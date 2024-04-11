Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 594L Side by Side Refrigerator with Inverter Linear Compressor in Platinum Silver III Color

LG 594L Side by Side Refrigerator with Inverter Linear Compressor in Platinum Silver III Color

LG 594L Side by Side Refrigerator with Inverter Linear Compressor in Platinum Silver III Color

LG Inverter Linear Compressor Side by Side Refrigerator

ENERGY SAVINGS WITH INVERTER LINEAR COMPRESSOR

LG's unique Inverter Linear Compressor uses a linear piston drive instead of a conventional reciprocating drive. This generates less internal friction, resulting in up to 51% lower energy consumption. LG's Inverter Linear Compressor is also backed by a 10-year warranty.

51% Energy Saving In Refrigerator with Inverter Linear Compressor(ILC). Based on third party test under standard test conditions (ISO 15502) conducted exclusively for energy consumption, Models tested GBB530NSQWB (Reciprocating Compressor), GBB530NCXE (Inverter Linear Compressor). Actual Results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions.
*10 Year warranty on the Inverter Linear compressor as a spare part. Labor and service are not included in the warranty.
*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.

LG Hygiene Fresh+
Hygiene Fresh+™

99.999% Fresh Air

The intelligent air filter can not only remove bacteria up to 99.999%, but also minimize bad odor in the refrigerator. In addition, you can keep your food items fresher in the cleaner condition.

*Tested by Intertek, ISO 27447 Test Protocol.

LG Double Door Fridge With Smart Diagnosis

Smart Diagnosis™

LG's Smart Diagnosis™ is a fast and easy way to troubleshoot issues. Simply call the LG Customer Service Helpline and place the phone on the appliance. The appliance then communicates with a computer that produces a diagnosis within seconds and provides an immediate solution.

AI ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Control Your Appliance Remotely from Anywhere

Control your LG refrigerator settings anywhere through any WiFi-enabled device with AI ThinQ™.
Remote Control

Smart Alert

Smart Alert

Monitoring

Monitoring

LG Moist n Fresh

MOIST ‘N' FRESH

Excess moisture from food evaporates and then condenses on the lattice instead of puddling around your food, thus maintaining the right balance of moisture in the box.

LG Multi Air Flow

Multi Air Flow

Multiple cooling air vents distribute and circulate cool air to every corner of the refrigerator, ensuring that each and every food item is properly cooled.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    835 x 1787 x 734

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Country of Origin

    India

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Internal LED Display

    LED

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • External LED Display

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    835 x 1787 x 734

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

COMPLIANCE

  • Importer

    LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

  • Manufacturer

    LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306

  • Net Quantity

    1

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Drawer_Freezer

    6

LG 594L Side by Side Refrigerator with Inverter Linear Compressor in Platinum Silver III Color