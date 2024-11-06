Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG WashTower

Reinventa il tuo spazio

La nostra WashTower è la soluzione perfetta per te che cerchi la massima praticità in un elettrodomestico di classe. Hai tutti i vantaggi di una colonna bucato con lavatrice e asciugatrice impilate, ma in meno spazio. E in più valorizza il tuo ambiente grazie al suo design monolitico senza soluzione di continuità.

WashTower

Promozione fino al 31 dicembre 2024

Acquistala ora!

Non perdere l'occasione per rinnovare il tuo locale
lavanderia approfittando della garanzia LG di ben 5 anni!

Acquistala ora! Scopri la garanzia 5 anni

WashTower installata in armonia con altri mobili.

WashTower installata in una zona lavanderia in veranda.

Washtower installata in una veranda bianca.

WashTower installata nel vano scala.

Ecco perché la WashTower ti stupirà!

La WashTower è installata in un ambiente simile a una camera da letto, in armonia con il resto dell'arredamento.

Salvaspazio

Si adatta perfettamente agli spazi ridotti

WashTower in una zona lavanderia

Pannello unificato

Un unico centro di controllo touch, più pratico ed ergonomico.

La WashTower è installata in un ambiente simile a una camera da letto, in armonia con il resto dell'arredamento.

Cura dei tessuti

L'AI rileva il tipo di tessuto e usa i movimenti di lavaggio più idonei.

Si vede un oblò della lavatrice con all'interno dell'abbigliamento e un'icona di una maglietta in sovraimpressione.

Risparmia tempo

Lavatrice e asciugatrice si sincronizzano per un bucato in soli 59'.

Acquista ora la tua nuova WashTower

Domande frequenti (FAQ)

Q.

Quante prese di corrente servono per la WashTower?

A.

La WashTower ha due cavi di alimentazione: uno per la lavatrice e uno per l'asciugatrice. Abbiamo preferito adottare questa soluzione in modo che possa usare entrambi gli elettrodomestici simultaneamente, qualora ne avessi bisogno.

Q.

Se uno dei due elettrodomestici si rompesse, posso usare quello funzionante? Oppure la WashTower non è utilizzabile?

A.

Sebbene la WashTower abbia un corpo unico, è composta da due unità separate: una lavatrice e un'asciugatrice, ciascuna delle quali ha la propria alimentazione e il proprio motore. Quindi, se anche la lavatrice avesse un problema, potrai continuare a usare l'asciugatrice e viceversa.

Q.

Che tipo di garanzia ha la WashTower? È differente da quella degli altri elettrodomestici LG?

A.

Nei primi 2 anni la WashTower è coperta dalla garanzia convenzionale LG che si intende aggiuntiva e non sostitutiva di ogni altro diritto di cui godi in quanto consumatore finale. In aggiunta, LG - ﻿dal terzo al decimo anno - offre una garanzia convenzionale esclusivamente sul motore della lavatrice, sul motore dell'asciugatrice e sulla pompa di calore Dual Inverter dell'asciugatrice. Il costo di ogni altra parte di ricambio, il costo della manodopera ed il costo di intervento sono esclusi. La garanzia convenzionale LG copre esclusivamente gli acquisti effettuati dai consumatori finali.

Q.

Cos'è lo Smart Pairing?

A.

È una funzione che permette ai due elettrodomestici di dialogare l'uno con l'altro, in modo da scambiarsi informazioni. In particolare, la lavatrice comunica all'asciugatrice il ciclo di lavaggio, in modo che l'asciugatrice ne imposti uno adeguato per asciugare il bucato che stai facendo. Per usare la funzione Smart Pairing, devi collegare la WashTower al Wi-Fi di casa usando l'app LG ThinQ sul tuo smartphone. Trovi l'app LG ThinQ sia su Play Store per smartphone Android sia su App Store per smartphone iOS.

Q.

Gli elettrodomestici della WashTower sono da impilare manualmente dopo l'acquisto?

A.

No, la WashTower è un pezzo unico e non richiede assemblaggio aggiuntivo né accessori per comporre la colonna bucato.

Q.

Posso invertire il verso di apertura delle porte?

A.

No, non puoi invertire il verso di apertura delle porte. Il verso di apertura è da destra a sinistra (le cerniere sono a sinistra).

Q.

Visto che ci sono due elettrodomestici, serve un doppio scarico per l'acqua?

A.

La lavatrice e l'asciugatrice hanno il proprio scarico dell'acqua, ma hai bisogno di un unico collegamento nel muro. I due tubi, infatti, vengono convogliati in un unico scarico utilizzando il connettore incluso in confezione.

Q.

Qual è il consumo massimo facendo funzionare i due elettrodomestici simultaneamente (ad esempio per lavare degli indumenti mentre ne asciugo altri)?

A.

Il consumo dei due elettrodomestici varia in base al programma e al carico. In ogni caso, supponendo una casistica estrema, la WashTower avrebbe un consumo massimo di circa 3,2kW.

Q.

Sul pannello di controllo vedo solo 6 programmi. Non ce ne sono altri che posso usare?

A.

Visto che c'è un solo pannello di controllo per entrambi gli elettrodomestici, abbiamo selezionato i programmi più utilizzati dai nostri clienti. Tuttavia, sulla nostra app LG ThinQ trovi tantissimi altri programmi che puoi scaricare nella lavatrice o nell'asciugatrice (programma "Download") oppure che puoi avviare direttamente dall'app usando la funzione Ciclo Cloud.

Q.

Che differenza c'è fra il programma "Download" e il "Ciclo Cloud"?

A.

Sia il programma Download sia il Ciclo Cloud necessitano dell'app ThinQ per essere utilizzati. Ma mentre il programma Download viene scaricato nella WashTower - rimanendo quindi in memoria anche quando la spegni - il Ciclo Cloud è gestito soltanto dall'app e dovrai selezionarlo da lì tutte le volte che vorrai usarlo. Ti consigliamo quindi di usare la funzione Download per memorizzare un programma che usi frequentemente, in modo da poterlo avviare anche senza aprire l'app sullo Smartphone.

Q.

Quando devo impostare la funzione "Pronto per asciugatrice"? Posso farlo anche a lavaggio iniziato?

A.

La funzione "Pronto per asciugatrice" prevede che la lavatrice indichi all'asciugatrice quando iniziare il pre-riscaldamento in modo da risparmiare tempo. Per fare in modo che il calcolo delle tempistiche avvenga correttamente, devi impostare la funzione "Pronto per asciugatrice" prima di avviare il lavaggio, durante la selezione dei programmi.

Q.

Su quanti programmi è attivo il vapore della lavatrice?

A.

Puoi impostare l'opzione vapore su 3 programmi di lavaggio: Cotone, Sintetici ed Eco 40-60

Q.

Posso attaccare il tubo dell'acqua al rubinetto dell'acqua calda?

A.

No, la lavatrice della WashTower deve essere collegata al rubinetto dell'acqua fredda.

Perché LG Online Shop

Spedizione Gratuita

Spedizione Gratuita

Installazione Gratuita

Installazione Gratuita

Ritiro dell'Usato Gratuito

Ritiro dell'Usato Gratuito

Finanziamento Tasso Zero

Finanziamento Tasso Zero