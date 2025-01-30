We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
70 - 75 pollici Scegli un TV NanoCell LG
Scopri perché i nostri TV sono unici
Funzioni smart più semplici
Intrattenimento senza fine
Audio da cinema
70 - 75 pollici Il bello dei TV LG NanoCell
La tecnologia NanoCell dei nostri televisori ti offre colori più puri rispetto a un TV LCD 4K tradizionale. Questo perché abbiamo integrato uno speciale filtro basato sulle nanoparticelle, che raffinano i colori e li ripuliscono dalle impurità.