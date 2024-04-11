Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Blood donation

On occasion of LG Electronics India’s 22nd anniversary, the company has extended its commitment towards the nation by organizing a mega blood donation drive across 47 cities. The CSR initiative was led in association with National Blood Transfusion Council (NBTC), Ministry of health & family welfare, Govt. of India. The blood bank partners were Army Command hospitals, Red Cross Society of India, Rotary, Lion's, Govt. hospitals & others.

In addition to the blood donation camps across country, this initiative also aimed in spreading the awareness about this noble gesture of donating blood. LG rolled out public awareness through radio, digital and on-ground activations at retail stores inviting Indian citizens to donate blood and become a proud life savior.