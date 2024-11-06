Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Built In Cashback

Di noi ti puoi fidare
5 anni di garanzia LG.

Di noi ti puoi fidare <br> 5 anni di garanzia LG. Termini & Condizioni

 

Dal 7 ottobre al 31 dicembre 2024 

 

Acquista una WashTower o un frigorifero aderente alla promozione, registra il tuo acquisto e per te: 5 anni di garanzia e su alcuni modelli un cashback fino a 500€.

 

Rendi la tua vita più facile con una garanzia LG di 5 anni sugli elettrodomestici LG selezionati.

 

Per richiedere l’estensione della garanzia LG, ti basta registrare il prodotto sul nostro sito entro 30 giorni dall’acquisto e caricare la prova d'acquisto per completare la richiesta su lgforyou.

 

L’estensione di garanzia LG non viene applicata immediatamente ma non preoccuparti, inizieremo subito a lavorare per elaborare la tua richiesta. Controlleremo che tutti i dettagli siano corretti e potrebbe capitare di contattarti per confermare alcuni dettagli.

 

In caso di mancata registrazione alla promozione relativa all’estensione di garanzia, restano invariate sia la garanzia legale che quella convenzionale LG di 2 anni.

 

E non è tutto: per te, fino al 30 novembre 2024 fino a 500€ di cashback. Controlla e verifica che il modello acquistato sia tra quelli coinvolti nel cashback e registralo per poter partecipare. 

 

Built In Cashback