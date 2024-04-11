We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
AI DUAL inverter
LG’s DUAL Inverter Air conditioners with variable tonnage technology are now smarter with the addition of Artificial Intelligence. The AI Dual Inverter predicts not only the appropriate cooling capacity, but also senses room conditions, and it chooses the required fan speed, Vane position & temperature settings.