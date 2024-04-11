We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8Kg Top Load Washing Machine, AI Direct Drive™, Middle Black
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Tested by external agency under defined testing conditions.
*1 year parts & services. 10 years warranty on motor.
*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
8
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
540 x 945 x 560
-
Steam
Yes
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
540 x 945 x 560
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Middle Black
-
Lid Type
Black (Glass)
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
8
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
Yes (3~18 Hr)
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold
-
JetSpray
Yes
-
Semi Stainless Steel Drum
Stainless Steel
PROGRAMS
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
AI Wash
Yes
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Drain + Spin
Yes
-
Normal
Yes
-
Quick Wash
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Strong Wave
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Aqua Reserve
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
OTHER INFORMATIONS
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Imported by
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., 51, Udyog Vihar, GR. Noida (U.P) - 201306
