

LG ELECTRONICS OFFERS HEALTH INSURANCE FOR COVID AND OTHER VECTOR BORNE DISEASES ON ITS HOME APPLIANCE PRODUCTS



- Customers can get medical insurance of up to ₹ 70,000/- on the purchase of Home Appliances





NEW DELHI, AUGUST 06, 2020: LG Electronics, a consumer durable major in India is offering a 12-month Health Insurance for Covid-19 and other Vector Borne diseases like Malaria and Dengue. Consumers can get insurance of up to ₹ 70,000/- on the purchase of select Home Appliance products. This offer is valid for all Indian Citizens from 29th July to 31st August 2020.





On purchase of categories like Side-By-Side and Frost Free Refrigerators( Double door above 335 Litres), Front-Load and Top-Load Washing Machines, 5 and 4 Star Split ACs, Microwave Ovens, Dishwashers, Ceiling Fans and Air purifiers, consumers can avail both Covid-19 and Vector borne disease insurance while on purchase of basic category, which includes Direct Cool Refrigerators, Frost Free Refrigerators (Double door below 335 Litres), Semi-Automatic Washing Machines, 3 Star Split ACs, Window ACs and Water purifiers, consumers can avail insurance on Vector Borne diseases only. The insurance is valid upon the issuance of an invoice in the name of the customer.





In order to register for the insurance, a customer has to register on the LG website or at outlets post purchase. These offers are part of a larger effort by LG Electronics to help fight against the Coronavirus pandemic and provide better access towards medical services during these difficult times.



Commenting on the initiative, Vijay Babu – VP-Home Appliances, LG Electronics India said “As a brand, LG Electronics has always taken Health & Hygiene as a priority. Our innovative technologies in Home Appliances range offer various features that help to keep products fresh and maintain a healthy life. By offering Health insurance for Covid-19 as well as Vector borne diseases through the purchase of our Home Appliance products, we aim to provide a meaningful integration to consumers.”



For further details & terms & condition please visit: https://www.lg.com/in/covid-19-health-insurance-offer



