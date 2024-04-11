We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
5 Star (1.5), Split AC, AI+ Convertible 6-in-1, with ThinQ, 2023 Model
*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary from Model to Model from 110% to 117%.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Feature can be accessed using LG ThinQ app on Android or IOS smartphones. Internet connection and product registration on the ThinQ app required. Compatible smartphone required, iOS 8/Android 4.1.2 (Jellybean) or later required for LG ThinQ app and Audible Smart Diagnosis feature.
Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa are trademarks of their respective companies and the services are provided by them. LGEIL has no liability in this regard.
*Ocean Black Fin are available in the Outdoor Unit of Split Air Conditioner.
*Ocean Black Protection feature is applied to indoor unit in split ac as shown in the above image.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Product Type
Split AC
-
Cooling Capacity Max(W)
5150
-
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
852.44
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Color(Body)
White
-
Display
Yes (Magic)
GENERAL
-
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
852.44
-
Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
837 x 308 x 189
-
Cooling Capacity Max(W)
5150
-
Indoor Unit Weight(kg)
9
-
Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
717 x 495 x 230
-
Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)
24.5
-
Product Type
Split AC
-
Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)
230/50
-
Refrigerant Type
R32
-
Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))
26
COOLING
-
Comfort Air
Yes
-
4way
No
-
Airflow direction control (Left & Right)
No
-
Airflow direction control (Up & Down)
Yes
-
Fan Speed
6
-
Power Cooling
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Fan Mode
Yes
-
Low Noise
Yes
-
On/Off Reservation(24Hr)
Yes
-
Remote Controller
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Stabilizer Free Operation
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
-
Tropical Night Comport Sleep
Yes
-
Voice Control (3rd Part device)
No
COMPLIANCE
-
Country of Origin
INDIA
-
Imported by
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
-
Manufactured by
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD
-
Net Quantity
1
HYGIENE
-
Auto Cleaning
Yes
RS-Q19KWZE
5 Star (1.5), Split AC, AI+ Convertible 6-in-1, with ThinQ, 2023 Model