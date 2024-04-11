Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Refrigerator

UV Nano

Embrace cutting-edge cooling with LG refrigerators

LG Refrigerator Farm Freshness

Seals in farmfreshness Longer

LINEAR Cooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the fresh flavor for up to 7 days.

LG Refrigerator Linear Cooling

LINEAR Cooling™ helps maintain precise temperatures with fluctuations kept between ±0.5°C over time by providing cold air more frequently with LG's strategically located sensor.

*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of LGE Linear Cooling model GBB72NSDFN,GSX961MCVZ,GF-L570PL,B607S.
**The result may vary in actual usage.

LG Refrigerator Invertor Linear Compressor

Energy savings with inverter linear compressor

LG's unique Inverter Linear Compressor uses a linear piston drive instead of a conventional reciprocating drive. This generates less internal friction, resulting in up to 51% lower energy consumption. LG’s Inverter Linear Compressor is also backed by a 10-year warranty.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
51% Energy Saving In Refrigerator with Inverter Linear Compressor(ILC). Based on third party test under standard test conditions (ISO 15502) conducted exclusively for energy consumption, Models tested GBB530NSQWB (Reciprocating Compressor), GBB530NCXE (Inverter Linear Compressor).

LG Refrigerator Conventional Compressor

25 % more quiet

Enjoy 25 % less noise compared to the conventional compressor.

 

*Based on third party test report conducted exclusively for noise test of refrigerator compressor under starting & stabilizing condition under standard test conditions.
**Actual results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions.

InstaView Door-in-Door™

InstaView Door-in-Door™ has a sleek mirrored glass panel that illuminates with two quick knocks, allowing you to see inside the easy access compartment without ever opening the door, reducing cold air loss to help keep food fresher longer.

LG GC-X247CQAV 668 Ltr Door in Door Refrigerator Instaview
LG GC-X247CQAV 668 Ltr Door in Door Refrigerator Instaview

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG Refrigerator Hygiene Fresh+

Hygiene Fresh+™

99.999% fresh air

The intelligent air filter can not only remove bacteria up to 99.999%, but also minimize bad odor in the refrigerator. In addition, you can keep your food items fresher in the cleaner condition.

*Tested by Intertek.

LG Refrigerator Smart Diagnosis

Smart Diagnosis™

Quick solutions Remotely with your Phone Diagnosing Fridge Problems.

LG's Smart Diagnosis™ is a fast and easy way to troubleshoot issues. Simply call the LG Customer Service Helpline and place the phone on the appliance. The appliance then communicates with a computer that produces a diagnosis within seconds and provides an immediate solution.

Avoids unnecessary visits of a service person and saves visiting charges!

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG Refrigerator Smart Diagnosis

LG ThinQ

With LG ThinQ, you can control and diagnose your refrigerator by your smart phone even when you're not at home. Easily set the refrigerator temperature, control Express Freeze, and diagnose your refrigerator with simple touch on your smart phone.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG Refrigerator Smart Inverter Compressor

Smart inverter compressor

Unmatched performance, great savings and super silent operation; the New Smart Inverter Compressor is thoughtfully designed to provide added convenience to you.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Saving Calculated for LG 3 Star 185L Model in Comparison to LG 1 Star 185L Model, Considering Usage Span of 10 Years & Electricity Rate Rs.7 Per KWh (May Differ Basis Respective State Tariff Rate).

Meet LG refrigerators