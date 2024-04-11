Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
FHD0905SWS

LG FHD0905SWS Front View
LG FHD0905SWS AI DD
AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

Based on big data of accumulated washing experience, AI DD™ offers the most Optimized washing motion in order to care your laundry.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG FHD0905SWS AI DD

What is AI DD™?

The AI DD™ detects not only the weight, but also senses softness of fabric, and it chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself.
LG FHD0905SWS LESS VIBRATION, LESS NOISE

LESS VIBRATION,
LESS NOISE

The direct drive motor that powers our washing machines is super reliable and
really quiet. We know it is one of the best wash machine motors on the market,
which is why all our machines come with a standard 10-year warranty on the motor
and parts. Nothing standard about that now, is there?

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.

LG FHD0905SWS Optimal Wash

OPTIMAL WASH for fabrics
with 6 Motion DD

Select a wash program and 6 Motion Direct Drive technology moves the wash drum in
multiple directions, giving fabrics the proper care while getting clothes ultra clean.
LG FHD0905SWS Steam
Steam™

More Hygienic

LG Steam™ technology eliminates 99.9%* of virus & allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues.
LG FHD0905SWS Steam

*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
*Tested by Eurofins Biolab under standard conditions; LG Washing Machine eliminates 99.9% Virus (HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems) with Allergy Care (Steam) cycle. “HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems virus is a type of corona virus and is not a test result of new coronavirus 19 (Covid-19).
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG FHD0905SWS All in one
All in One

Washer and Dryer in One

LG's all-in-one washer and dryer is another of leading appliance technologies. Save space in your home and make more room for your family.
LG FHD0905SWS Virus Removal

99.9%* Allergen free with Steam™

Allergen reduced up to 99.9%* by Steam.

*Tested by Eurofins Biolab under standard conditions; LG Washing Machine eliminates 99.9% Allergen (HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems) with Allergy Care (Steam) cycle. “HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems Allergen is a type of corona Allergen and is not a test result of new corona allergen 19 (Covid-19). "Image is representative. Actual product may vary.

Range Catalogue-Washer Dryer

Know More

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

fhd0905sws

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Silver VCM

  • Door Type

    Auto Door

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    5

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    9

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    Yes

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Dual Dry

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

PROGRAMS

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Color Care

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton +

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Downloaded Cycle

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Mix (Mixed Fabric)

    Yes

  • Speed Wash+Dry

    Yes

  • Speed14

    Yes

  • Wash+Dry

    Yes

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

  • Baby Steam Care

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Temp.

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Spin Speeds (rpm)

    1200

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 565

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., Plot no. A-5, MIDC, Ranjangaon, Tal-Shirur Udyog Vihar, Pune (Maharashtra) PIN- 412220

  • Imported By

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

