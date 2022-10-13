Sales Analyst Intern

Are you passionate about Business and Sales Analysis? Are you looking for an internship full of learnings and experience? Are you looking for a long term investment on your career? If the answer is yes, we are looking for you! Join LG Electronics Italy as Sales Analyst and join a dynamic and international team! You will have the opportunity to learn and grow, acquiring the needed skills for building with LG your career path in sales!

WHAT THE INTERNSHIP IS ABOUT

You will have the possibility to work in a dynamic reality with the direct support of Sales Head. You will be involved in the following activities in the reference business unit:

- You will support business providing competitive analysis, forecasting and suggesting recommendations on how the sales, marketing, and other teams should move forward.

- You will plan activities by reporting daily to the Sales Director about main sales KPI as well as supporting the reference division through the analysis of opportunities;

- You will support the whole sales operation process with constant relationship with supply chain, logistics, credit, sales administration and marketing;

- You will be in charge of conversion of mentioned complex data into presentations, graphs or reports.​

WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR

- Academic Background.University students or graduates in Economics, Management Engineer, Finance or Management;

- Knowledge.Excellent level of Microsoft Excel and fluency in English are a must. Good level of Italian in the case of non-native speakers;

- Soft skills.You are proactive, result oriented and with great problem solving skills. You also have flexibility, ability to organize and great dynamism! We are looking for someone passionately curious in innovation and consumer technology. Good communication and interpersonal skills are essential to successfully interact with the team and external and internal interlocutors.

WHY LG

- Experience an international and innovative environment. You will have the opportunity to interface with different people and cultures every day. We care about the innovation of our people, products and culture.

- Career Development. We have a people oriented management. At LG Electronics, we strongly believe that the growth of our employees is closely linked to the growth of the company. We take care of the growth of each employee, providing ad hoc paths to develop personal and professional growth.

- Life's good. At LG, "Life's good." This is especially true for our employees. We offer satisfying challenges, opportunities to advance, and exceptional rewards and recognition.

ABOUT US

At LG, we deliver products and services that make lives better, easier and happier though increased functionality and fun. Put simply, we offer the latest innovations to make “Life Good” – from home appliances, consumer electronics and B2B solutions to innovations in digital signage, air conditioning, solar and vehicle components. As a global leader, we strive for greatness in product leadership, market leadership and people leadership to realize our growth strategies.

We are looking for innovation for a Better Life. Always.

NEXT STEPS

At the beginning of the recruiting process, in case your profile matches the requirements, we will contact you for additional info about your applications. You will then meet a member of the HR Team together with the line Manager to better discuss about your educational background and experiences. We will also have the opportunity to tell you something more about the position and about our Company.

Join us and be ready to start a new exciting adventure!

If you are interested in this vacancy, please send your CV to: lgitaly.hr@lgepartner.com