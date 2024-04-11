We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8Kg Front Load Washing Machine, AI Direct Drive™, Middle Black
*AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only.
LG FHP1208Z3M AI DD





*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.
*Tested by Eurofins Biolab under standard conditions; LG Washing Machine eliminates 99.9% Allergen (HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems) with Allergy Care (Steam) cycle.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
8.0
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 475
-
ezDispense
No
-
Steam
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1015
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 475
-
Weight (kg)
59.0
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
535
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Middle Black
-
Door Type
Black Tinted Round PC Cover
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
8.0
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
Dial + Hard Buttons & LED Display
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Type
Front Load Washer
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Centum System
No
-
Dual Dry
No
-
Add Item
Yes
-
ezDispense
No
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Foam detection system
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Drum Light
No
-
Steam+
No
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
TurboWash360˚
No
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
No
-
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Water Level
Auto
-
TurboWash
No
PROGRAMS
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Baby Steam Care
Yes
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
Auto Wash
No
-
Baby Care
No
-
Baby Wear
No
-
Cold Wash
No
-
Color Care
No
-
Cotton+
Yes
-
Dark Wash
No
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Download Cycle
No
-
Drain + Spin
No
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Eco 40-60
No
-
Gentle Care
No
-
Hygiene (Sanitary)
No
-
Intensive 60
No
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
Outdoor
No
-
Quick 30
Yes
-
Quick Wash
No
-
Refresh
No
-
Rinse+Spin
Yes
-
Silent Wash
Yes
-
Skin Care
No
-
Speed 14
No
-
Speed Wash+Dry
No
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
Yes
-
Stain Care
No
-
Steam Refresh
No
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash 39
No
-
TurboWash 49
No
-
TurboWash 59
No
-
Wash+Dry
No
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
No
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Detergent Level
No
-
Drum Light
No
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Remote Start
No
-
Rinse
No
-
Rinse + Spin
No
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Softener Level
No
-
Spin
1200/1000/800/600/400/No Spin
-
Steam
No
-
Temp.
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Tub Clean
No
-
TurboWash
No
-
Wash
No
-
Wrinkle Care
No
-
ColdWash
No
-
ezDispense Nozzle Clean
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
No
-
Energy Monitoring
No
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
-
Tub Clean Coach
No
-
Smart Pairing
No
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
No
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806084287175
OTHER INFORMATIONS
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Imported by
A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., Plot no. A-5, MIDC, Ranjangaon, Tal-Shirur, Pune (Maharashtra) PIN- 412220
-
Net Quantity
1
What people are saying
Buy Directly
FHP1208Z3M
8Kg Front Load Washing Machine, AI Direct Drive™, Middle Black