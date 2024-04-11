We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
20L Solo with Glass Door
Anti Bacteria Cavity
Next Step Guide
This feature will help you in locating which button to press next while operating the MWO with the help of text displayed. Need not remember which button to press next.
ENERGY SAVING
DISCLAIMER *
2. Not all features are available in the model shown. Listed features are representative, not all inclusive. Technology, Features, Size & Specification may vary from model to model.
3. Prices mentioned herein are the approximate price of the branded products available in the market.
4. Saving amounting to Rs. 45,000/- is calculated on the approximate prices available on e-commerce sites.
5. The brands/products shown here are indicative and does not meant to represent any specific brand in the advertisement. Any resemblance to any such brand if any is purely co-incidental.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Outcase Color
Floral
-
Oven Capacity (L)
20
-
Type
Solo
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Completion Beeper
Yes
MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES
-
Microwave Power Levels
5
CONTROL FEATURES
-
Control Type
Membrane Type
DESIGN / FINISH
-
Cavity Material
Anti Bacterial Cavity
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
455 x 252 x 320
POWER / RATINGS
-
Power Output (W)
700
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
MS2043BR
20L Solo with Glass Door