LG 21.5 (54.61cm) Full HD (1920 x 1080) Slim IPS Panel Monitor, HDMI x 2 & VGA Port, 56-75 Hz Refresh Rate & AMD Freesync - 22MK600M (Black)

22MK600M-B

LG Full HD Monitor

Full HD IPS Display

Enjoy the incredible detail and clarity of Full HD 1080p resolution and with IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology, response times are shortened, color reproduction is improved, allowing users to view the screen at virtually any angle.

Virtually Borderless Design

The ultra-thin bezel on three sides of this streamlined display offers a virtually borderless visual experience, without distraction from the precise, gorgeous image. A sleek addition to any desktop.
Smoother Gaming

Radeon FreeSync™

Radeon FreeSync™* reduces the tearing and stuttering that occur between a graphic card's frame rate and a monitor's refresh rate enabling smoother motion and less stuttering in fast, demanding games.

*FreeSync is only available when it is connected to HDMI.

Dynamic Action Sync1

Dynamic Action Sync

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so you can catch every single moment in real-time.
Black Stabilizer1

Black Stabilizer

Keep visibility even in dark scenes. LG's Black Stabilizer senses dark scenes and helps make it brighter so that you can find the enemies hiding and waiting to attack your player in the dark.
LG Black Stabilizer Monitor

Crosshair

With the Crosshair feature, gamers can take their skills to the next level. By placing the striking point in the center of the display, the feature enhances accuracy in first-person shooter games.

Reader Mode

Reducing blue light to help lessen eye fatigue, Reader Mode provides optimal conditions for reading. With just a click of a mouse, you can more comfortably read your display.
On-Screen Control3

On-Screen Control

On-Screen Control puts a host of essential monitor settings into a handy window for quick, easy access. Volume, brightness, picture mode presets, Screen Split 2.0 and Dual Controller and more can now be adjusted with just a few clicks of the mouse, instead of hard buttons on the monitor.

*Software download required to enable OnScreen Control. For download details, visit LGUSA.com/OnScreenControlSupport.

Wall Mountable1

Wall Mountable

This VESA-compatible monitor gives you the freedom to take it off the desk and hang it on the wall. Liberate your viewing options and save desktop space with this wall-mountable LG monitor.

*Mounting hardware not included.

Print

All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

  • Screen Size

    55.88cm (22) Flat

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

    NTSC 72%

  • Colour Depth(Number of Colours)

    16.7M Colours

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.3114 mm x 0.3114 mm

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms (Faster)

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Brightness

    250cd/m2 (Typ.) 200cd/m2 (Min.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1000:1 (Typ), Mega

  • Viewing Angle

    178/178

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti Glare, 3H

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Yes x 2

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Normal On (factory out condition Typ.)

    25.5W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

    0.3W

  • DC Off (Max)

    0.3W

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Picture Mode

    Custom, Reader, Colour Weakness, Photo, Cinema, Game

  • Ratio

    Wide/Original

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes (1.4)

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Response Time Control

    Yes

  • Adaptive Sync

    RADEON FreeSync™

  • 1ms Motion Blur Reduction

    Yes

  • DAS Mode

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Automatic standby

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Colour Calibrated

    Yes

  • On Screen Control (OSC)

    Yes (2.0)

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • Black Level

    Yes

  • DFC

    Yes

  • OSD Lock

    Yes

  • Auto Adjustment (D-sub Only)

    Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • With Stand (WxHxD)

    487.6 x 386.0 x 182.8 mm

  • Without Stand (WxHxD)

    487.6 x 292.1 x 66.0 mm

  • Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

    561.3 x 363.2 x 139.7 mm

  • With Stand Weight

    2.7kg

  • Without Stand Weight

    2.3kg

  • Shipping Weight

    3.7kg

STAND

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt (Angle)

    -2~15 Degree

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

  • Wall mount size (mm)

    75 x 75

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • S/W Install CD

    Yes

  • Easy Setup Guide

    Yes

  • Manual

    Yes

STANDARD

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-TYPE

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • CCC (for China)

    Yes

  • KC

    Yes

  • VCCI

    Yes

  • ErP

    Yes

  • EPEAT (USA)

    Yes

  • Windows 10

    Yes

WARRANTY

  • Limited Warranty

    3 Years Parts & Labor

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. , Plot No. A5, MIDC Ranjangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 | serviceindia@lge.com | TEL (TOLL FREE) : 1800 315 9999 / 1800 180 9999 | SMS : 5757554

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

LG 21.5 (54.61cm) Full HD (1920 x 1080) Slim IPS Panel Monitor, HDMI x 2 & VGA Port, 56-75 Hz Refresh Rate & AMD Freesync - 22MK600M (Black)

