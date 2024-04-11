Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
9.5Kg, Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine, , Roller Jet Pulsator + Soak, Rat Away, Middle Black

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

9.5Kg, Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine, , Roller Jet Pulsator + Soak, Rat Away, Middle Black

P9555SKAZ

9.5Kg, Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine, , Roller Jet Pulsator + Soak, Rat Away, Middle Black

LG P9555SKAZ-Washing-Machines-Front-View
LG P9555SKAZ Roller Jet Pulsator


Roller Jet Pulsator

The powerful central pulsator, accompanied by smaller pulsators, creates a dynamics motion that generates sufficient friction for effective dirt and mite removal, guaranteeing cleaner clothes with every wash.
LG P9555SKAZ Wind Jet Dry Technology


Wind Jet Dry Technology

With High-speed spinning swiftly eliminate moisture from your clothes, ensuring rapid and efficient drying for your laundry.
LG P9555SKAZ Rat Away Technology



Rat Away Technology

Your LG washing machine stays protected from rats, thanks
to a 3mm thick plastic cover with rat repellent chemical.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

*Rat away has tested with lab rats under standard test conditions to reduce rat attacks.

3 Wash Program

The machine has 3 different wash programs (Gentle, Normal, Strong) ensuring a safe and customized wash for every fabric type.

Lint Collector

The lint filter collects the lint which come out while washing clothes. The fabric thus do not get stuck in the pipe, thus gives a better washing performance.

Collar Scrubber

Its unique collar scrubber helps you scrub cuffs and collars, saving your time and efforts.

Range Catalogue-Semi Automatic Washing Machines

KNOW MORE

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

P9555SKAZ

Key Specs

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    905 x 1025 x 545

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    905 x 1025 x 545

  • Weight (kg)

    31

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Main Color

    Middle Black

CAPACITY

  • Spin Tub Capacity(kg)

    6.5

  • Wash Capacity(kg)

    9.5

FEATURES

  • Buzzer

    Yes

  • Collar Scrubber

    Yes

  • Rat Away feature

    Yes

  • Roller Jet Pulsator

    Yes

  • Rust Free Plastic Base

    Yes

  • Spin Window

    Yes

  • Unidirectional Wheel

    Yes (2EA)

  • Wash Window

    Yes

  • Wind Jet Dry

    Yes

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Lint Filter

    Yes

ENERGY

  • Energy Rating

    5 Star

PROGRAMS

  • Gentle

    Yes

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Soak

    Yes

  • Strong

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Drain Selector

    Yes

  • Soak Timer (min)

    20

  • Spin Timer (min)

    5

  • Wash Timer (min)

    15

What people are saying

Buy Directly

LG P9555SKAZ-Washing-Machines-Front-View

P9555SKAZ

9.5Kg, Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine, , Roller Jet Pulsator + Soak, Rat Away, Middle Black