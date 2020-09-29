LG is committed to producing the highest quality products for our consumers whose safety and wellbeing are our top priority.

LG Electronics Inc (“LGE”) will be offering a free power board replacement service on 18 models of OLED televisions which were produced by LGE from Feb. 2016 to Sept. 2019 (the “Target Models”).

This is to prevent any possible overheating issues which may arise.

Customers who own the affected Target Models are requested to contact 1800 – 180 - 9999 / 1800 - 315 - 9999 to arrange for a service technician to replace the power board.

Please note that besides for the Target Models, other TV set models are not included in the free power board replacement service.

We shall do our best towards completing the above free replacement service satisfactorily.

※ Target Models

Year OLED TV Models 2016 OLED65E6, OLED65G6, OLED77G6 2017 OLED65B7, OLED65C7, OLED65E7, OLED65G7, OLED65W7, OLED77G7, OLED77W7 2018 OLED65G8, OLED65W8, OLED77C8, OLED77W8 2019 OLED65W9, OLED77B9, OLED77C9, OLED77W9

※ How to Check Model Name

1. How to check the model name in the TV setup menu?

• Home → Setup → Menu → General → About This TV → TV information

2. How to check the model name on the TV product label?

• Please check the sticker on the back of the product