D) mm
54.6 x 54.6 x 27.5
-
Product Net Weight (Kg)
0.0054
-
Charging Case Net Weight (Kg)
0.039
-
Carton Size (W x H x D) mm
90 x 90.6 x 58
-
Carton Weight (kg)
0.1635
-
USB C-type (Female)
Yes
-
Display Type
LED Indicator
(BT, Power on, Battery)
-
Bluetooth Version
5.0
-
BLE supporting
Yes
-
Google Fast Pair Service
Yes
-
Open / Semi-open / Canal
canal
-
Unit type (BA,Dynamic, etc) and Size
Dyn 6Φ
-
Ambient Mode
Yes
-
Mic type (C Mic / D Mic )
Analog MEMS
-
# of Mic
2 pairs
-
# of Mic per function
2 pairs (For Call)
-
NR/EC
Yes
-
Meridian Sound Effect
Yes
-
Meridian EQ
Yes
-
Pre-Set EQ (Bass, Normal, Treble, Flat)
Yes
-
Customized EQ
Yes
-
Battery Type
Lithium + ion
-
Battery Capacity
55 mAh *2
-
Battery Charging time
within 1 hours
-
Battery Life (Playing Music on Earbuds)
6
-
Battery Fast Charging Time / Battery Play Life
5min / 1hr
-
Battery Type
Lithium + ion
-
Battery Capacity
390 mAh
-
Battery Charging time
within 2 hours
-
Battery Life (Playing Music with Charging Case)
18
-
SBC
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
-
Fast Charging
Yes
-
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
Yes
-
Companion App (Android/iOS)
Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
IPx4
-
Wear sensor
Yes
-
Voice Prompt
English
-
Touch
Yes
-
Simple manual
Yes
-
Warranty
Yes
-
Data cable
Yes
-
WEEE Card
Yes
-
Extra Ear Gel
L,S
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
Korea
-
Manufactured By
Area C5-4 TRANG DUE IZ, ANDUONG DIST HAI PHONG CITY, VIETNAM
-
Imported By
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT. LTD. ,PLOT NO – 4, TECHZONE – 2,GREATER NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH , INDIA -201308,NEAR RANJANGAON GANAPATI, TALUKA SHIRUR ,PUNE, MAHARASHTRA- 411002
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
HBS-FN5U
LG Tone Free Wireless Earbuds with Noise Isolation, UVnano 99.9% Bacteria-Free, Prestigious British Meridian Sound, Dual Microphones in Each Earbud and IPX4 Water Resistance (FN5U, Black)