Monitor curvo LG UltraGear OLED con vivaci scie luminose viola e rosa, che promuove uno sconto del 5% per il primo display OLED 5K2K al mondo.

Il primo monitor OLED 5K2K al mondo

L'OLED si mette in gioco con extra sconti fino al 10%

In più, paghi da Luglio con Finanziamento Tasso Zero in 10, 20 e 30 mesi.

Banner promozionale che evidenzia uno sconto del 5%, acquista ora e inizia a pagare da luglio per i modelli LG UltraGear 45GX950A, 27GX790A, 32GS95UV, 34GS95QE, 27GS95QE, 45GS95QE.

Vantaggi per te

Fino al 10% di sconto | Compri ora e paghi da Luglio

45GX950A, 27GX790A, 32GS95UV, 34GS95QE, 27GS95QE, 45GS95QE

Scegli il tuo LG UltraGear OLED

Gaming senza limiti con il 45" OLED

Vista frontale del monitor LG UltraGear 5K2K OLED con grafiche viola vivaci e testo 5K2K sulla piattaforma.

21:9 5K2K OLED

Monitor da gaming che mostra una scena di corsa in moto ad alta velocità, con enfasi sul tempo di risposta ultra-rapido di 0,03 ms (GtG) e effetti di motion blur dinamico.

0.03 ms(GTG)

Configurazione gaming che mostra due giochi diversi—un action RPG e un gioco di corse—dimostrando la capacità di gioco in modalità doppia.

Dual-mode Play

Primo piano di un cavo DisplayPort 2.1 su uno sfondo con scie luminose dinamiche.

DisplayPort 2.1

Caratteristiche principali

　　　　

45GX950A

45" WUHD
5K2K (5120x2160)
Display WOLED
21:9 curvo (800R)

Refresh rate 165Hz

Dual Mode: WUHD 165Hz <--> WFHD 330Hz

Tempo di risposta 0.03ms (GtG)
Gamut DCI-P3 98.5%, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400
G-Sync Compatible, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Adaptive Sync, VESA ClearMR13000

USB Type-C™(PD 90W)

HDMI™ 2.1 x2

DisplayPort 2.1 x1

Scopri di più

　　

27GX790A

27" QHD

(2560x1440)

Display WOLED
16:9

Refresh rate 480Hz

 

Tempo di risposta 0.03ms (GtG)
Gamut DCI-P3 98.5%, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400
G-Sync Compatible, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Adaptive Sync, VESA ClearMR21000

HDMI™ 2.1 x2

DisplayPort 2.1 x1

USB

Scopri di più

　　

34GX90SA

34" QHD

(3440x1440) con WebOs 24

Display WOLED
21:9 curvo (800R)

Refresh rate 240Hz

 

Tempo di risposta 0.03ms (GtG)
Gamut DCI-P3 98.5%, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400
G-Sync Compatible, AMD FreeSync Premium, Adaptive Sync, VESA ClearMR13000

HDMI™ 2.1 x2, 

DisplayPort 1.4 x1 (con DSC), USB-C (65W), USB

Scopri di più

　　　　

34GS95QE

34" WQHD

(3440x1440)

Display WOLED
21:9 curvo (800R)

Refresh rate 240Hz

 

Tempo di risposta 0.03ms (GtG)
Gamut DCI-P3 98.5%, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400
G-Sync Compatible, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Adaptive Sync, VESA ClearMR13000

HDMI™ 2.1 x2

DisplayPort 1.4 x1 (con DSC)

USB

Scopri di più

　　

27GS95QE

27" QHD

(2560x1440)

Display WOLED
16:9

Refresh rate 240Hz

 

Tempo di risposta 0.03ms (GtG)
Gamut DCI-P3 98.5%, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400
G-Sync Compatible, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Adaptive Sync, VESA ClearMR13000

HDMI™ 2.1 x2

DisplayPort1.4 x1 (con DSC)

USB

Scopri di più

　　

32GS95UV

32" UHD 4K

(3840x2160)

Display WOLED
16:9

Refresh rate 240Hz

Dual Mode: 4K 240Hz <--> FHD 480Hz

Tempo di risposta 0.03ms (GtG)
Gamut DCI-P3 98.5%, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400
G-Sync Compatible, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Adaptive Sync, VESA ClearMR13000

HDMI™ 2.1 x2

DisplayPort 1.4 x1 (con DSC)

USB

Scopri di più

Perché acquistare su LG Online Shop

Registrati ora e accedi a sconti speciali e a servizi su misura per te

Accedi Registrati ora

Sconti dedicati ai Member

5% di sconto sul primo acquisto, 2% su acquisti futuri e ulteriori sconti personalizzati su misura per te

Spedizione e Installazione Premium gratuite

Per TV dai 48", grandi elettrodomestici e monitor dai 45". Si applicano eccezioni per zone disagiate.

Finanziamento a Tasso Zero

Scegli il prodotto adatto alle tue necessità e paga in 10, 20 e 30 mesi a Tasso Zero. Valido sui prodotti selezionati.

Fattura automatica

Acquista facilmente con la tua attività e ricevi automaticamente la fattura