18.5 (46.99 cms) Widescreen Monitor with Intellegent Auto Resolution
All Spec
HIGHLIGHTS
-
Series
LCD Mointor TV
-
Screen size
18.5 (46.99 cms)
-
HDCP
Yes
GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Viewing Angle
176/170
-
Color Depth (No. of Colors)
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch(mm)
0.300 x 0.300
-
sRGB
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
PC INPUT/OUTPUT
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
FREQUENCY
-
H-Frequence (Alog)
30 ~ 61 kHz
-
H-Frequence (Digital)
30 ~ 61 kHz
-
V-Frequence (Alog)
56 ~ 75 Hz
-
V-Frequence (Digital)
56 ~ 75 Hz
POWER LED COLOUR:
-
LED color
White
-
OSD Language
15
-
Power Type
Direct
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Normal
21W (Typical)
-
S/W Off
0.5W under
MECHANICAL SET COLOR
-
Front Color
Black (non glossy)
-
B/Cover Color
Black (non glossy)
-
Stand Color
Black (non glossy)
STAND
-
Base Detachable
Yes
-
Tilt
Yes / -5º (Front) ~ 15 º(Rear)
DIMENSION(W X H X D)
-
Set
442.6 x 169.9 x 356.2
-
Box
442.6 x 60.4 x 266.7
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set
3.36 Kg
-
Box
4.8 Kg
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
STANDARD
-
FCC, CE
Yes
-
TCO 5.0
Yes
-
RoHS
Yes
