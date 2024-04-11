Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
5 Star (1.5), Split AC, Art Cool, AI+, Energy Manager & Wi-Fi, 2024 Model

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

5 Star (1.5), Split AC, Art Cool, AI+, Energy Manager & Wi-Fi, 2024 Model

TS-Q19MWZE

5 Star (1.5), Split AC, Art Cool, AI+, Energy Manager & Wi-Fi, 2024 Model

front view
AI DUAL Inverter
AI_Dual_Inverter.jpg
AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling
HD Filter with Anti Virus protection
thinq
Gold-fin-pic.
10 Year warranty on Inverter
5 Year warranty on PCB
LG TS-Q19KWZE Viraat-Mode-Icons

RAC-Category-Banner

Introducing
AI+ Dual Inverter

AI+ Dual Inverter Technology with Deep Learning algorithms delivers optimum cooling based on environmental load and usage pattern.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

AI+ Convertible 6-in-1

With AI+ Convertible 6-in-1 user gets a flexibility to increase or decrease cooling capacity as per requirements. At the same with it AI+ Technology it understands usage pattern & environment condition based on Deep Learning to offer customized cooling with minimum human intervention.

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary from model to model between 110% to 116%.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

HIM CLEAN

HIM CLEAN

With LG Air Conditioner, gone are the days when it took too much time, precise knowledge and superb expertise to clean bacteria accumulated indoor unit.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

RAC-Category-Banner

Auto Clean

Heat exchanger in the AC automatically dries up, eliminating humidity and bacteria along with bad odor.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

/RAC-Category-Banner

Mute Function

Silent remote control buttons eliminate the disturbing beep sounds while operating the AC.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

TS-Q19RNZE Ocean Black Protection

100% Copper Tubes with Ocean Black Protection

Special Ocean Black Protection applied on Copper tubes of Indoor unit provides exceptional durability for the air conditioner in typical Indian regions affected from sand, salt, industrial smoke and pollutants.

*Ocean Black Protection feature is applied to indoor unit in split ac as shown in the above image.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

There is a snowy mountain landscape in the background. The front view of the air conditioner is in the foreground and air blows out of the machine. The LG logo is in the center of the machine with the Dual Inverter logo, ThinQ logo and Dual Inverter 10 Year Warranty logo visible on the sides of the front. The air quality panel is lit up in green on the right side. The Dual Inverter logo is in the bottom right of the video.

Faster Cooling, Faster Comfort

Get comfortably cool faster with the LG DUAL Inverter Compressor™.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

A woman lounges on a couch in a living room with the LG air conditioner installed above her on the wall. Blue streams of air are on the image to indicate it is on and cooling the room.

Good Work Goes Unnoticed

Don't get disturbed and sleep soundly with an air conditioner that makes less noise.

*According to LG internal test, LG DUAL Inverter air conditioner is less than 19dBA. (Model - V10API).

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

10-Year Warranty

With a 10-year warranty on the compressor, it will keep performing at its best for longer.
The front view of the LG air conditioner with the exterior completely invisible so the inner workings of the machine can be seen. The machine is working and then a blue light, the auto cleaning mechanism, turns on and washes across the machine with a blue light. The AutoCleaning logo is in the upper right corner.
Auto Cleaning

An Internal Clean that's Automatic

Automatically dries any moisture inside the air conditioner to ensure it's always clean.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Smart Control, Smarter Life

Learn More

Voice Control

Remote Control

Monitoring

Simple Control with Voice Assistant

Tell your air conditioner exactly what you need, when you need it. Say, “Turn on/off the air conditioner.” and the AI speaker will listen and turn on/off the air conditioner.

Connect and Control from Anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your air conditioner in a way you never could before. Start your air conditioner with just the tap of a button.

Efficient Product Maintenance

The LG ThinQ™ app continuously monitors your air conditioner. Whether it’s everyday maintenance or something else, the app allows you to easily monitor energy usage.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. *Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.

*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ. *Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Print

Key Specs

  • Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • HVAC Type

    C/O

  • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    5800

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    1284

  • Energy Grade

    5 Star

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

DESIGN

  • Display

    88 Hidden

FILTER

  • Dust Filter

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096046425

GENERAL

  • Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    5000

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    1284

  • Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    998 x 345 x 210

  • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    5800

  • Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

    12.5

  • Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    770 x 545 x 288

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

    30.0

  • Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

    187 ~ 276, 50

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

  • Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    45 / 45 / 39 / 35 / 31

  • HVAC Type

    C/O

  • Product Type II

    Inverter

COOLING

  • 4way

    Up-Down/Left-Right

  • Airflow direction control (Left & Right)

    Yes

  • Airflow direction control (Up & Down)

    Yes(6 Steps)

  • Comfort Air

    Yes

  • Fan Speed

    6 Steps

  • Power Cooling

    Yes

  • 6-in-1 Cooling

    Yes

DEHUMIDIFICATION

  • Dehumidification

    Yes

ENERGY SAVING

  • Energy Grade

    5 Star

CONVENIENCE

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Fan Mode

    Yes

  • Forced Switch Operation

    Yes

  • Low Noise

    Yes

  • On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    Basic

  • Reservation

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Stabilizer Free Operation

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Voice Control (3rd Part device)

    Yes

COMPLIANCE

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2024-02

  • Manufacturer (Importer)

    LG Electronics

  • Product Model Name

    17k 5 Star TSNQ19MWZE.ANLG

  • Product Type & Model Name

    Inverter Single Split Wall_Set ( TS-Q19MWZE.ANLG )

  • Country of Origin

    India(Noida)

  • Imported by

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

  • Manufactured by

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD

  • Net Quantity

    1

HYGIENE

  • Auto Cleaning

    Yes

OUTDOOR UNIT

  • Outdoor Unit Model Name

    TSUQ19MWZE.ANLG

GLOBAL_ETC.

  • Regulated model(Energy)

    Yes

What people are saying

Buy Directly

front view

TS-Q19MWZE

5 Star (1.5), Split AC, Art Cool, AI+, Energy Manager & Wi-Fi, 2024 Model