lg mobile phones offers

#Terms and conditions for "JIO Instant Cash Back" Offer Terms and Conditions:

Login to MYJio app and tap on "Recharge" from quick links. Select the Jio plan for recharge and tap on "Buy". The Cashback Voucher is automatically applied. Complete the transaction to successfully redeem the voucher.

#Terms and conditions for "JIO LG Q6/Q6+ ADDITIONAL DATA" Offer Terms and Conditions:

"RJIO" shall mean Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited.

"Offer" shall mean the Additional Data Offer made available by RJIO.

"Eligible Device" shall mean LG Q6/Q6+ handset purchased in India on or after August 10th, 2017.

"Eligible Subscriber" shall mean and include a person who purchases Eligible Device and who is an active subscriber of the RJIO connection (existing or new) and is enrolled to the "Jio Prime" membership plan.

"Entitlement Period" shall mean the period between August 10th, 2017 and June 30th, 2018.

"Recharge" shall mean a recharge performed of Rs.309 or above.

"T&C" shall mean the applicable terms and conditions of the Offer.

"Offer Benefits" shall mean the benefits accruing to the Eligible Subscriber under the Offer as shown herein-below.

#The Offer and the benefits thereunder shall be made available by RJIO to an Eligible Subscriber. Benefits of the Offer ("Offer Benefits"):

An Eligible Subscriber, who, during the subsistence of the Offer, recharges his/her RJIO subscription, by availing the Recharge, shall be entitled to additional 5GB 4G data voucher ("Additional Data Voucher") per Recharge.

The Additional Data Voucher would be credited to the account of Eligible Subscriber within 48 hours of Recharge.

On the Eligible Device, the Additional Data Vouchers can be availed for a maximum of ten (10) Recharges, during the Entitlement Period of the Offer.

Where any Additional Data Voucher is redeemed during a Recharge cycle period, the benefits attached to such Additional Data Voucher shall be limited to that Recharge cycle period and any such benefits that remain unutilized at end of that Recharge cycle period, will expire and be forfeited.

Such Additional Data Vouchers that are not redeemed within the Entitlement Period shall expire and be forfeited.

The Eligible Subscriber shall be entitled to avail only such offers/ schemes that first become applicable for the relevant IMEI/TAC code of Eligible Device at the time of his/her first Recharge after the purchase of Eligible Device.

#Terms and Conditions of the Offer ("T&C"):