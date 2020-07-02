LG’S LED SIGNAGE FEATURING NON-CONTACT CONNECTORS DELIVERS BETTER IMAGES, EASIER INSTALLATION

Latest LED Signage Solution Leverages Innovative Design with Industry-leading

Display Technology for Even More Performance, Customer Value









LG Electronics (LG) is introducing its most advanced digital signage solution yet, the innovative LG LED Signage (model LSAA), the latest in display technology and design. The LSAA offers even better image quality and easier installation1 than its popular predecessors which propelled LG into one of the leading digital signage solution providers in the industry.



The LSAA features a block-assembly design that makes constructing large displays a cinch. LG designed its solution around a single LED cabinet hub (600W x 337.5H x 44.9D mm) to provide power and signal to the entire signage without additional cabling between cabinets to save time, hassle and costs while delivering up to 4K UHD resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio. The ability to smoothly send and receive signals wirelessly is due to LG’s non-contact connector technology with power being sent to each display via pin connectors located on the edges of the LED cabinet hub.



What’s more, the LED cabinet allows installers to connect multiple displays to achieve the desired size. With straightforward installation and expandability, the LSAA can be set up or reconfigured onsite in a fraction of the time it takes other LED displays. Wall-mounts and frame-type accessories offer a number of installation options to meet the diverse requirements of different site conditions and customers’ needs.



LG LSAA with the same AI-powered Image Processor found in LG’s popular high-end TVs delivers vibrant images2 via its self-emissive display technology and narrow 1.2mm distance between pixels, with gaps to narrow even further to less than 1mm in the second half of the year. To ensure better efficiency, the product employs the common cathode method where the cathodes of the LEDs are common and connected to a single pin to prevent unnecessary power consumption, delivering only the required voltage to each sub-pixel.



“Our LSAA series sets a new standard for LED signage solutions in the commercial display market,” said Paik Ki-mun, senior vice president and head of the Information Display business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “Innovation in products such as the LSAA enables LG to lead the LED signage industry with superb picture quality, enhanced ease of installation and unbeatable value.”



LG’s newest LED signage will be available this month starting in North America and Europe with subsequent rollouts taking place in Latin America and Asia.





# # #





1 Compared to LG’s LAS-V Series, cabling number is reduced by one-eighth based on UHD 16:9 screen. Cabling may vary depending on the actual installation environment.





2 AI image processing may result in differences in picture quality.



