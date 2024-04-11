Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
6.5 kg, Top Load Washing Machine, Jet Spray+, Middle Black

6.5 kg, Top Load Washing Machine, Jet Spray+, Middle Black

T65SJMB1Z

6.5 kg, Top Load Washing Machine, Jet Spray+, Middle Black

Smart Inverter Technology

Smart Inverter Technology

Smart Inverter is an energy saving technology that eliminates wasted operation by efficiently controlling energy use. Its revolutionary water proof motor doesn't corrode and is the most durable one in its league.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.

LG T65SJMB1Z 6.5 kg Jet Spray+

Jet Spray+
Hands-Free Wash

A fully-automatic washing machine for HANDS-FREE WASH
The revolutionary in-built Jet Spray+ with its powerful water spray washes off dirt and excess detergent giving you the best wash possible without the use of hands. Now your hands will remain healthy and beautiful forever.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Better Washing with LG Smart Motion

Better Washing with LG Smart Motion & TurboDrum™

Smart Motion, combined with TurboDrum™ and precise Smart Inverter control, upgrades the way of washing and provides better performance.

Punch+ 3

Auto Pre Wash

Punch+ 3 creates water streams in vertical direction which mix laundry up and down repeatedly for even washing result.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG T65SJMB1Z 6.5 kg Smart Diagnosis

Smart Diagnosis™

If an error occurs, you can use the LG App or make a phone call to the LG Service center. A diagnosis can then be made resulting in less time wasted, less inconvenience and unnecessary visits.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    6.5

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    540 x 885 x 560

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    540 x 885 x 560

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Middle Black

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    6.5

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    Yes (3~18 Hr)

FEATURES

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • 3 Motion

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Stainless Steel

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • TurboDrum

    Yes

PROGRAMS

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Pre Wash+Normal

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Strong Wave

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Air Dry

    Yes

  • Aqua Reserve

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806091617019

T65SJMB1Z

6.5 kg, Top Load Washing Machine, Jet Spray+, Middle Black