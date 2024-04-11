lg mobile phones offers

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Festive Mobile Offer's Terms and Condition
#Terms and conditions for "JIO Instant Cash Back" Offer Terms and Conditions:
- Eligible LG Models:LG V30+, LG G6, LG Q6/Q6+, LG K7i, G4, LG V20, LG G3, LG G4 Stylus, LG G Pro 2, LG F70, LG Magna, LG Spirit, LG K10 2017, LG F60, LG K8, LG G3 Beat, LG G3 Styls, LG L70 Plus, LG L80 Plus, LG K7 LTE, LG K10 LTE, LG Stylus 2, LG X Screen, LG G Flex 2, LG G5, LG G3 Stylus, LG X Power, LG C70, LG Stylus 2 Plus, LG Cam Plus
- OFFER BENEFITS:
- The customer will get instant cashback vouchers worth Rs.2200 (44 vouchers X Rs.50 each) in the MyJio App on the first recharge of Rs.198/Rs.299 Plan on or after 15th February, 2018 .
- Each Rs.50/- voucher can be redeemed, per recharge, by the customer on subsequent recharges of Rs.198/Rs.299 plan, via MyJio App only.
- A maximum of 44 cashback vouchers of Rs.50/- each, can be redeemed by the customer on or before 31st May, 2022 .
- For Complete Details Pl. refer: http://www.jio.com/en-in/jio-football-offer
|Offer Details
|Jio Plan
|198/-
|299/-
|Plan Benefits
|Free Voice Calls, Free Roaming Calls, Unlimited Data, Unlimited SMS (100/Day), Video Calls, Complimentary Jio Apps Subscription
|Plan Validity
|28 days
|28 days
|Total Plan Data (Daily High Speed Data Limit)
|56
GB (2GB/Day)
|84
GB (3GB/Day)
|Instant Cashback in MyJIO
|र 2200
(50 x 44 vouchers)
|र 2200
(50 x 44 vouchers)
|Effective Price of the JIO Plan for the Customer
|र 148/-
|र 249/-
- Login to MYJio app and tap on "Recharge" from quick links.
- Select the Jio plan for recharge and tap on "Buy".
- The Cashback Voucher is automatically applied. Complete the transaction to successfully redeem the voucher.
#Terms and conditions for "JIO LG Q6/Q6+ ADDITIONAL DATA" Offer Terms and Conditions:
- "RJIO" shall mean Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited.
- "Offer" shall mean the Additional Data Offer made available by RJIO.
- "Eligible Device" shall mean LG Q6/Q6+ handset purchased in India on or after August 10th, 2017.
- "Eligible Subscriber" shall mean and include a person who purchases Eligible Device and who is an active subscriber of the RJIO connection (existing or new) and is enrolled to the "Jio Prime" membership plan.
- "Entitlement Period" shall mean the period between August 10th, 2017 and June 30th, 2018.
- "Recharge" shall mean a recharge performed of Rs.309 or above.
- "T&C" shall mean the applicable terms and conditions of the Offer.
- "Offer Benefits" shall mean the benefits accruing to the Eligible Subscriber under the Offer as shown herein-below.
#The Offer and the benefits thereunder shall be made available by RJIO to an Eligible Subscriber. Benefits of the Offer ("Offer Benefits"):
- An Eligible Subscriber, who, during the subsistence of the Offer, recharges his/her RJIO subscription, by availing the Recharge, shall be entitled to additional 5GB 4G data voucher ("Additional Data Voucher") per Recharge.
- The Additional Data Voucher would be credited to the account of Eligible Subscriber within 48 hours of Recharge.
- On the Eligible Device, the Additional Data Vouchers can be availed for a maximum of ten (10) Recharges, during the Entitlement Period of the Offer.
- Where any Additional Data Voucher is redeemed during a Recharge cycle period, the benefits attached to such Additional Data Voucher shall be limited to that Recharge cycle period and any such benefits that remain unutilized at end of that Recharge cycle period, will expire and be forfeited.
- Such Additional Data Vouchers that are not redeemed within the Entitlement Period shall expire and be forfeited.
- The Eligible Subscriber shall be entitled to avail only such offers/ schemes that first become applicable for the relevant IMEI/TAC code of Eligible Device at the time of his/her first Recharge after the purchase of Eligible Device.
#Terms and Conditions of the Offer ("T&C"):
- The Offer shall be open to all Eligible Subscribers on and from August 10th, 2017.
- These T&C shall be read concomitantly with the terms and conditions of the Jio Prime membership plan and the CAF.
- To activate the Additional Data Voucher and avail the Offer, the Eligible Subscriber will have to download
the MyJio Application on his/her Eligible Device and follow the steps specified below:
Open MyJio App -> My Vouchers -> View Voucher -> Recharge my number -> Confirm Recharge-> Successful Recharge Notification Thereafter, the Additional Data Voucher shall reflect under the My Plans section.
- Two or more offers cannot be clubbed together. This Offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other alternative offer or promotion of a similar nature. However, the Eligible Subscriber will be entitled to avail the benefits under "Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan", till such time that it is available.
- If the Eligible Subscriber migrates from the Eligible Device to any other device, the Offer Benefits shall be discontinued. Accordingly, RJIO shall record the IMEI number of the Eligible Device.
- RJIO recognizes that the choice to be contacted for promotional messages and alerts is that of the Eligible Subscriber. RJIO intends to keep the Eligible Subscriber informed on matters relating to the Offer and any upcoming offers from RJIO for the benefit of the Eligible Subscriber. Accordingly, by availing the Offer, the Eligible Subscriber hereby consents to be contacted by RJIO and such consent shall remain unaffected by the Eligible Subscriber's registration in the National Do Not Call ("NDNC") registry under the relevant category stipulated therefor.
- RJIO reserves the right to cancel/withdraw this Offer at any time, without any prior intimation to the Eligible Subscriber. However, the benefits accrued to the Eligible Subscriber on or prior to the cancellation/withdrawal of this Offer, shall not undergo any change.
- RJIO, may, at its discretion, modify any of the terms and/or conditions and/or any aspect of the Offer, without any prior intimation to the Eligible Subscriber. However, the modifications so carried out will be posted on www.jio.com.
- If any term/ condition under the T&C of the Offer is found to be invalid, void, or for any reason unenforceable, such term/ condition shall be severed from the other terms and conditions and shall not affect the validity and enforceability of the remaining terms and conditions of the Offer.
- Any claims, issues, damages or losses with respect to the Eligible Device shall be the sole responsibility and liability of the manufacturer of the Eligible Device and RJIO (including its affiliates, group companies or parent company) hereby disclaims, any and all claims, losses and liabilities, whether or not arising out of, or in connection therewith and/ or this Offer and the terms and conditions governing the Offer. This disclaimer shall apply to the fullest extent permitted by law and shall survive cancellation/termination/determination of this Offer.
- In no event shall RJIO or its directors, officers, employees, agents or other representatives be responsible or liable for any direct, indirect, special, incidental, consequential, or punitive damages, or any other damages of any kind, arising out of or related to the Offer.
- The Offer Benefits are non-transferable.
- This Offer is subject to guidelines/directions issued by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Department of Telecommunications (DOT) or any other statutory authority from time to time.
- Eligible Subscriber hereby authorizes RJIO to collect his/her personal information including name, address and mobile number and share with its partners so as to enable the Eligible Subscriber to avail the Offer. The Eligible Subscriberâ s personal information will be stored and processed in accordance with RJIO Privacy Policy which is available at www.jio.com.
- To get a new RJIO SIM, kindly visit nearest Jio Store, Reliance Digital or Jio retailer. To locate nearest Jio Store, visit https://www.jio.com/Jio/portal/storeLocator.
- In case of any queries/issues, please contact RJIO Customer Care at 198/18008899999 or write to care@jio.com
- The Eligible Subscriber agrees that he/she has read, understood and voluntarily agrees to the T&C mentioned and stated herein.
- #K7i
- Normal cover
- Mosquito away stand
- Mosquito away cover
- Q6/Q6+
- Jio offer of 50gb additional data
- Free games
- G6
- Free back cover
- Free one time screen replacement
- Jio offer of additional 100gb till march 2018
- Free games (please check website fordetails)
- Stylus 3
- Free cover
- V20 alpha
- Free back cover
- Free one time screen replacement
