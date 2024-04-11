1. This contract is offered to the customers who are residing within the municipal limits of the city/ town of company's Authorized service centers. However customers residing outside the municipal limits of the city / town of our service centre can also opt for this contract, but in this case service will be undertaken only at the service centre and the customer will have to bring the set at his own expense to the service centre

2. In case the service contract is to be entered into after the expiry of warranty period or of previous contract, the contract will be accepted subject to checking of the equipment by the company's representative and verifying that it is in working condition. In case set is found defective and any repair needs to be done, then it will be repaired first and then taken into contract and the cost (labor and parts) shall be borne by the customer.

3. All payments are to be made in advance along with the contract.

4. The contract shall be valid for a period as mentioned in the contract form, or the LGEIL Invoice, duly signed by LGEIL representative.

5. Acceptance / Renewal of contract after expiry of the contract shall be at the discretion of the company

6. The customer shall register the complaint at LG call centers only. Any change of address must be notified by the customer in advance.

7. The company shall be under no obligation to provide repair / service because of improper use, unauthorized alteration, modification or substitution of any part or Sr. No. of the machine is altered, defaced or removed, abnormal voltage fluctuation, rat bite, neglect, acts of god like floods, lightening, earthquakes etc.. or causes other than ordinary use. If our services are required as a result of the causes stated above, such services shall be at extra charge.

8. All defective components shall be replaced with compatible working parts and defective parts shall be company's property.

9. While every effort shall be made to give preferential attention to emergency breakdown of the equipment, the company shall not be held responsible for any loss arising.

10. In case the customer wants to cancel the contract before the completion of the contract period, there shall be no refund of the charges for unexpired period.

11. The contract is not transferable in event of resale / gift to any other person and no refund shall be given.

12. The equipment brought to the service center will remain there at customer risk and the company will not be responsible for any damages caused due to the factors beyond its control.

13. Damage to the product or any parts due to Transportation / Shifting is not covered under this contract.

14. The AMC shall cover the following parts under the AMC contract.

15. HA/AC Products: Compressor, Thermostat, Relay, OLP, Fan Motors, Timers, PCB, Heaters, Air dampers, Ice maker, temperature sensors, Evaporators, Condensers, Refrigerant charging, Driers, Capillary, Blowers, Fan Blade, Control box, Magnetron, Electrical switches, transformers (internal), Diodes, Capacitors, Wire harness, Wash & Spin motors, Gear box, Clutch Assy., Drum, Inner tub, Bellows, bearing & lip seal, Drain motor, Pump, Electrical valves, Buzzer, Suspension, Key Membrane, Remote PCB.

16. HE Products: Chassis, PCB, Tuner, Picture tube, LCD module, Electrical switches, PDP module, SMPS, FBT, Guns, Speakers, Capacitors, Diodes, Transformer, Transistors, IC, Remote PCB.

17. Main liner crack, Doors, Bulbs, rubber pads, remote, stabilizers, consumables, and any damage to the aesthetical components shall not be covered under this contract.

18. Water Purifier (Comprehensive): Only 1 time free replacement of all inside filters, i.e. Sediment, Pre Carbon, RO Membrane and Post Carbon filter at the time of entering in AMC and 3 time free replacement of Pre Filter Candle (after every 4 month) in 1 year. Any filter replacement apart from mentioned condition will be on chargeable basis only. This AMC shall the following parts under the AMC contract like Compressor (only for hot & cold model), Booster Pump, PCB, Sensors, Solenoid Valve, Low pressure switch, UV lamp.

19. Water purifier Labor AMC: Cover 3 preventive maintenance visits (for Electrolysis Sterilization) including replacement of Pre filter candle after every 4 months in 1 year, and attending to breakdown calls during the tenure of the contract. However, repair/replacement of spares/parts (if found defective) shall be on chargeable basis including consumables like all inside filters, gas (if applicable).

20. This contract does not include any kind of software support or installations. LGEIL shall not be responsible for damage to, or loss of, any programs, data or removable storage media including any consequential loss or damage.

21. All third party peripherals, whether purchased as a part of a system, or bundled with it, come with the prevailing agent’s Warranty, and LGEIL makes no warranty whatsoever on their behalf. Example includes: Tata Indicom Phones, Printers or UPS.

22. This contract will not be valid for any item not supplied or certified from LGEIL and covers the base configuration only shipped from LGEIL Factory. Any Additions / Alterations to hardware will not form part of contract and will be chargeable to customer.

23. LGEIL will repair / replace any defective parts and correct any problems resulting from workmanship free of charge. LGEIL reserves the right to use reconditioned parts with performance parameters equal to those of new parts in connection with any services performed under LGEIL limited warranty. Defective parts needs to be submitted to LGEIL or Authorized Service Center and becomes property of LGEIL.

24. All disputes are subject to New Delhi Jurisdiction

25. Pricing, Terms and Conditions are subject to change without any notice

