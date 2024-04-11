We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32 (81.28cm) UltraGear QHD 165Hz HDR10 Monitor with FreeSync™ Premium
Speed
165Hz
1ms MBR
Picture Quality
32 (81.28cm) QHD (2560 x 1440)
HDR10 & sRGB 95% (Typ.)
Tech
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
Fluid Gaming Motion
Smooth Motion for Gaming with 165Hz Refresh Rate in Comparison to 60Hz Refresh Rate
Clearer, Smoother and Faster
With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually minimizes screen tearing and stuttering.
Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive
Monitor in Stylish, and Virtually Borderless Design with Tilt Adjustable Stand
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
165
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
2020
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2724 x 0.2724
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
165
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Size [cm]
80
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
280
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1800:1
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
DP Version
1.4
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
-
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
793 x 149 x 516
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.7 x 515.1 x 224.8
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.7 x 428 x 77.5
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
8.2
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.9
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.2
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
POWER
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
60W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
63W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
LEGAL INFO.
-
Country of origin
China
-
Imported by
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
-
Manufactured by
LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA
-
Net quantity
1
Buy Directly
32GN600-B
32 (81.28cm) UltraGear QHD 165Hz HDR10 Monitor with FreeSync™ Premium