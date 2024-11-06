Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG OLED evo | TV 42'' Serie Objet Collection Posé LX1 | OLED 4K, Design con supporto a cavalletto, retro in tessuto
42LX1Q6LA EU.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica

Caratteristiche

Galleria

Specifiche tecniche

Recensioni

Supporto

LG OLED evo | TV 42'' Serie Objet Collection Posé LX1 | OLED 4K, Design con supporto a cavalletto, retro in tessuto

42LX1Q6LA EU.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica
42LX1Q6LA

LG OLED evo | TV 42'' Serie Objet Collection Posé LX1 | OLED 4K, Design con supporto a cavalletto, retro in tessuto

(0)
Posé seen from the front.
Logo iF Design.

iF Design

LG OLED Posé

Il lato sorprendente
della vita

Design "All-Around"

Da qualsiasi angolo,
in qualsiasi spazio

Da qualunque lato lo guardi, Posé ti stupirà con la sua eleganza ed essenzialità. Un elemento d'arredo perfettamente integrato nel tuo ambiente, ovunque tu voglia posizionarlo1.

Posé in tre spazi interni. Nella prima immagine, Posé si colloca nell’angolo di una parete blu marino e riproduce una grafica rossa e nera sullo schermo. Nella stanza retrostante si notano una scrivania e una poltrona blu marino. Nella seconda immagine, Posé si colloca al centro di una parete moderna color carbone sotto una testa di cervo decorativa e riproduce delle onde sullo schermo. Nella terza immagine si ammira la vista posteriore di Posé collocato al centro della stanza davanti al letto e utilizzato come elemento artistico connotativo dello spazio.

*Puoi installare Posé a parete sganciando il TV dalla base di supporto.

Posé secondo Moooi alla Milano Design Week 2022

Posé inserito nella Divine Dreams Collection di Moooi con l’immagine di un interno moderno sullo schermo, contornato da arredi impreziositi da farfalle e fiori che fanno capolino tra le nuvole. Vista frontale di Posé inserito nella Defy Gravity Collection di Moooi e posizionato su un tappeto che riproduce degli strati di pietra con l’immagine grafica di una tigre sullo schermo. Vista posteriore di Posé inserito nella Defy Gravity Collection di Moooi con dei libri aventi per tema lo spazio riposti nel vano portariviste con organizer per cavi e accessori. Il logo LG OLED immaginato da Moooi.

*Da vent’anni, Moooi ispira e seduce il mondo con design briosi e innovativi. L’azienda, fondata nel 2001, è attualmente guidata da Marcel Wanders e Robin Bevers. Il suo nome deriva dalla parola olandese “mooi”, che definisce il concetto di bellezza. La terza “o” inserita nel nome del marchio indica un valore extra in termini di bellezza e originalità. Moooi non dice ai designer cosa fare, ma ascolta quello che i designer desiderano creare e realizza i loro sogni. Eclettica e sempre all’avanguardia della realtà commerciale e dell’interesse culturale. Per provocare, per creare elementi di conversazione che rendono il tuo ambiente più speciale, la tua vita straordinaria.

Primi piani di Posé con vista posteriore angolare e laterale. Vista parziale di Magic Remote in beige.

Bordo arrotondato

La bellezza è nelle curve

I bordi arrotondati e le linee morbide e uniformi di Posé creano uno stile armonioso e neutro, per realizzare un design delicato adatto a qualsiasi interno. Un'attenzione all'estetica che si riflette anche nel telecomando.

Tessuto beige rilassante

Un tocco morbido per una vista rasserenante

Più di un TV da guardare, l'esperienza di Posé passa anche per le tue dita. La delicata finitura in tessuto beige che lo incornicia è morbida allo sguardo e al tatto, donando allo spazio circostante un tocco di fascino ed eleganza.

Retro versatile

Un altro modo per riflettere il tuo stile

Posé supera il concetto tradizionale di TV per integrarsi nel tuo stile e nel tuo spazio, anche quando lo guardi da dietro. Grazie al vano portariviste interamente rivestito in tessuto, puoi esporre i tuoi libri, le tue riviste e le tue cartoline preferite2,3,4.

Posé in un soggiorno articolato sui toni del blu, con vista posteriore del vano portariviste in cui sono riposti delle riviste.

*Immagine simulata a fini illustrativi.
**La portata massima del vano portariviste può variare.

Organizer per cavi e accessori

Mantiene il tuo spazio curato e in ordine

Progettando il nuovo Posé abbiamo pensato a tutto per renderlo elegante da qualunque angolazione. Per questo, quando guardi dietro al TV non vedrai un groviglio di accessori e cavi. Con l’organizer incluso, infatti, puoi nasconderli in maniera efficace, tenendo tutto in ordine5,6, Inoltre, puoi far correre i cavi di alimentazione e di antenna nell'incavo delle gambe di Posé, per nascondere tutti gli inestetismi e mantenere il tuo spazio il più essenziale possibile.

*Immagine simulata a fini illustrativi.

Galleria d’arte

Il tuo spazio, il tuo gusto

Quando non lo utilizzi, Posé si trasforma in una cornice che ti permette di decorare il tuo spazio con un’ampia gamma di elementi artistici. Scegli il tuo preferito e dai vita alla tua personale visione artistica della tua casa.

*L’opera d’arte riprodotta sullo schermo TV è Bounce A (2020) di Youngjun Kim.

OLED evo autoilluminato

Illumina la stanza

Le immagini di Posé brillano di luce propria, perché sfruttano la tecnologia OLED evo con pixel autoilluminanti. Nero perfetto, colori perfetti e contrasto infinito: caratteristiche che trasformano la tua esperienza visiva in qualcosa di meraviglioso.
Maggiori informazioni

Lo schermo di Posé mostra i dettagli nitidi e luminosi dei funghi che trascendono la cornice del televisore.

*Immagini dello schermo simulate.

Processore 4K α9 di quinta generazione con AI

Elaborazione sinergica

Abbiamo creato una nuova generazione di processori per farti immergere in un realismo superiore. Ecco il processore α9 Gen 5, il nostro processore più potente che abbiamo mai realizzato, capace di lavorare in maniera sinergica con tutti gli altri componenti del TV per darti immagini perfette. Il processore α9 Gen 5 analizza ciò che stai guardando e, grazie all'intelligenza artificiale progressiva, esalta gli oggetti in primo piano rispetto a quelli sullo sfondo e dona una profondità naturale alle immagini, nonché colori incredibilmente vivaci e realistici.
Maggiori informazioni

Processore 4K α9 di quinta generazione con IA di LG che emette fasci luminosi.

1.Assicurarsi che il TV sia installato in una zona sicura dove non sia di intralcio. Urti, impatti sul supporto o tirare il TV lateralmente potrebbe causare danni al TV.
2.La parte superiore del vano porta oggetti presenta delle feritoie per la ventilazione. Gli oggetti possono scolorirsi se riposti sui fori della ventola per un periodo di tempo prolungato.
3.Liquidi, oggetti pesanti o oggetti sensibili al calore o che producono calore non possono essere riposti sui fori della ventola.
4.Prestare attenzione quando si utilizza la Clean Cover, poiché il tessuto può macchiarsi.
5.Prestare attenzione quando si apre e si chiude la Clean Cover. La Clean Cover può causare lesioni se cade.
6.Raccomandiamo di utilizzare l’organizer per cavi e accessori incluso per alloggiare il router, poiché il router non può essere installato sui fori della ventola.

Cosa c'è nella confezione?

(Sezione che illustra quali accessori sono inclusi in dotazione in dotazione.)

Gambe di supporto: 1. Gambe 2. Viti per il montaggio delle gambe 3. Copri viti per le gambe 4. Passante cavi per retro in tessuto 5. Passante cavi per gambe 6. Manuale di installazione 7. Tasca posteriore porta oggetti 8. Copertura posteriore in tessuto

Accessori: A. Staffa per cavo di alimentazione B. Nucleo in ferrite C. Ripetitore infrarossi D. Telecomando puntatore E. Batterie F. Ricevitore infrarossi G. Manuale d'uso H. Adesivo per la staffa per il cavo di alimentazione I. Fascetta per cavi

 

*Le immagini del prodotto e degli accessori associati sono solo a scopo illustrativo e possono differire dagli articoli reali o variare in base alla regione.

Stampa

Caratteristiche principali

  • Tipologia dello schermo

    OLED 4K

  • Refresh rate

    100Hz nativi

  • Gamma colore

    OLED Color

  • Processore

    α9 Gen5 4K con AI

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

  • Compatibilità NVIDIA G-Sync

  • Compatibilità AMD FreeSync

  • Dolby Atmos

  • Peso senza base (kg)

    14,7

Tutte le specifiche

SCHERMO

  • Tipologia dello schermo

    OLED 4K

  • Risoluzione

    4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 pixel)

  • Refresh rate

    100Hz nativi

  • Gamma colore

    OLED Color

IMMAGINE

  • Processore

    α9 Gen5 4K con AI

  • AI Picture

    AI Picture Pro

  • Upscaling dell'immagine con AI

    Upscaling 4K con AI

  • Mappatura dinamica dei toni

    Sì (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • Selezione automatica del genere con AI

    Sì (SDR / HDR / Dolby HDR)

  • Controllo della luminosità con AI

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

  • Tecnologia di dimming

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Modalità immagine

    9 preset (Vivace, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sport, Game, Filmmaker, ISF Esperto ambiente luminoso, ISF Esperto ambiente scuro)

GAMING

  • Compatibilità NVIDIA G-Sync

  • Compatibilità AMD FreeSync

  • HGiG

  • Game Optimizer

    Sì (con Game Dashboard)

  • Modalità automatica a bassa latenza (ALLM)

  • VRR

SMART TV

  • Compatibile con Apple Homekit

  • Compatibile con Apple Airplay2

  • Art Gallery

  • Sistema operativo

    webOS 22

  • Sport Alert

  • Impostazioni famiglia e limitazioni d'uso

  • ThinQ

  • Home Dashboard

  • Compatibile con webcam USB

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Upmix virtuale a 7.1.2 canali)

  • Nitidezza voce

  • Predisposizione per diffusori WiSA

    Sì (fino a 2.1 canali)

  • LG Sound Sync

  • Sound Mode Share

  • Uscita audio simultanea

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Sì (Riproduzione a 2 vie)

ACCESSIBILITÀ

  • Contrasto elevato

  • Scala di grigi

  • Colori invertiti

DIMENSIONI E PESO

  • Dimensioni con la base (L x A x P mm)

    935 x 1.063 x 463

  • Dimensioni con l'imballo (L x A x P mm)

    1.120 x 770 x 228

  • Base del TV (L x P mm)

    922 x 463

  • Peso senza base (kg)

    14,7

  • Peso con la base (kg)

    16,5

  • Peso con l'imballo (kg)

    22,7

  • Dimensioni VESA (L x A mm)

    300 x 200

CONNETTIVITÀ

  • ARC (Audio Return Channel via HDMI)

    eARC (ingresso HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth

    Sì (v5.0)

  • LAN

    1

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

  • Uscita audio ottica SPDIF

    1

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

Cosa dicono i nostri clienti

I nostri consigli