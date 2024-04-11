We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LINEAR Cooling™ helps maintain precise temperatures with fluctuations kept between ±0.5°C over time by providing cold air more frequently with LG's strategically located sensor.
*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of LGE Linear Cooling model GBB72NSDFN,GSX961MCVZ,GF-L570PL,B607S.
**The result may vary in actual usage.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
51% Energy Saving In Refrigerator with Inverter Linear Compressor(ILC). Based on third party test under standard test conditions (ISO 15502) conducted exclusively for energy consumption, Models tested GBB530NSQWB (Reciprocating Compressor), GBB530NCXE (Inverter Linear Compressor). Actual Results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions.
*Based on third party test report conducted exclusively for noise test of refrigerator compressor under starting & stabilizing condition under standard test conditions.
InstaView Door-in-Door™
InstaView Door-in-Door™ has a sleek mirrored glass panel that illuminates with two quick knocks, allowing you to see inside the easy access compartment without ever opening the door, reducing cold air loss to help keep food fresher longer.
*Tested by Intertek.
*Saving Calculated for LG 3 Star 185L Model in Comparison to LG 1 Star 185L Model, Considering Usage Span of 10 Years & Electricity Rate Rs.7 Per KWh (May Differ Basis Respective State Tariff Rate).