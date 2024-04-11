We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
5 Star (1.5), Split AC, Art Cool, AI+, Energy Manager & Wi-Fi, 2024 Model
*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.
*Ocean Black Protection feature is applied to indoor unit in split ac as shown in the above image.
*According to LG internal test, LG DUAL Inverter air conditioner is less than 19dBA. (Model - V10API).
Smart Control, Smarter Life
Simple Control with Voice Assistant
Tell your air conditioner exactly what you need, when you need it. Say, “Turn on/off the air conditioner.” and the AI speaker will listen and turn on/off the air conditioner.
Connect and Control from Anywhere
The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your air conditioner in a way you never could before. Start your air conditioner with just the tap of a button.
Efficient Product Maintenance
The LG ThinQ™ app continuously monitors your air conditioner. Whether it’s everyday maintenance or something else, the app allows you to easily monitor energy usage.
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. *Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ. *Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
Key Specs
-
Product Type
Wall Mounted
-
HVAC Type
C/O
-
Cooling Capacity Max(W)
5800
-
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
1284
-
Energy Grade
5 Star
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Display
88 Hidden
FILTER
-
Dust Filter
Yes
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806096046425
GENERAL
-
Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)
5000
-
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
1284
-
Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
998 x 345 x 210
-
Cooling Capacity Max(W)
5800
-
Indoor Unit Weight(kg)
12.5
-
Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
770 x 545 x 288
-
Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)
30.0
-
Product Type
Wall Mounted
-
Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)
187 ~ 276, 50
-
Refrigerant Type
R32
-
Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))
45 / 45 / 39 / 35 / 31
-
HVAC Type
C/O
-
Product Type II
Inverter
COOLING
-
4way
Up-Down/Left-Right
-
Airflow direction control (Left & Right)
Yes
-
Airflow direction control (Up & Down)
Yes(6 Steps)
-
Comfort Air
Yes
-
Fan Speed
6 Steps
-
Power Cooling
Yes
-
6-in-1 Cooling
Yes
DEHUMIDIFICATION
-
Dehumidification
Yes
ENERGY SAVING
-
Energy Grade
5 Star
CONVENIENCE
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Fan Mode
Yes
-
Forced Switch Operation
Yes
-
Low Noise
Yes
-
On/Off Reservation(24Hr)
Yes
-
Remote Controller
Basic
-
Reservation
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Stabilizer Free Operation
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Voice Control (3rd Part device)
Yes
COMPLIANCE
-
Launching Month (YYYY-MM)
2024-02
-
Manufacturer (Importer)
LG Electronics
-
Product Model Name
17k 5 Star TSNQ19MWZE.ANLG
-
Product Type & Model Name
Inverter Single Split Wall_Set ( TS-Q19MWZE.ANLG )
-
Country of Origin
India(Noida)
-
Imported by
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
-
Manufactured by
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD
-
Net Quantity
1
HYGIENE
-
Auto Cleaning
Yes
OUTDOOR UNIT
-
Outdoor Unit Model Name
TSUQ19MWZE.ANLG
GLOBAL_ETC.
-
Regulated model(Energy)
Yes
Buy Directly
TS-Q19MWZE
5 Star (1.5), Split AC, Art Cool, AI+, Energy Manager & Wi-Fi, 2024 Model