LG 21.5 (54.61cm) Full HD (1920 x 1080) Slim IPS Panel Monitor, HDMI x 2 & VGA Port, 56-75 Hz Refresh Rate & AMD Freesync - 22MK600M (Black)
*FreeSync is only available when it is connected to HDMI.
*Software download required to enable OnScreen Control. For download details, visit LGUSA.com/OnScreenControlSupport.
*Mounting hardware not included.
All Spec
PICTURE QUALITY
-
Screen Size
55.88cm (22) Flat
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
NTSC 72%
-
Colour Depth(Number of Colours)
16.7M Colours
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.3114 mm x 0.3114 mm
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms (Faster)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness
250cd/m2 (Typ.) 200cd/m2 (Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1 (Typ), Mega
-
Viewing Angle
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
Anti Glare, 3H
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes x 2
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
Headphone Out
Yes
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Normal On (factory out condition Typ.)
25.5W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
0.3W
-
DC Off (Max)
0.3W
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Picture Mode
Custom, Reader, Colour Weakness, Photo, Cinema, Game
-
Ratio
Wide/Original
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes (1.4)
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
-
Adaptive Sync
RADEON FreeSync™
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Automatic standby
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
Yes
-
On Screen Control (OSC)
Yes (2.0)
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
Black Level
Yes
-
DFC
Yes
-
OSD Lock
Yes
-
Auto Adjustment (D-sub Only)
Yes
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
487.6 x 386.0 x 182.8 mm
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
487.6 x 292.1 x 66.0 mm
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
561.3 x 363.2 x 139.7 mm
-
With Stand Weight
2.7kg
-
Without Stand Weight
2.3kg
-
Shipping Weight
3.7kg
STAND
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt (Angle)
-2~15 Degree
CABINET/ACCESSORIES
-
Wall mount size (mm)
75 x 75
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
S/W Install CD
Yes
-
Easy Setup Guide
Yes
-
Manual
Yes
STANDARD
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-TYPE
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
CCC (for China)
Yes
-
KC
Yes
-
VCCI
Yes
-
ErP
Yes
-
EPEAT (USA)
Yes
-
Windows 10
Yes
WARRANTY
-
Limited Warranty
3 Years Parts & Labor
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. , Plot No. A5, MIDC Ranjangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 | serviceindia@lge.com | TEL (TOLL FREE) : 1800 315 9999 / 1800 180 9999 | SMS : 5757554
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
LG 21.5 (54.61cm) Full HD (1920 x 1080) Slim IPS Panel Monitor, HDMI x 2 & VGA Port, 56-75 Hz Refresh Rate & AMD Freesync - 22MK600M (Black)