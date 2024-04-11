The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

# Tested as per ISO 21702: 2019 on MS2 Bacteriophage (an RNA virus of the family Leviviridae). MS2 Bacteriophages are used as a surrogate virus (particularly in place of Picornaviruses such as Poliovirus and human Norovirus). Due to individual sensitivities, the results of one test virus might not be applicable for other viruses.

## The filter is not a substitute to the mandatory precautions prescribed by the government such as wearing masks, social distancing, usage of hand sanitizers & surface hygiene practices.

*Tested as per JIS Z 2801: 2010 on Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538 & Escherichia coli ATCC 8739. For Escherichia coli ATCC 8739 reduction up 99.69%.