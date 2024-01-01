Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
life good

Much to adore. The fridge with more.

Color collection

Much to adore. The fridge with more.

Easily customise your fridge's colour display from the ThinQ® app.*

Thousands of color combinations!

Create your perfect colour story from over thousands of different combinations inside the LG ThinQ® app.

  • LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thing for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.
  • Overseas model shown and may differ from model available for sale in Australia. Brightness and colors on LED panels may vary depending on surrounding environment.
Music collection

Lights. Music. Party.

Use Party Mode to play your favourite songs or choose from fridge's extensive music collection.

 

Lighting that grooves with you

Experience lights that move in time with your music, creating the perfect party companion.

 

Built-in Bluetooth

Easily connect to built-in speakers via Bluetooth.

 

Enjoy the music you love

Stream your favourite music from your smart device through Fridge’s speakers.

*Bluetooth 5.0 compatible

InstaViewTM

Giving life to your ingredients

Elevate your time in the kitchen with a fridge that keeps your food fresh.

InstaView

Knock twice to see inside

See inside for your favourite snacks and beverages without opening the door, preventing cold air from escaping to help keep food fresher.

Knock twice to see inside

Cools from front and back

Cold air circulates around your food from both the front and back for effective cooling and enhanced freshness.

Cools from front and back

*Product image for reference and understanding only, actual product may vary.

LG ThinQ®

Smart living begins with LG ThinQ®

Discover Wi-Fi-enabled appliances that you can control and monitor with your smartphone and voice commands.

LG ThinQ

Link your devices

Manage your fridge on-the-go through the LG ThinQ® app.

Link your devices

Manage your life

Easily check fridge's energy usage and explore other product features from your smartphone.

Manage your life

  • *Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.

  • *Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.

  • *LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.

  • *Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

  • *Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

  • *App Image for reference and understanding only, actual app image may vary.

Lifestyle

Made to match every mood

Moodup® fridge complements any atmosphere, whether with moods, seasonal vibes, or interior styles.

Live in colour

Bring flavor to your kitchen with fresh food and food and funky lights.Bring flavor to your kitchen with fresh food and food and funky lights.

Live in colour

For any room

Liven up your living room with colour combinations to suit your space.

For any room

Your party partner

Use your fridge's lights and music to add the perfect finishing touch to any party.

Your party partner
