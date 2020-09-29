We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Notice: Free replacement program for TV power board
LG is committed to producing the highest quality products for our consumers whose safety and wellbeing are our top priority.
LG Electronics Inc (“LGE”) will be offering a free power board replacement service on 18 models of OLED televisions which were produced by LGE from Feb. 2016 to Sept. 2019 (the “Target Models”).
This is to prevent any possible overheating issues which may arise.
Customers who own the affected Target Models are requested to contact 1800 – 180 - 9999 / 1800 - 315 - 9999 to arrange for a service technician to replace the power board.
Please note that besides for the Target Models, other TV set models are not included in the free power board replacement service.
We shall do our best towards completing the above free replacement service satisfactorily.
※ Target Models
|Year
|OLED TV Models
|2016
OLED65E6, OLED65G6, OLED77G6
|2017
OLED65B7, OLED65C7, OLED65E7, OLED65G7, OLED65W7, OLED77G7, OLED77W7
|2018
OLED65G8, OLED65W8, OLED77C8, OLED77W8
|2019
|OLED65W9, OLED77B9, OLED77C9, OLED77W9
※ How to Check Model Name
1. How to check the model name in the TV setup menu?
• Home → Setup → Menu → General → About This TV → TV information
2. How to check the model name on the TV product label?
• Please check the sticker on the back of the product
