MS2043BR

  • Next Step Guide

    Next Step Guide

  • i-wave

    i-wave

  • Even Reheat & Defrost

    Even Reheat & Defrost

i-wave

This patented technology ensure faster and healthier cooking by circulating microwaves evenly inside the cavity.

Anti Bacteria Cavity

It reduces bacteria growth inside the cavity and hence avoids odour formation. It also helps in easy cleaning.

Next Step Guide

This feature will help you in locating which button to press next while operating the MWO with the help of text displayed. Need not remember which button to press next.

ENERGY SAVING

This feature allows you to save energy through automatic display off during the standby mode or after 5 minutes with door open or closing.

Range catalogue- Microwave ovens

KNOW MORE

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

MS2043BR-Microwave_Oven-desktop

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Outcase Color

    Floral

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    20

  • Type

    Solo

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Completion Beeper

    Yes

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

  • Microwave Power Levels

    5

CONTROL FEATURES

  • Control Type

    Membrane Type

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Cavity Material

    Anti Bacterial Cavity

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    455 x 252 x 320

POWER / RATINGS

  • Power Output (W)

    700

Buy Directly

