OLED sustainability

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
For a more sustainable way of life.
Our mission
Committed to a more sustainable future.
LG OLED TVs are made to be more innovative and sustainable. With cutting-edge technology, LG's ultimate aim is to impact environmental change and improve the lives of its consumers. By expanding green initiatives, refining production processes, and improving product experiences, LG continues to contribute to society.
Four puzzle pieces in the middle of a kraft jigsaw puzzle are covered with a grass with texts of 'SUSTAINABILITY', 'ECO MINDED' and 'EYE COMFORT'.
Eco-minded process
Lifetime eco challenge
The LG OLED product life cycle is more eco-minded every step of the way. LG OLED TVs are produced without backlights and with fewer components because they have self-lit pixels. When in use, they emit less indoor air pollution because they have fewer toxic substances. And after disposal, LG OLED TVs reduce waste and have a high recycling rate.
*The comparison was made between LG LED TVs and LG OLED TVs.
It's official, LG OLED TVs Are Certified Eco Products.
Due to the eco-minded process mentioned above, Société Générale de Surveillance (SGS), a Swiss multinational testing agency, has certified both LG OLED TV sets and LG OLED panels as Eco Products for several reasons. The TV sets and panels are Cadmium-free and more efficiently produced with fewer parts and a higher recycling rate than LED TVs. The panels are also Indium Phosphide free and minimal flame retardants are used in plastic components.
A logo of SGS certification on OLED panels and OLED TV sets.
*LG OLED TV sets and panels, except LG OLED R, have received Eco-Product certifications from SGS.
*The comparison was made between LG LED TVs and LG OLED TVs.
See how OLED is made with fewer parts than LCD.
*The comparison was made between LG LED TVs and LG OLED TVs.
Think you’ve found your perfect TV?
Low blue light
Reduce your exposure to blue light.
Blue light comes from many sources, even your TV, but LG OLED TVs are made to keep your eyes comfortable while watching. According to Eyesafe®, if your eyes are exposed to large amounts of harmful blue light for a long time, melatonin can be suppressed, leading to problems such as sleep disturbance. Children and adolescents with underdeveloped irises are particularly vulnerable to retinal damage. So, when you watch TV, it’s important which TV you watch. Tests have found that LG OLED displays emit less blue light than LED displays.
*Screen images simulated.
*Information from eyesafe.com
*The comparison was made between LG LED TVs and LG OLED TVs.
Flicker-free
Flicker-Free, more comfort.
You may have noticed the flashing on a monitor before — that’s flicker. The effect can be both visible and invisible, and even the invisible flicker puts stress on your eyes. Flicker occurs on LED TVs when they have an operating system that makes backlights blink in order to control brightness and because the response time of LED panels is relatively slow when compared to OLED panels. That faster response time and the absence of backlights mean LG OLED TVs don't have flicker.
*The results of the flicker-free certification are related to OLED panel tests. The comparison was made between LG LED TVs and LG OLED TVs.
*Shooting conditions: 120Hz display for both OLED and LED, default picture setting / shutter speed : 50FPS 120°.
*The results may vary depending on the shooting and playback conditions.
*Screen images simulated.
Discomfort glare free
A glaring improvement.
LG OLED panels are the first of their kind to be verified as discomfort glare-free by Underwriter Laboratories (UL). Discomfort glare occurs when there is a big difference between the lighting of the surrounding environment and the light given off by of a display. UL conducted tests using an evaluation method officially recognized by the International Commission on Illumination — they verified that OLED panels produce moderate luminance in all conditions.
*Results are based on the Unified Glare Rating (UGR) evaluation method.
*Verification is issued when UGR is less than 22 when watching TV between 70 lux and 300 lux.
*LG OLED TV panels have been verified as discomfort glare free by UL.
Eye comfort
Watch in comfort for longer.
LG OLED TVs allow you to watch more comfortably for longer. They are certified as low-blue light, flicker-free, and discomfort glare-free displays by international agencies TÜV Rheinland (TUV) and Underwriter Laboratories (UL). LG OLED TVs are also the first panels from any kind of TV to receive the Eyesafe® certification developed by TUV-Eyesafe®.
A logo of Eyesafe® and TÜV Rheinland certification about low blue light. A logo of Underwriter Laboratories verification about flicker-free display. A logo of Underwriter Laboratories verification about discomfort glare free.
*LG OLED TV sets, except LG OLED R, have been certified as low-blue light displays by TUV-Eyesafe®.
*LG OLED TV panels have been certified as flicker-free and discomfort glare free by UL.
Leading the way in sustainability.
LG continues to prove that it’s a global leader in the electronics market by rising to the environmental and societal challenges associated with product lifecycles, working conditions, manufacturing processes, and recycling. Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) are the main factors in measuring a company’s sustainability and societal impact. ESG ratings are acquired based on comprehensive annual evaluations of sustainability practices and performance. LG has been a Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) Industry Leader for nine consecutive years; a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series; and also a top rated company from Ecovadis and MSCI.
A logo of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. A logo of FTSE4Good. A logo of Ecovadis Sustainability Rating. A logo of MSCI ESG Ratings.