LG’s DUAL Inverter Air conditioners with variable tonnage technology are now smarter with the addition of Artificial Intelligence. The AI Dual Inverter predicts not only the appropriate cooling capacity, but also senses room conditions, and it chooses the required fan speed, Vane position & temperature settings.

AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling

AI convertible 6-in-1 cooling

With AI Convertible 6-in-1 user gets a flexibility to increase or decrease cooling capacity as per requirements. At the same time with its Artificial Intelligence convertible mode and inbuilt sensors, the air conditioner will give perfect cooling by automatically analyzing current conditions and inputs given by the sensors.

LG Air Conditioners comes with ADC Safety sensors as a built of robustness and power of safety at every step of operation, which makes them highly durable and ensure a stable operation.

The PM 1.0 Sensor is a device that detects fine and larger particles with in the air effectively and sense harmful airborne particles up to PM 1.0 and PM 2.5

Over 5 Million negative Ions are emitted into the air and effectively Inactivates microscopic particles & gas pollutants in the indoor air. Ionizer has been proven to purify over 99% of adhering bacteria within 60 Minutes.

UV Rays emitted by LEDs beneath the fan/ blower deactivates the air from microorganisms by rupturing their DNA and produces clean air, also making it impossible to generate and multiply.

AS per TUV Rheinland Test Report up to 99.99% bacteria cleansing

LG AI DUAL Inverter Air Conditioner now comes with an ‘Anti-Virus’ protection layer fitted HD Filter. The filter mesh is coated with Cationic Silver Ions (AgNPs) that deactivates more than 99% Virus# and bacteria* in contact. To be precise, it demobilizes up to 99.76% Virus# and up to 99.99% bacteria* cleansing.

# Tested as per ISO 21702: 2019 on MS2 Bacteriophage (an RNA virus of the family Leviviridae). MS2 Bacteriophages are used as a surrogate virus (particularly in place of Picornaviruses such as Poliovirus and human Norovirus). Due to individual sensitivities, the results of one test virus might not be applicable for other viruses.
## The filter is not a substitute to the mandatory precautions prescribed by the government such as wearing masks, social distancing, usage of hand sanitizers & surface hygiene practices.
*Tested as per JIS Z 2801: 2010 on Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538 & Escherichia coli ATCC 8739. For Escherichia coli ATCC 8739 reduction up 99.69%.

Access your air conditioner at any time and from anywhere with a Wi-Fi equipped device and LG's exclusive home appliances control app.

*Feature can be accessed using LG ThinQ app on Android or IOS smartphones. Internet connection and product registration on the ThinQ app required. Compatible smartphone required, iOS 8/Android 4.1.2 (Jellybean) or later required for LG ThinQ app and Audible Smart Diagnosis feature.
LG DUALCOOL ThinQ Models are compatible to your smart phones and AI Speakers such as Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa. Now monitor & control your LG AC any time completely touch free.

Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa are trademarks of their respective companies and the services are provided by them. LGEIL has no liability in this regard.

The horizontal and vertical swing action ensures better airflow while giving uniform cooling.

LG DUALCOOL ACs comes with Ocean Black Fin to offer unbeatable protection against dust, smoke and chemicals presents in environment and also offers protection against fin corrosion which in return provide better cooling and cost saving.

Ocean Black Fin are available in the Outdoor Unit of Split Air Conditioner.

Special Ocean Black Protection applied to both Indoor & Outdoor unit provide exceptional durability for the air conditioner in typical Indian regions affected from sand, salt, industrial smoke & pollutants.

Ocean Black Protection feature is applied to both indoor and outdoor unit in split ac as shown in the above image.

Anti Allergy Filter is designed to capture dust particles over 10μm in size while removing allergens in the air, such as dust mites, to provide a cleaner, healthier environment.