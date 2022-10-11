LG ELECTRONICS INTRODUCES NEW RANGE OF MICROWAVE OVENS THIS FESTIVE SEASON

• The new line up consists of designer Microwaves with advanced features and the latest technology

• The new range offers a healthier way of cooking

• The microwaves come with compact designs that add elegance and style to the kitchen

NEW DELHI, OCTOBER 11, 2022 – LG Electronics, India’s leading consumer durable brand today unveiled the new range of 2022 MICROWAVE OVENS with sophisticated designs, smart features and the latest technology. The all-new range of Charcoal Microwaves by LG offers a healthier way of cooking while keeping the authentic smoky taste.





The new Regal range is stylish with a beautiful and sophisticated design. It is designed keeping in mind the interest of Indian customers. The unique design makes it appealing and a perfect choice for all Indian customers which resonates with the notion of ‘Make in India.’ The range is loaded with key features.





Deepak Bansal- VP-Home Appliances & Air Conditioners LG Electronics India , said, “At LG Electronics, our aim is to offer the best-in-class technology to our customers. We are committed to offering products that make their life more comfortable, convenient, and healthier. Today, we are thrilled to announce the launch of our all-new festive range of MICROWAVE OVENS that are stylish and loaded with advanced technology and innovative features. The new range of Microwaves is specially designed to satisfy the taste of our customers, with thirty pre-installed healthy recipes to indulge in guilt-free binging. We want our customers to opt for a healthy lifestyle with our new range.”





“With an Indian insight based products range we have further strengthened market leadership in Microwave segment; our focus is to offer wide range of choices for consumers who are looking for healthycooking through microwave cooking, there is a huge potential in India as current penetration level is low and to drive the same we will be launching an exhaustive marketing & consumer awareness campaign. Said Anuj Ayodhyawasi- Business Head- Small Appliances- LG Electronics India.









The MICROWAVE OVENS range is equipped with the latest technology. It comes with a Charcoal Lighting Feature that offers natural and healthier cooking with a perfect taste of barbeque – crispy outside, juicy inside. It also helps in saving time and energy than normal microwaves.





The Charcoal range comes with a Healthy Heart Autocook Menu which offers thirty heart-friendly recipes that are preinstalled in the microwave. These recipes are certified by the Heart Care Foundation of India.





The temperature control enables consumers to cook a variety of dishes which microwaves were previously never able to prepare. The seamless stream of cooking power preserves the flavour and texture of the food.





make hygienic ghee with no smell in 12 minutes. The unique Pasteurize Milk feature offers fresh and pure milk with the touch of a button. It helps in preserving nutrition while reducing protein denaturation.



As Indian cooking involves deep drying, LG microwaves allow the customers to enjoy crispy delights with Diet Fry feature which uses up to 88% lesser oil, a perfect choice for the health conscious. The microwave offers a unique 360-degree rotating motorized rotisserie that ensures even cooking and helps in retaining nutrition of the food. It has also made it possible to cook Indian breads with a click of a button.





Stainless-Steel Cavity in the latest range of LG Microwaves enhances the overall performance of the appliance. It is completely rust-free, easy to clean, faster and more hygienic. With Quartz Heater-Concealed Heating, cooking has become safer as there is no chance of a hand injury.



The Microwave range adds elegance to the kitchen with its exquisite, minimal design. They utilise lesser space while offering better performance. Its compact design offers a much larger interior capacity which can fit into even the smallest of kitchens but provide enough room for tall or wide dishes.





Price and Availability

The all-new Microwave range starts from INR 13,599/- and is available across stores.

About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. (LG Electronics), a wholly-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC, IT hardware. In India, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TVs, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.





*Home Appliances include- Refrigerator, Washing Machine, AC, Water purifier, Microwave, Fan, Dishwasher & Air purifier

