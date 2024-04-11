Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Nanocell gaming

A person in futuristic gear holding a large gun against a bright background.

NanoCell gaming.
TV with a ton of XP.

Equipped with all the specs for thrilling next-gen gaming LG NanoCell TV brings your games to life.

The secret to pure gaming.

TV that's big on gaming.

Experience your favorite games as never before with the new level of immersion delivered by LG NanoCell TV's Ultra Large Screen.

Rear view of a man and woman sat side-by-side in front of a large wall-mounted TV. The man is holding a gaming controller with a driving game on screen.

Think you’ve found your perfect TV?

Game Optimizer

All your game settings in one place.

Game Optimizer provides optimized settings for various game genres including, FPS, RPG, and RTS. You can access everything in one place for greater control over picture and sound settings. And you can also toggle VRR and AMD FreeSync™ technologies. This added control ensures all your games will be clear and smooth with less lag, stutter, and tearing.

See how convenient it

*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.

Game Dashboard

Quickly access settings during gameplay.

The new Game Dashboard is a simplified menu that allows you to quickly check or make adjustments to some Game Optimizer settings on the fly — all during gameplay. While the dashboard is open, you can go back to the optimizer to access more settings or change the color of the gaming style head up display.

*The service will be available from the second half of the year.

Enhanced Gaming

Stay up to speed with every game.

LG NanoCell supports Dolby Vision® HDR at 4K 120Hz for incredibly fast and immersive gameplay that takes your experience to the next level. Additionally, VRR, ALLM, and eARC meet the latest HDMI 2.1 specifications to reduce motion blur and ghosting and deliver smooth, synchronized graphics in high resolution.

The mark of 4K Gaming up to 120fps

A pink lit street with a futuristic robotic contraption and a gaming console on top of the image. Below two close ups of the robotic contraption, the left blurred showing VRR off and the right sharp showing the image with VRR.

*Release time of firmware updates for Dolby Vision® HDR at 4K 120Hz for gaming varies by model.
*4K 120Hz is only supported on NANO99, NANO95, NANO90 models.
*VRR are only supported on NANO90, NANO85 model.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Play to a higher standard.

LG NanoCell TV supports AMD FreeSync™ Premium to deliver variable refresh rates during gameplay. This significantly reduces stuttering and tearing for smooth, uninterrupted gameplay.

Two TV screens side by side showing a shooting game. The left shows FreeSync off and the right FreeSync on.

*AMD FreeSync Premium is featured only on NANO90 and NANO85 models.
*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

HGiG

Get into your game with HDR.

As an HGiG member, LG works with some of the biggest developers and companies in gaming to ensure a top HDR experience with LG NanoCell TVs. HDR heightens realism to fully immerse you in all the latest HDR games.

LG Nanocell Gaming HGiG

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

Partnership with Industry Leaders

The ultimate gaming package.

From next-level tech to next-gen partnerships with some of the biggest names in gaming, LG NanoCell TV delivers the full package for an epic gaming experience.

*Supported partnerships may differ by country.

Choose your nanocell

CHOOSE YOUR NANOCELL