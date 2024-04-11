We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Micro dust protection filter
The air inside your home contains dust and allergens. These can lead to various respiratory problems as well as allergies. But LG air conditioners come with Double Filtration System to fill your home with clean and hygienic air.