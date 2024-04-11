Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Real Gaming with Pure Colors
on Ultra Large Screen

Pure Colors
Put You on the Circuit

LG NanoCell produces pure colors by applying about 1nm-sized nanoparticles
to filter out dull color and enhance color purity. It delivers a stunning visual experience.
Experience real gaming with pure colors on an ultra large screen.

Pure Colors Created by NanoCell

  1. Impure Colors
  2. Pure Colors

Nanoparticles Filter out Impure Colors

  1. Conventional

    RGB wavelength with
    impure colors

  2. lg nanocell logo

    Pure RGB wavelength with
    impure colors removed.

  1. Below that, NanoCell technology is shown to improve image quality.
  2. Below that, NanoCell technology is shown to improve image quality.

*Conventional refers to LG's UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.

Pure Colors
Push the Boundaries of Reality

NanoCell's VRR and HGiG let you experience higher picture quality with less tearing and stuttering.
Now you can explore virtual worlds that are hard to distinguish from reality.

A man is sitting in a racing seat in front of a large TV playing a racing game.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Flawless Gameplay
in Pure Colors

LG NanoCell supports AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology.
This synchronizes the refresh rates of TVs and consoles
to enable smooth, tear-free, fluid gaming.

AMD FreeSync Premium logo
  1. Conventional
  2. LG NanoCell

*Images simulated.
*Software update is required to support this feature.

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming
experiences in HDR.

HGiG profile

Realistic Cinematic
Cut-scenes with Pure Colors

Combined with HGiG profile, the pure colors presented
by NanoCell technology provide a great platform
for HDR gaming. The HDR Gaming Interest Group is comprised
of key players from the gaming industry that developed
standards to ensure a better HDR gaming experience,
just as the creator intended.

HGiG logo

Real-time Action in Pure Colors

Low input lag and ALLM via HDMI 2.1 takes you one step closer to victory.
NanoCell's real-time gaming experience is completed with Pure Colors.

Real-time Action in Pure Colors

VRR. ALLM and eARC

Next Gen
Gaming Standard

A higher frame rate, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate),
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and eARC
(Enhanced Audio Return Channel) all meeting HDMI 2.1
specifications. These latest features allow fast-moving
content in higher resolution and smooth, synchronized
graphics. It's a more lifelike gaming experience.

A man is sitting in a dark room on a couch in front of a large TV playing an action game.
A scene from a shooting game shown half on a conventional TV with normal input lag and half on an LG NanoCell TV with low input lag.
  1. Conventional
  2. LG NanoCell

*The input lag data is based on NANO90 models.

Low Input Lag

React and Aim
Faster than
Your Enemies

LG Nanocell TVs have lower input lag. This allows
you to target enemies without delay and
play fast-paced games in real-time.

Play with Eye Comfort

LG NanoCell TVs have received a ‘No Photobiological LED Hazard’ certification from UL.
To earn this certification, five lighting measurements were tested, including blue light and UV light.
NanoCell TVs passed the standard in each test. Play for a long time and enjoy pure colors comfortably.

A living room with a wall-mounted TV screen showing a natural scene.

No Photobiological LED Hazard1)

Exceeds International
Standards

The ‘No Photobiological LED Hazard’ test measures five standards
including blue light, actinic UV, near UV, IR radiation, and retinal thermal.
These are the official international standards for measuring the harmful
effects of LEDs on the human body, as defined by the IEC2),
NanoCell TVs exceeded each standard.

1) UL Verified Mark is certified for LG NanoCell 65NANO90, 65NANO80.
2) International Electrotechnical Commission

No Need to Pause
During Gaming Marathons

Preparation for a gaming session is everything. You have to adjust the lights and speakers,
and there will be times when you can’t pause the game or use the TV remote.
For those moments use the built-in intelligent LG ThinQ and
hands-free voice control to give you the gaming edge.

Learn More about

“Hi LG. Turn up the Volume”

A man is sitting in a racing seat in front of a large TV playing a racing game.

*Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
*Hands-free control is supported on LG NanoCell NANO99, NANO97, NANO95 models.

Play in Ultra Large

LG NanoCell Lineup

nano99 image

NANO99

75(190.5cm),65(165.1cm)

Buy Now
nano91 image

NANO91

86(218.44cm),75(190.5cm),65(165.1cm),55(139.7cm)

Buy Now
nano85 image

NANO86

65(165.1cm),55(139.7cm)

Buy Now
nano80 image

NANO80

65(165.1cm),55(139.7cm),49(124.46cm)

Buy Now
Display Technology Pure Colors
by NanoCell Technology		 Pure Colors
by NanoCell Technology		 Pure Colors
by NanoCell Technology		 Pure Colors
by NanoCell Technology
Input Lag Low Input Lag Low Input Lag Low Input Lag Low Input Lag
HDMI O
(eARC / ALLM)		 O
(eARC / ALLM /
HDMI VRR(48-120Hz))		 O
(eARC / ALLM /
HDMI VRR(48-120Hz))		 O
(ARC / ALLM)
AMD FreeSync™ Premium - - O
(Freesync)		 -
HGiG Support O O O O
Hands-free Voice Control O O - -
