We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LGOLED LogoCHOOSE YOUR OLED Leave feedback
DISPLAY
EXCELLENCE,
ALWAYS EVOLVING
OLED EVO
See OLED like
never before
with bright clarity
Brightness Booster
Brightness Booster
BRIGHTNESS BOOSTER
Brighter than
ever before
Self-lit pixels illuminate like never before.
The α9 Gen5 AI processor is at the core of
controlling LG OLED evo's pixels.
This joins forces with Brightness Booster Max,
making G2 up to 30% brighter than non OLED evo models1,2, and Brightness Booster,
making C2 up to 20% brighter.
*Screen images simulated.
SELF-LIT
Free of a backlight
for true darks
and
billions of rich colors
INFINITE CONTRAST
Beyond black,
super black
See the difference perfect blacks make.
Self-lit pixels turn themselves on and off without
a backlight, so dark areas
stay dark as onyx and
brights are exceptionally light.
100% COLOR FIDELITY
A true
representation of color
Experience colors as accurately as the creator intended.
No distortion. No exaggeration. With natural hues that match
the original source content, LG OLED panels are certified
by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity* vs. traditional LCDs,
which reach between 70 - 80%3.
*LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for
100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000
with 125 color patterns.
100% COLOR FIDELITY
A true
representation of color
Experience colors as accurately as the creator intended.
No distortion. No exaggeration. With natural hues that match
the original source content, LG OLED panels are certified
by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity* vs. traditional LCDs,
which reach between 70 - 80%3.
*LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for
100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000
with 125 color patterns.
100% COLOR VOLUME
Enter a new
color dimension
From the darkest night scene to the brightest
frames,
every hue within the 3D color space covers
the television's
full luminance range. This achievement
of 100% Color Volume*
was certified by Intertek.
*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent
or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space
as verified independently by Intertek.
EYE COMFORT DISPLAY
Kinder to eyes
Even after an epic movie marathon, eyes feel fresh. OLED emits a non-harmful
amount of blue light and is Flicker Free certified by UL for removing screen
flashes that cause eye strain. Bright and tiring glare is also
eliminated with Discomfort Glare Free verification** from UL.
*LG OLED TV sets have been certified
as low-blue light displays by TUV-Eyesafe®.
**LG OLED TV panels have been certified
as flicker-free and discomfort glare free by UL.
OLED 8K
Our self-lit 8K
OLED brings
magnificence
and magnitude
closer together
8K DISPLAY
Self-lit pixels take 8K to
a new viewing dimension
This is the 8K generation. Experience the true
finesse of visual technology
with LG OLED 8K4.
Even non-8K content is remastered before
your eyes
with Advanced AI 8K Upscaling
for a picture like native 8K.
SIZE VARIETY
From the world's
biggest
to the world's
smallest, there's
an OLED for every
environment
THE EPIC SIZE
The blockbuster view
On Massive 88-inch7 and 83-inch8 displays deliver sports to your living room with a big-screen experience that makes you feel like you’re at the heart of the action. Personalize your profile with your favorite teams, and Sports Alerts will keep you up to date with the latest scores in real time as LG technology gives you the best in immersive sporting entertainment.DISCOVER SPORTS ALERT
THE PERSONAL SIZE
Get closer to the action
Elevate your gaming experience with
the most compact LG OLED. Our 42-inch5
and 48-inch6 models are the perfect fit for
a home-sized gaming set-up, yet bring intense immersion
to whatever you’re playing.
OLED CARE
OLED Care makes it
easy to give your
display
the care it
deserves
DEDICATED OLED MENU
Click for care
Watch in comfort with the optimum picture for your viewing environment
and, following your consent, get customized recommendations based on
your usage habits.
model compares
-
OLED 8K120HZ
Refresh Rate88(223cm) 77(195cm)
-
OLED evo 4K
With Brightness
Bosster Max120HZ
Refresh Rate65(164cm) 55(139cm)
-
OLED evo 4K
With Brightness
Bosster120HZ
Refresh Rate83(210cm) 77(195cm) 65(164cm) 55(139cm) 48(121cm) 42(106cm)
-
OLED 4K120HZ
Refresh Rate65(164cm) 55(139cm)
-
OLED 4K60HZ
Refresh Rate65(164cm) 55(139cm) 48(121cm)
*48/42C2 are not included in the results of Brightness Booster testing.
*In year 1: warranty covers panel, parts, and labour costs.
Years 2-5: warranty covers panels only; labour will be charged.
*5-year panel warranty covers models 88Z2, 77Z2, 83G2, 77G2, 65G2 and 55G2.
-
Floor
Stand design
88"Gallery Design
wall mount
77"
-
Seamless bezel
Gallery Design
wall mountLighter weight
Composite Fiber Material
-
Seamless bezelLighter weight
Composite Fiber Material
-
Narrow bezel
-
Narrow bezel
Quality
-
PRO
Dynamic Tone Mapping
with Precision Detail
-
PRO
Dynamic Tone Mapping
with Precision Detail
-
PRO
Dynamic Tone Mapping
with Precision Detail
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
*HDR 10 Pro is supported on all 2022 OLED products.
*100% color fidelity is supported by all 2022 OLED TV models. 100% color volume is supported by all 2022 OLED TV models except the OLED evo ART90.
*AI Picture Pro is supported on all 2022 OLED products.
*Dolby Vision Precision Detail will be available as part of the Dolby Vision IQ update to be released in July 2022. The exact timing may vary by country.
Quality
-
4.2 Ch. / 80W
88"4.2 Ch. / 60W
77"7.1.2
Virtual Surround
-
4.2 Ch. / 60W7.1.2
Virtual Surround
-
2.2 Ch. / 40W2.0 Ch. / 20W
42"7.1.2
Virtual Surround
-
2.0 Ch. / 20W5.1.2
Virtual Surround
-
2.0 Ch. / 20W5.1.2
Virtual Surround
*AI Sound Pro is supported on all 2022 OLED products.
-
Airplay 2
AlwaysReady
-
Airplay 2
AlwaysReady
-
Airplay 2
AlwaysReady
-
Airplay 2
-
Airplay 2
*Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Airplay 2 are supported on all 2022 OLED products, but the service availability may vary by region.
-
VRR
-
VRR
-
VRR
-
VRR
-
*HGiG, ALLM, eARC are supported on all of OLED products.
-
WIFI 6HDMI 2.1 - 4ea
-
WIFI 6HDMI 2.1 - 4ea
-
WIFI 5HDMI 2.1 - 4ea
-
WIFI 5HDMI 2.0 - 2ea
HDMI 2.1 - 2ea
-
WIFI 5HDMI 2.0 - 3ea
Where To Buy
No ResultsTIP: Try entering a location or using your current location.
Please enter a location.
There is no data.Please retry to enter zip code.
Please enter a location.
- Brightness Booster improvements do not apply to 48/42C2.
- Comparison based on internal LG testing of LG OLED TV Full White measurements, excluding the OLED evo series.
- Comparison based on the full white measurement of LG OLED TVs, excluding the OLED evo series.
- 8K available on the LG OLED Z2 series.
- 42" model available only in the LG OLED C2 series.
- 48" model available in the LG OLED C2 and A2 series.
- 88" model available only in the LG OLED Z2 series.
- 83" model available in the LG OLED G2 and C2 series.