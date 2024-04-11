We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SIGNATURE OLED M
Your space. No limitations.
Feel the freedom of placing your TV where you like with LG SIGNATURE OLED M, World’s First 4K 120Hz Wireless AV-connected OLED TV.
A series of images related to LG OLED M. A close-up of the AV Box sitting neatly on a side table. LG OLED M hung on the wall in a tastefully decorated space free of wires around the television. A close-up of LG OLED M on a Floor Stand with a colorful image on screen. All images show the CES 2023 Innovation Award logo.
Plug anywhere
Choose your cable-hiding place
Place the Wireless AV box where it suits your interiors — the coffee table, shelf, or even a side unit. Then, connect game consoles, cameras, streaming devices, and more directly to the box rather than LG SIGNATURE OLED M to keep the TV space clean.
