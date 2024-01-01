We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
MOODUP® YOUR HOME EVERYTIME
Discover the secret to a mood-enhancing home with innovative style.
Much to adore. The fridge with more.
Color collection
Browse fun colours to perfectly capture your mood.
Music collection
Make your fridge the ultimate party accessory.
InstaViewTM
Knock twice to see inside without losing cool air.
LG ThinQ®
Control and monitor your fridge from your device.
Easily customise your fridge's colour display from the ThinQ® app.*
Thousands of color combinations!
Create your perfect colour story from over thousands of different combinations inside the LG ThinQ® app.
- LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thing for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.
- Overseas model shown and may differ from model available for sale in Australia. Brightness and colors on LED panels may vary depending on surrounding environment.
Lights. Music. Party.
Use Party Mode to play your favourite songs or choose from fridge's extensive music collection.
Lighting that grooves with you
Experience lights that move in time with your music, creating the perfect party companion.
Built-in Bluetooth
Easily connect to built-in speakers via Bluetooth.
Enjoy the music you love
Stream your favourite music from your smart device through Fridge’s speakers.
*Bluetooth 5.0 compatible
Giving life to your ingredients
Elevate your time in the kitchen with a fridge that keeps your food fresh.
Knock twice to see inside
See inside for your favourite snacks and beverages without opening the door, preventing cold air from escaping to help keep food fresher.
Cools from front and back
Cold air circulates around your food from both the front and back for effective cooling and enhanced freshness.
*Product image for reference and understanding only, actual product may vary.
Smart living begins with LG ThinQ®
Discover Wi-Fi-enabled appliances that you can control and monitor with your smartphone and voice commands.
Link your devices
Manage your fridge on-the-go through the LG ThinQ® app.
Manage your life
Easily check fridge's energy usage and explore other product features from your smartphone.
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
*App Image for reference and understanding only, actual app image may vary.
Made to match every mood
Moodup® fridge complements any atmosphere, whether with moods, seasonal vibes, or interior styles.
Live in colour
Bring flavor to your kitchen with fresh food and food and funky lights.Bring flavor to your kitchen with fresh food and food and funky lights.
For any room
Liven up your living room with colour combinations to suit your space.
Your party partner
Use your fridge's lights and music to add the perfect finishing touch to any party.
