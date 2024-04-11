Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Tone Free Wireless Earbuds with Noise Isolation, UVnano 99.9% Bacteria-Free, Prestigious British Meridian Sound, Dual Microphones in Each Earbud and IPX4 Water Resistance (FN5U, Black)

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG Tone Free Wireless Earbuds with Noise Isolation, UVnano 99.9% Bacteria-Free, Prestigious British Meridian Sound, Dual Microphones in Each Earbud and IPX4 Water Resistance (FN5U, Black)

HBS-FN5U

LG Tone Free Wireless Earbuds with Noise Isolation, UVnano 99.9% Bacteria-Free, Prestigious British Meridian Sound, Dual Microphones in Each Earbud and IPX4 Water Resistance (FN5U, Black)

LG Tone Free HBS-FN5U Front Open

“The LG TONE Free are the first pair of wireless headphones I’ve used. The music experience is banging and the noise isolation is next level, allowing me to get lost in my own little world. You can hear every single note clear and equally!”

 

- Tom Grennan, BBC Music Introducing Artist of the Year 2018 -

“When the earbuds are on the cradle and they are on charge, you will get a flash of UVC light that’s going to kill up to 99.9% of bacteria. You guys know how important that is especially in these days when everybody is more concerned about hygiene. That is very, very cool.”

 

- SuperSaf, UK Tech Reviewer (Subscribers 1.5M) -

“LG launched something really cool. Unbelievable. I notice immediately that they are black, and I think that is really, really cool.”

 

- Uberquin, Netherlands Influencer (Subscribe 534K) -
New LG TONE Free​

Refresh Your Sound

Clear and spatial sound with Meridian, a fresh UVnano cradle, and a sleek, comfortable design turn the true wireless earbud experience up a notch.

LG Tone Free HBS-FN5U Refresh Your Sound

Buy, India's 1st 99.9% Bacteria Free Wireless Earbuds

Where To Buy
Premium Sound

Clear and Spatial Sound

With sound designed by Meridian, LG TONE Free FN5U delivers clear and spatial audio. No matter where you are, become completely immersed in whatever you listen to and forget you are wearing earbuds.

LG Tone Free HBS-FN5U Clear and Spatial Sound

Buy, India's 1st 99.9% Bacteria Free Wireless Earbuds

Where To Buy
LG Tone Free HBS-FN5U Meridian Technology

Sound, Engineered Together

"“Whether you're at home, in the car, commuting or at the gym, the new LG TONE models are a clear step forward in audio innovation and performance, and will provide outstanding entertainment for consumers worldwide, meeting the demand for convenient high quality listening experiences, anywhere.”

- John Buchanan, CEO at Meridian Audio -

Prestigious British Audio, MERIDIAN 

Since 1977, Meridian have been crafting innovative, elegant, high performance audio solutions. As the British pioneer of high-resolution audio and a leading authority on Digital Signal Processing (DSP) they transform the way people experience sound, wherever they are.

LG Tone Free HBS-FN5U Meridian Technology

MERIDIAN’s Leading Technologies

Since their inception more than 40 years ago, Meridian's rigorous and research-led philosophy has maintained their position on the limits of what's possible in sound. As the Pioneers of High Resolution Audio and Masters of Digital Signal Processing (DSP), Meridian have played an integral role in the development and adoption of pioneering technologies.
LG Tone Free HBS-FN5U Meridian Technology

Digital Signal Processing

Meridian are the masters of Digital Signal Processing (DSP) and pioneered the concept of the DSP digital active loudspeaker with integrated amplification. DSP allows absolute control over the audio signal, enabling the design of advanced technologies that can enhance the listening experience in any context.
LG Tone Free HBS-FN5U Meridian Technology

Meridian Lossless Packing

Meridian have been a long-term collaborator and technology partner with Dolby. Meridian Lossless packing technology was developed by Meridian and licensed to Dolby as the standard for DVD audio.
LG Tone Free HBS-FN5U Meridian Technology

Master Quality Authenticated

Meridian developed MQA - the revolutionary technology for efficiently streaming music with the highest possible sound quality. With MQA you can be sure that you’re hearing exactly what the artist approved in the studio.

Buy, India's 1st 99.9% Bacteria Free Wireless Earbuds

Where To Buy
LG Tone Free HBS-FN5U Meridian Technology
Headphone Spatial Processing​

Sound with a Realistic Sense of Space

Meridian's Headphone Spatial Processing (HSP) overcomes the challenges of headphone listening such as their compact size and lack of 'crosstalk' between the left and right channels. HSP not only recreates a realistic soundstage that simulates the experience of listening to real loudspeakers, but it also delivers vocals with pristine clarity. This is a fresh listening experience helping you forget you are wearing earbuds.

Buy, India's 1st 99.9% Bacteria Free Wireless Earbuds

Where To Buy
LG Tone Free HBS-FN5U Enjoy MERIDIAN Sound
6mm Driver Unit

Enjoy MERIDIAN Sound to the Fullest

A 6mm custom-built driver unit optimizes how you experience Meridian sound. This powerful yet compact unit promotes vocal clarity and intensifies rich bass.​
LG Tone Free HBS-FN5U Meridian EQ Sound
Special EQ by Meridian

The Best Sound for All Types of Music​

As well as the standard Immersive mode, you can choose three other presets enhanced with Meridian Headphone Spatial Processing (HSP).

Immersive Sound with Safety

LG Tone Free HBS-FN5U Noise Isolation
Noise Isolation

A Close Fit that Blocks Out Noise

The close in-ear fit provides a remarkable seal that helps to block out surrounding noise, even when you’re in a busy café, noisy workspace, or crowded bus.
LG Tone Free HBS-FN5U Ambient Sound Mode
Ambient Sound Mode

Hear Your Surroundings ​for Extra Safety​

A press on your earbuds lets you be fully aware of your surroundings. This mode ​is useful when you need to have a quick conversation, pick up an announcement on ​public transportation, or cross a street. It’s a more convenient and safer way to enjoy music.​
LG Tone Free HBS-FN5U Call Clarity
Call Clarity

Noise Reduction & Echo Cancellation​

LG TONE Free FN5U features built-in, high-performance dual microphones for the maximal call clarity. Echo Cancellation and Noise Reduction, which is engineered with the leading beamforming algorithm of LG TONE neckband series, detects and minimizes unwanted noise. And a microphone positioned at the end of the stem picks up and amplifies your vocals even in a crowded space.

How Clean Are Your Earbuds?

Conveniently keep your earbuds clean with UVnano technology in LG TONE Free FN5U cradle.

LG Tone Free HBS-FN5U LG Sound Clarity Quote

Fresh in a Flash

UVnano​

Kills 99.9% of Bacteria

Your earbuds are there for you every day—helping you relax, rock out, and refocus. But these buds can also host bacteria you won’t want to carry around. Introducing the newly designed LG TONE Free HBS-FN5U, equipped with a UVnano charging cradle that kills 99.9% of bacteria while charging*. So you can jam on with less worries.

LG Tone Free HBS-FN5U Uvnano

*UVnano is a compound word derived from the words UV and its unit, nanometer.​
*Independent testing shows that the UVnano charging cradle kills 99.9% of E. Coli & S. aureus bacteria on the speaker mesh of the earbuds in ten minutes while charging. The UV LED function works only when the charging cradle is connected to the power cable.
*UV LED light is invisible and is only activated when the charging cradle is closed with the earbuds inside. The blue mood light is for aesthetic purposes only and appears when the charging cradle lid is opened.​

Buy, India's 1st 99.9% Bacteria Free Wireless Earbuds

Where To Buy
LG Tone Free HBS-FN5U UL Verified Uvnano

UL Verified Uvnano

The LG FN5U’s UVnano charging case is the first production that’s verified to reduce bacteria based on a new ultra-violet-light test protocol developed by microbiology experts at UL LLC, considered the world’s leading safety science company.
Medical-Grade Ear Gels

Hypoallergenic and Comfortable

LG TONE Free FN5U earbuds are encased in soft, medical-grade ear gels made with a non-toxic and hypoallergenic silicone. These comfortable ear gels allow you to have fewer worries about what you use all-day.

LG Tone Free HBS-FN5U Medical Ear gel

Buy, India's 1st 99.9% Bacteria Free Wireless Earbuds

Where To Buy

Find Your Perfect Fit from Three Sizes

*This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device.
*The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.

Simply Effortless​

LG Tone Free HBS-FN5U Water Resistant
Water Resistant

IPX4 Rated for Sweat and Rain

Don't sweat it: water resistance has your earbuds protected when you're sweating while working out or walking in the rain. LG TONE Free FN5U earbuds are IPX4-rated, meaning they are resistant to water splashes from any direction, so you can keep listening rain or shine.

Buy, India's 1st 99.9% Bacteria Free Wireless Earbuds

Where To Buy
LG Tone Free HBS-FN5U Battery Life
Battery Life

Just the Right Amount of Power

Enjoy a total of 18 hours of battery life. Up to 6 hours of playback in the earbuds and an extra 12 hours in the cradle — all from one charge.​

*Standard playtime when listening to music.
*The earbud batteries and battery last for 6 and 12 hours respectively when listening to music.

LG Tone Free HBS-FN5U Fast Charging
Fast Charging

Power Up in 5 Minutes

No time? No problem. Just 5 minutes of charging will give you 1 hour of playtime.

*Enjoy 1 hour of music playtime after charging the cradle for 5 minutes with the earbuds inside.

Buy, India's 1st 99.9% Bacteria Free Wireless Earbuds

Where To Buy
LG Tone Free HBS-FN5U Customized EQ sound
New TONE Free App.

Customizable EQ Settings

With an easy-to-use app., you can add new levels of enjoyment to your music with four Meridian EQ presets and two customizable EQ modes. Boost or diminish specific frequencies to personalize all music just how you like it.
LG Tone Free HBS-FN5U Find Earbuds
New TONE Free App.

Find My Earbuds

You can easily locate your missing earbuds that will beep sound when you press play in the Find My Earbuds page.
LG Tone Free HBS-FN5U Ear Detection
Automatic Ear Detection

Automatic Pairing and Pause

LG TONE Free FN5U earbuds sense when they're in your ears then immediately pair with your phone, and automatically pause music when you take them out.
LG Tone Free HBS-FN5U Perfect pair with your LG TV

Perfect Pair with your LG TV

LG TONE Free FN5U Earbuds are perfect for easy listening in your home. Using the LG TONE Free app and Bluetooth connectivity you can control the volume, change channels and mute your compatible LG TV*.

*Compatible Models (webOS 3.0 (OLED), webOS 3.5, webOS 4.0, webOS 4.5, webOS 5.0. LG TONE Free app compatible with Android (5.0 and up) and iOS (11.0 and up).

Sleek and Minimal Design

Refreshingly in Style

The minimal and stylish design of the earbuds accompanies any look from casual to business. An ergonomic fit also means you barely notice the earbuds in your ears. LG TONE Free FN5U is perfect for those who want to focus on what they're listening to and look sleek while doing so.

LG Tone Free HBS-FN5U Stylish Design

LG Tone Free HBS-FN5U Ergonomic Design
Ergonomic Design

Balanced for a Better Fit

LG TONE Free FN5U earbuds are engineered to fit comfortably in your ears with head-centered weight distribution that helps them stay snug and secure. The flexible, medical-grade ear gels conform to your ear shape so that you can longer enjoy music without feeling your earbuds.

*The image is simulated.

LG Tone Free HBS-FN5U SuperSaf, UK Tech Reviewer
“Comfortable fit, and they do stay in my ear. They are encased in soft medial grade ear gel balanced with the majority of weight resting in the ear.”

- SuperSaf, UK Tech Reviewer (Subscribers 1.5M)-
LG Tone Free HBS-FN5UJust Doin’ Audio, US Tech Reviewer
“Earbuds built for lifestyle because they tackle everything you need for daily usage. They’re extremely comfortable.”

- Just Doin’ Audio, US Tech Reviewer (Subscribers 45.9K) -
LG Tone Free HBS-FN5U Tom Grennan, BBC Music Introducing Artist of the Year 2018
“The LG TONE Free are the first pair of wireless headphones I’ve used. Not only are they ridiculously comfortable, but they make things so much easier!”

- Tom Grennan, BBC Music Introducing Artist of the Year 2018 -
Compact Cradle

Fits Right in Your Palm

Minimal yet with a unique shape, the LG TONE Free FN5U cradle is compact enough to fit in your palm, and stylish enough to fit any aesthetic.

LG Tone Free HBS-FN5U Compact case Design

LG Tone Free HBS-FN5U Selectable Color

Stylish Black and Modern White

Choose your tone from Stylish Black for a chic feel or Modern White for that classic look.

#LGTONEFree

LG Tone Free HBS-FN5U
LG Tone Free HBS-FN5U Tone Free Experience

Complete Your TONE Free Experience with the App!

Print

All Spec

GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Model No

    HBS-FN5U

  • Product Size (W x H x D) mm

    16.1 x 32.766 x 25.0

  • Charing Case Size (W x H x D) mm

    54.6 x 54.6 x 27.5

  • Product Net Weight (Kg)

    0.0054

  • Charging Case Net Weight (Kg)

    0.039

  • Carton Size (W x H x D) mm

    90 x 90.6 x 58

  • Carton Weight (kg)

    0.1635

  • USB C-type (Female)

    Yes

  • Display Type

    LED Indicator
    (BT, Power on, Battery)

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • BLE supporting

    Yes

  • Google Fast Pair Service

    Yes

  • Open / Semi-open / Canal

    canal

  • Unit type (BA,Dynamic, etc) and Size

    Dyn 6Φ

  • Ambient Mode

    Yes

  • Mic type (C Mic / D Mic )

    Analog MEMS

  • # of Mic

    2 pairs

  • # of Mic per function

    2 pairs (For Call)

  • NR/EC

    Yes

  • Meridian Sound Effect

    Yes

  • Meridian EQ

    Yes

  • Pre-Set EQ (Bass, Normal, Treble, Flat)

    Yes

  • Customized EQ

    Yes

  • Battery Type

    Lithium + ion

  • Battery Capacity

    55 mAh *2

  • Battery Charging time

    within 1 hours

  • Battery Life (Playing Music on Earbuds)

    6

  • Battery Fast Charging Time / Battery Play Life

    5min / 1hr

  • Battery Type

    Lithium + ion

  • Battery Capacity

    390 mAh

  • Battery Charging time

    within 2 hours

  • Battery Life (Playing Music with Charging Case)

    18

  • SBC

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

  • Fast Charging

    Yes

  • Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

    Yes

  • Companion App (Android/iOS)

    Yes

  • Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IPx4

  • Wear sensor

    Yes

  • Voice Prompt

    English

  • Touch

    Yes

  • Simple manual

    Yes

  • Warranty

    Yes

  • Data cable

    Yes

  • WEEE Card

    Yes

  • Extra Ear Gel

    L,S

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    Korea

  • Manufactured By

    Area C5-4 TRANG DUE IZ, ANDUONG DIST HAI PHONG CITY, VIETNAM

  • Imported By

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT. LTD. ,PLOT NO – 4, TECHZONE – 2,GREATER NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH , INDIA -201308,NEAR RANJANGAON GANAPATI, TALUKA SHIRUR ,PUNE, MAHARASHTRA- 411002

What people are saying

Buy Directly

LG Tone Free HBS-FN5U Front Open

HBS-FN5U

LG Tone Free Wireless Earbuds with Noise Isolation, UVnano 99.9% Bacteria-Free, Prestigious British Meridian Sound, Dual Microphones in Each Earbud and IPX4 Water Resistance (FN5U, Black)