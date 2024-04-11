We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 594L Side by Side Refrigerator with Inverter Linear Compressor in Platinum Silver III Color
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
51% Energy Saving In Refrigerator with Inverter Linear Compressor(ILC). Based on third party test under standard test conditions (ISO 15502) conducted exclusively for energy consumption, Models tested GBB530NSQWB (Reciprocating Compressor), GBB530NCXE (Inverter Linear Compressor). Actual Results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions.
*10 Year warranty on the Inverter Linear compressor as a spare part. Labor and service are not included in the warranty.
*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.
*Tested by Intertek, ISO 27447 Test Protocol.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Control Your Appliance Remotely from Anywhere
GC-B22FTLPL-ref-best-convertible-ps3-06-2-lg-thinq-desktop.jpg
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
835 x 1787 x 734
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Country of Origin
India
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Internal LED Display
LED
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
External LED Display
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
835 x 1787 x 734
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2
-
Hygiene Fresh+
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
COMPLIANCE
-
Importer
LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
-
Manufacturer
LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306
-
Net Quantity
1
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Drawer_Freezer
6
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
GC-B22FTLPL
LG 594L Side by Side Refrigerator with Inverter Linear Compressor in Platinum Silver III Color