Altroconsumo

Approvato
da Altroconsumo

Per te solo il meglio: scopri tutti gli elettrodomestici LG

approvati da Altroconsumo.

Altroconsumo: Migliore del test

Il frigorifero LG GSLV91MBAC

ha ottenuto il sigillo* "Migliore del test" a ottobre 2024.

*Sigillo rilasciato da Altroconsumo Edizioni srl, sulla base dei risultati di un test comparativo indipendente effettuato su 92 prodotti, dietro pagamento di una licenza temporanea.

Altroconsumo: Migliore del test

La lavatrice LG F4WR6010AGW

ha ottenuto il sigillo* "Migliore del test" a ottobre 2024.

*Sigillo rilasciato da Altroconsumo Edizioni srl, sulla base dei risultati di un test comparativo indipendente effettuato su 92 prodotti, dietro pagamento di una licenza temporanea.

Altroconsumo: Migliore del test

La lavatrice LG F4R5010TSWW

ha ottenuto il sigillo* "Migliore del test" a ottobre 2024.

*Sigillo rilasciato da Altroconsumo Edizioni srl, sulla base dei risultati di un test comparativo indipendente effettuato su 92 prodotti, dietro pagamento di una licenza temporanea.

Altroconsumo: Miglior Marca

Le asciugatrici a pompa di calore LG

per il secondo anno consecutivo hanno ottenuto il sigillo* "Miglior Marca" a novembre 2024.

*Sigillo rilasciato da Altroconsumo Edizioni srl, sulla base dei risultati di un test comparativo indipendente effettuato su 92 prodotti, dietro pagamento di una licenza temporanea.

Altroconsumo: Migliore del test

Il microonde LG MH6535GIB

ha ottenuto il sigillo* "Migliore del test" a ottobre 2024.

*Sigillo rilasciato da Altroconsumo Edizioni srl, sulla base dei risultati di un test comparativo indipendente effettuato su 92 prodotti, dietro pagamento di una licenza temporanea.

I nostri prodotti