LG Electronics Terms of Service

By availing this Bright Care Cleaning Services(“Service(s)”), the customer confirms that they have read, understood, and accepted these terms and conditions and agrees to be bound by all terms and conditions outlined herein.

LG Electronics India Limited (“LGE”), along with its group companies (“we” or “us”), is happy to provide services to you (the “User or “you””). These Terms of Service explain how you can use LG’s services, including:

LG’s websites linked to these terms (the Website). The ThinQ mobile app (the Application). Products connected to the ThinQ app (except Smart TVs). Content and features available through the Website and Application (together, the LGE Service).

Please Note: These terms do not apply to other LG products, like Smart Media Products.

Cleaning Services

• LG offers a Bright Care Cleaning Service for residential air conditioners, washing machines, and refrigerators bought and installed in India.

• the Cleaning service must be purchased in advance through LG.com/in .(“Website”)

• The service charges are payable in advance. Prices mentioned on the website include taxes, are in Indian Rupees (INR), and can change without prior notice.

• This is fee-based service applicable only to products that are out-of-warranty. Products within the warranty period are eligible under standard LG warranty.

• Includes cleaning only. It doesn’t include repairs, part replacement or software updates.

1. Service Availability:

a. Customers can select their preferred date from the available slots at the time of purchase request creation on the website.

b. If a customer wants to reschedule the slot, they can request it from the Service Engineer during the pre-visit confirmation call.

2. Scope of Service:

a. Service Engineer will call and schedule the appointment before the visit.

b. Pre-inspection will be conducted by LG service engineers.

c. The service only includes cleaning, not repairs or part replacements.

d. Repair recommendations outside the cleaning scope will be quoted and charged separately if approved by customer.

3. Invoice:

a. The invoice will be sent to customers via email and/or WhatsApp.

b. LGEIL will not be responsible for any issues with the service if incorrect details are provided by the customer during AMC purchase.

4. Important Conditions:

a. Service is only available at residential addresses within India.

b. Customers must notify LG at least 2 working days in advance for cancellations.

c. To cancel the service, customers must contact LG India’s support team at https://www.lg.com/in/support/contact-us/ and request a cancellation.

d. In the case of bundled purchases (where two or more services and products are purchased together), only full cancellations and refunds will be permitted. Partial cancellations will not be accommodated.

e. Customers must ensure the service team has safe and full access to the product to perform cleaning.

f. The LG Service Engineer reserves the right to refuse or defer the cleaning service in the following cases:

• The appliance is installed in an unsafe or inaccessible location, posing a risk to the technician’s safety (e.g., wall-mounted units at dangerous heights, restricted crawl spaces, or wet areas).

• The product is found to be reverse-engineered, tampered with, or non-genuine, including unauthorized third-party alterations.

• The unit is too old, damaged, or in poor condition such that basic cleaning may not resolve functional issues or may cause unintended damage.

• Cleaning the unit would require dismantling or repairs, which are not part of this Service.

g. If service is denied under the above grounds, and the customer was duly informed during the pre-check, no refund shall be applicable unless determined otherwise by LGEIL in its sole discretion.

5. Refunds:

a. Cleaning services not used within 15 days of purchase may be cancelled, and the amount paid will be refunded, unless rescheduled by the customer.

6. Decision Authority LG’s decisions on all matters relating to offers shall be final and binding. No claims or disputes will be entertained in this regard. LG reserves the right to modify, alter, withdraw, or extend the offer at any time without prior notice or justification.

7. Dispute Resolution All disputes shall be settled or adjudicated in courts located in New Delhi.

8. Cleaning Guarantee:

a. A 90-day cleaning protection guarantee starts from the service date.

9. What Each Cleaning Service Includes

A. Washing Machine Tub Cleaning:

a. Checking the product.

b. Cleaning door gasket, detergent dispenser, inlet filter, and drain valve.

c. Cleaning the tub with descaling powder.

d. Wiping the exterior.

e. Post-cleaning functionality check.

B. Air Conditioner Cleaning:

a. Checking the product.

b. Cleaning indoor and outdoor units with a jet pressure pump.

c. Dust filter cleaning.

d. Wiping the exterior.

e. Post-cleaning functionality check.

C. Refrigerator Cleaning:

a. Checking the product.

b. Cleaning condenser coil and water tank (specific models).

c. Wiping the exterior.

d. Post-cleaning functionality check.

10. Services excluded from the cleaning service includes:

a. Component malfunction

b. Gas refilling

c. Chemical cleaning

d. Transport

e. Any physical damage to the unit (Wear & Tear)