Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Smart Monitor Swing | Schermo personale da 32" | Touch orientabile, base con rotelle, Wi-Fi, webOS 24
32U889SA EU.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica

Caratteristiche

Galleria

Specifiche tecniche

Recensioni

Dove comprare

Supporto

LG Smart Monitor Swing | Schermo personale da 32" | Touch orientabile, base con rotelle, Wi-Fi, webOS 24

32U889SA EU.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica

LG Smart Monitor Swing | Schermo personale da 32" | Touch orientabile, base con rotelle, Wi-Fi, webOS 24

32U889SA-W
  • +30 degree side view of 32” LG Smart Monitor Swing (32U889SA), 4K IPS Touch Display, Adjustable Stand with Wheels, webOS, Bluetooth, 3xUSB-C, 2xHDMI, Magic Remote, White with monitor height adjusted downward
  • Front view
  • Front view with the display pivoting 90 degrees
  • Front view with monitor height adjusted downward
  • -15 degree side view
  • -30 degree side view
  • -30 degree side view of monitor tilted +25 degrees
  • -30 degree side view with monitor height adjusted downward
  • -30 degree side view with monitor tilted -25 degrees and height adjusted downward
  • Rear view
  • +15 degree rear view
  • +15 degree side view
  • Left side view
  • Left side view
  • Left side view with monitor height adjusted downward
+30 degree side view of 32” LG Smart Monitor Swing (32U889SA), 4K IPS Touch Display, Adjustable Stand with Wheels, webOS, Bluetooth, 3xUSB-C, 2xHDMI, Magic Remote, White with monitor height adjusted downward
Front view
Front view with the display pivoting 90 degrees
Front view with monitor height adjusted downward
-15 degree side view
-30 degree side view
-30 degree side view of monitor tilted +25 degrees
-30 degree side view with monitor height adjusted downward
-30 degree side view with monitor tilted -25 degrees and height adjusted downward
Rear view
+15 degree rear view
+15 degree side view
Left side view
Left side view
Left side view with monitor height adjusted downward

Funzionalità principali

  • Schermo personale da 32" 4K: usa il monitor come il tuo smartphone grazie al display touch
  • Rivoluziona il tuo spazio: regola lo schermo come vuoi e spostalo da una stanza all'altra grazie alla base con rotelle
  • Piattaforma smart webOS 24: accedi a Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube e tante altre app di contenuti streaming
  • Wi-Fi e Bluetooth: condividi contenuti da smartphone e tablet con AirPlay e ScreenShare
  • Connessioni: 3 porte USB-C (65W) e 2 porte HDMI per aumentare efficienza e produttività
  • Accessori: telecomando; compatibile con Telecomando Puntatore e Webcam (POGO) (venduti separatamente)
Altro

Eccellenza pluripremiata

CES 2025 Innovation Awards logo

CES 2025 Innovation Awards

Vincitore

Periferiche e accessori per computer
A image of CES 2025 Honoree award logo

CES Innovation Awards - Honoree

webOS Re:New Program

in Cybersecurity
A image of av forums logo

Scelta dell’editore di AVForums per il 2024/25

webOS 24

“webOS 24 offre nuove esperienze smart veloci, semplificate e dall’aspetto ordinato.”
A image of if design award

iF Design Award - Winner

webOS 24 UX

LG Smart Monitor Swing logo.

Swing your space

Scopri un nuovo concetto di schermo, pensato per rivoluzionare il tuo spazio. LG Swing è l'innovativo schermo personale dotato di una base con rotelle per portarlo ovunque tu voglia, display touch 4K da 32" regolabile e webOS per goderti i tuoi contenuti preferiti.

The picture shows a woman using a LG Smart Monitor Swing with a child, three people sharing a desk and looking at a LG Smart Monitor Swing, a man watching a LG Smart Monitor Swing screen with his dog, and another man doing his work on a LG Smart Monitor Swing.

*Le immagini sono state simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità e potrebbero differire dall’esperienza di utilizzo reale.

A woman is working using a LG Smart Monitor Swing in this image.

La flessibilità alimenta la produttività

This picture shows a woman and three children playing using a LG Smart Monitor Swing.

31.5" 4K UHD IPS Con Touchscreen

In the left image, a LG Smart Monitor Swing in an office displays various charts, while in the right image, a LG Smart Monitor Swing at home is playing a movie.
This image shows the back of a LG Smart Monitor Swing.

Supporto flessibile

Il tuo schermo personale
pronto per ogni occasione

A woman is working on an illustration using a LG Smart Monitor Swing.

La giornata tipo di una mamma che lavora

A man is holding a keyboard in one hand while touching the screen of a LG Smart Monitor Swing with the other.

La giornata tipo di un side hustler

A man is watching a video on a LG Smart Monitor Swing with his dog.

La giornata tipo di un content creator

An e-commerce live video is being played on a LG Smart Monitor Swing.

La giornata tipo in una piccola azienda

A product ad is playing on a LG Smart Monitor Swing in a department store.

La giornata tipo di un responsabile retail

Schermo touch da 32" 4K

Il tuo mondo, a portata di mano

Interagisci con LG Swing come se fosse il tuo smartphone o un grande tablet da 32". Lo schermo touch ti consente di usare le app, navigare in internet e gestire le impostazioni semplicemente toccandolo. Tuffati in immagini incredibilmente nitide e dai colori brillanti grazie al pannello IPS 4K.

This picture shows a woman and three children playing using a LG Smart Monitor Swing.

*Le immagini sono state simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità e potrebbero differire dall’esperienza di utilizzo reale.

*Luminosità: 350 nit (tip.), gamma cromatica: DCI-P3 95% (Typ.).

Regolalo come vuoi per un
comfort ottimale

Alzalo, inclinalo, orientalo, ruotalo. Lo stand di LG Swing è totalmente flessibile, per farti interagire con il display touch da qualsiasi posizione, che tu sia in piedi, alla scrivania o seduto per terra. La base quadrata è robusta, stabile ed elegante, pronta per essere spostata dove vuoi.

*Le immagini sono state simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità e potrebbero differire dall’esperienza di utilizzo reale.

*Questo supporto è progettato per supportare pesi compresi tra 4 e 6,5 kg; i danni causati dal superamento di questo limite non sono coperti da garanzia.

Il monitor che si muove con te

La base di LG Swing poggia su 5 rotelle che ti consentono di spostarlo ovunque tu voglia con il minimo sforzo. Inoltre, racchiude al suo interno l'adattatore, garantendo un aspetto ordinato e pulito, senza cavi in mostra.

*Le immagini sono state simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità e potrebbero differire dall’esperienza di utilizzo reale.

*L’adattatore integrato può variare in base al Paese.

Porta la tua produttività a un
livello superiore

In the left image, a man is playing the guitar while reading sheet music on a LG Smart Monitor Swing. In the right image, three employees are working together using a LG Smart Monitor Swing.
In the left image, a man is watching a LG Smart Monitor Swing with his dog, while in the right image, a woman is working on a LG Smart Monitor Swing.

*Le immagini sono state simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità e potrebbero differire dall’esperienza di utilizzo reale.

USB-C

Un cavo, tantissime possibilità

La connessione USB-C consente di trasferire video, dati e ricarica con power delivery a 65W al laptop collegato, tutto con un solo cavo. LG Swing ti mette a disposizione ben 3 porte USB-C, per una connettività al massimo.

A laptop is connected to a LG Smart Monitor Swing via USB-C. It is charging through USB-C while displaying the same screen.

*Le immagini sono state simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità e potrebbero differire dall’esperienza di utilizzo reale.

*Per garantire un corretto funzionamento, il cavo USB-C incluso nella confezione deve essere collegato alla porta USB-C sul monitor. Si noti che l’inclusione dei cavi può variare a seconda del Paese.

App LG Switch

Personalizza il monitor in pochi clic

L’app LG Switch ottimizza il monitor per ogni momento della tua giornata, tra lavoro e tempo libero. Puoi navigare e attivare le funzioni smart con tastiera e mouse, passando in un attimo dal PC a webOS grazie ai tasti rapidi. Inoltre, puoi dividere lo schermo fino in 6 sezioni, cambiare il tema grafico o avviare una videochiamata con un solo comando.

Controllo rapido

Scopri la comodità del Controllo Rapido su LG Swing: accedi facilmente ai menu con semplici comandi da tastiera e mouse. Puoi anche passare in modo fluido dal PC a webOS usando pratici shortcut da tastiera.

*Le immagini sono state simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità e potrebbero differire dall’esperienza di utilizzo reale.

*L’app LG Switch è un’applicazione solo per PC.

*Per scaricare l’ultima versione dell’app LG Switch, visita il sito LG.COM.

AirPlay + Screen Share + Bluetooth

Condividi contenuti direttamente
dallo smartphone

Goditi i tuoi contenuti preferiti sull'ampio schermo 4k da 32" grazie alla condivisione semplice e immediata via AirPlay (per dispositivi Apple) e Screen Share (per dispositivi Android).

The same screen is being shared across a LG Smart Monitor Swing, laptop, tablet, and smartphone using AirPlay 2 and Screen Share.

*Apple e i relativi marchi e loghi sono di proprietà Apple Inc. Le funzionalità supportate possono variare in base al Paese e alla regione.

*Per utilizzare AirPlay e HomeKit con questo monitor, si consiglia l’ultima versione di iOS, iPadOS o macOS. *Apple, AirPlay e HomeKit sono marchi di Apple Inc. registrati negli Stati Uniti e in altri Paesi e regioni. Il badge Works with Apple Home è un marchio registrato di Apple Inc.

*Screen Share: Supportato da Android o Windows 10 e oltre.

*Connetti il tuo dispositivo alla stessa rete del tuo monitor.

webOS

Lavora senza interruzioni con le app Home Office integrate in webOS

Con webOS puoi accedere da remoto al tuo PC o Cloud PC, per lavorare sulle app da ufficio, controllare mail e calendario, partecipare a meeting online direttamente su LG Swing, anche senza collegare il computer.

*Le immagini sono state simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità e potrebbero differire dall’esperienza di utilizzo reale.

*La tastiera, il mouse, le cuffie e il controller di gioco, webcam (Pogo) di cui sopra non sono inclusi nella confezione (venduti separatamente).

*Remote PC è disponibile solo su computer con sistema operativo Windows 10 Pro o versioni successive.

*È necessaria una connessione a Internet e un abbonamento ai servizi di streaming correlati. I servizi di streaming separati potrebbero richiedere il pagamento di un abbonamento e vengono forniti (acquistabili separatamente).

*La funzionalità di Remote PC è supportata su Windows 10 Pro o versioni successive ed è compatibile con i computer di terze parti che supportano la connessione al PC remoto, tra cui gram.

*I servizi supportati possono variare a seconda del Paese.

webOS

Esperienza smart come sui TV LG

Vivi un'esperienza da smart TV con webOS, ovunque tu voglia. Accedi ai tuoi film e serie TV preferiti con le app integrate come Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube e i canali gratuiti LG, senza collegarti al PC tramite connessione Wi-Fi.

Thanks to webOS, enjoy seamless access to a variety of content through apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV, and free LG Channels. Get personalised recommendations, explore apps like Sports, Game, and LG Fitness, and easily control everything with a remote or touch.

*Le immagini sono state simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità e potrebbero differire dall’esperienza di utilizzo reale.

*I servizi di streaming integrati possono variare in base al Paese.

*È necessaria una connessione a Internet e abbonamenti ai servizi di streaming. Per alcuni servizi potrebbero essere applicati costi aggiuntivi, in quanto non sono inclusi e richiedono abbonamenti separati.

*Fornisce una serie di applicazioni e servizi personalizzati, tra cui musica, sport, ufficio a casa e gaming cloud per ogni account registrato.

Gaming

Entra subito nel gioco

Non c’è bisogno di una console di gioco: gioca direttamente su LG Swing. Accedi ai giochi in cloud dalla schermata Home e collegati alle app di streaming per contenuti dedicati al gaming.

Musica

Lasciati ispirare

Goditi i tuoi brani preferiti con gli speaker stereo da 5W x2. Puoi cercare i tuoi artisti e brani preferiti, accedere rapidamente a quelli ascoltati di recente tramite i servizi streaming e ottenere suggerimenti da webOS in base ai tuoi gusti.

Sport

Segui la tua squadra del cuore

Rimani aggiornato sulla squadra preferita con un servizio totalmente personalizzato. Ricevi le ultime novità e aggiornamenti sulle prossime partite, tutto sul tuo monitor LG Swing.

LG Fitness

Tieniti in forma

Trasforma il tuo salotto in una palestra personale con LG Fitness. Scegli tra tantissimi allenamenti, controlla i tuoi progressi e raggiungi i tuoi obiettivi, tutto senza alzarti dal divano.

*Le immagini sono state simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità e potrebbero differire dall’esperienza di utilizzo reale.

*La tastiera, il mouse, le cuffie e il controller di gioco di cui sopra non sono inclusi nella confezione (venduti separatamente).

*È necessaria una connessione a Internet e un abbonamento ai servizi di streaming correlati. I servizi di streaming separati potrebbero richiedere il pagamento di un abbonamento e vengono forniti (acquistabili separatamente).

*La disponibilità del portale di gioco può variare in base alla regione. Nelle regioni in cui non è supportato, gli utenti saranno reindirizzati all’hub di gaming esistente.

*I servizi supportati possono variare a seconda del Paese.

Luminosità automatica

Visione ottimale in ogni condizione di luce

Il sensore di luminosità rileva la quantità di luce presente nell'ambiente e regola automaticamente la luminosità dello schermo, per garantirti la miglior nitidezza e brillantezza in ogni condizione d'uso, senza che tu debba fare niente.

The left image shows the daytime appearance with the brightness adjustment feature, while the right image shows the nighttime appearance with the same feature.

*Le immagini sono state simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità e potrebbero differire dall’esperienza di utilizzo reale.

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Le immagini prendono vita

Goditi le immagini così come dovrebbero essere: il Dynamic Tone Mapping regola luminosità e contrasto per offrirti dettagli ottimali e realismo sorprendente. Film e giochi prendono vita con un’immersione totale e una qualità sempre uniforme, su ogni contenuto.

*Le immagini sono state simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità e potrebbero differire dall’esperienza di utilizzo reale.

*Disponibile solo quando viene immesso il segnale video HDR.

The LG Smart Monitor Swing screen is showing the ThinQ Home Dashboard interface.

Home Dashboard ThinQ

Tieni tutto sotto controllo

La Home Dashboard di ThinQ rende tutto più semplice: controlla e gestisci lo stato dei tuoi elettrodomestici e dispositivi LG da un’unica schermata, comodamente con il telecomando.

*Per utilizzare le funzionalità ThinQ, è necessario installare l’applicazione “LG ThinQ” da Google Play Store o Apple App Store sullo smartphone e connettersi al Wi-Fi. Per istruzioni dettagliate sull’uso, consulta la sezione di aiuto dell’applicazione.

*Per registrare gli apparecchi nell’app LG ThinQ è necessario disporre di una connessione Internet wireless a casa.

*Le funzionalità effettive dell’app LG ThinQ possono variare a seconda del prodotto e del modello.

*Questo prodotto è registrato come TV nell’app LG ThinQ. Puoi modificare il nome del dispositivo registrato nell’app LG ThinQ.

*Attraverso l’app LG ThinQ, puoi utilizzare le funzioni di controllo del volume, puntatore e accensione.

Controllo vocale con il Telecomando Puntatore*

Con l’app ThinQ puoi controllare il monitor da remoto con i comandi vocali tramite Alexa, trasformando LG Swing in un centro di controllo per intrattenimento e produttività. Inoltre, è compatibile con il Telecomando Puntatore*, per rendere la tua esperienza d'uso ancora più smart.

A woman is turning up the LG Smart Monitor Swing’s volume using a Magic Remote.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

*Per funzionare correttamente, è necessario connettere LG SMART Monitor all’app ThinQ.

*Le immagini visualizzate sullo schermo potrebbero differire da quelle effettive dell’app. I servizi possono variare a seconda del Paese/regione o della versione dell’app.

*Puoi modificare le impostazioni della lingua e della regione di 22 lingue per 146 Paesi. Inglese/coreano/spagnolo/francese/tedesco/italiano/portoghese/russo/polacco/turco/giapponese/arabo (saudita/EAU)/vietnamita/tailandese/svedese/taiwanese/indonesiano/danese/olandese/norvegese/greco/israeliano (ad es. USA/inglese).

**Il telecomando standard è incluso nella confezione.Il Telecomando Puntatore è venduto separatamente. 

**È disponibile la funzionalità Alexa. Per scoprire i dettagli, fai riferimento alle specifiche del prodotto.

Produttività in diversi scenari d'uso

Che tu sia in ufficio, da un cliente o in remoto, LG Swing ti permette di lavorare in modo smart, flessibile ed efficiente.

Four people are sitting around a desk, having a meeting using a LG Smart Monitor Swing.

LG Swing è la soluzione versatile per presentazioni e riunioni aziendali.

Four people are sitting around a desk, having a meeting using a LG Smart Monitor Swing.

Condividi idee e dati e collabora con i colleghi, tutto a portata di mano.

A woman is looking at an event banner displayed on a LG Smart Monitor Swing in a café.

Mostra video promozionali o annunci di eventi, rendi LG Swing uno strumento efficace per valorizzare la tua attività.

A man in the VIP lounge is reading the news on a LG Smart Monitor Swing.

Trasforma la sala d'attesa mettendo a disposizione dei tuoi ospiti uno schermo privato per trasmettere news o documenti.

A woman is checking a chart on a LG Smart Monitor Swing in a hotel room.

Lavora senza interruzioni con le app Home Office integrate in webOS.

A child is watching an online class on a LG Smart Monitor Swing in a room.

Mantieni la concentrazione mentre studi con l'ampio schermo 4K da 32" e lo stand regolabile.

Four people are sitting around a desk, having a meeting using a LG Smart Monitor Swing.
Four people are sitting around a desk, having a meeting using a LG Smart Monitor Swing.
A woman is looking at an event banner displayed on a LG Smart Monitor Swing in a café.
A man in the VIP lounge is reading the news on a LG Smart Monitor Swing.
A woman is checking a chart on a LG Smart Monitor Swing in a hotel room.
A child is watching an online class on a LG Smart Monitor Swing in a room.

*Le immagini sono state simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità e potrebbero differire dall’esperienza di utilizzo reale.

Parental control

Imposta le limitazioni d'uso per proteggere i più piccoli

Su questo TV puoi attivare il controllo parentale per migliorare la sicurezza digitale dei tuoi figli, limitando l'accesso ai contenuti in base all'età e al contenuto.

Scopri di più
Stampa

Caratteristiche principali

  • Dimensione Schermo [Pollici]

    31.5"

  • Risoluzione

    UHD 4K (3840x2160)

  • Tipologia di Pannello

    IPS Touch

  • Formato

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Tip.)

    DCI-P3 95%

  • Luminosità (Tip.) [cd/m²]

    350 cd/m²

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60Hz

  • Tempo di Risposta

    5ms (GtG)

  • Regolazioni Display

    Altezza (328.1mm), tilt (-20° ~ +50°), swivel (-60° ~ +90°), pivot (90°), base con rotelle

Tutte le specifiche

DIMENSIONI/PESO

  • Dimension con Stand (W x A x P) [mm]

    727.4 x 1312.3 x 420 mm

  • Dimension senza Stand (W x A x P) [mm]

    727.4 x 437.4 x 27.8 mm

  • Dimensioni con imballo (W x A x P) [mm]

    900 x 617 x 337 mm

  • Peso con Stand [kg]

    21.2 kg

  • Peso senza Stand [kg]

    6.1 kg

CARATTERISTICHE

  • HDR 10

  • Effetto HDR

  • Luminosità Automatica (Auto Brightness)

  • Flicker Safe

  • Reader Mode

  • Smart Energy Saving

  • Altre Caratteristiche

    webOS 24 (app streaming e cloud gaming), WiFi, Bluetooth, AirPlay, Screen Sharing, web Browser, Voice Recognition (con Telecomando Puntatore, da acquistare separatamente)

CONNETTIVITÀ

  • HDMI

    2x (2.0)

  • USB-C

    3x (65W)

  • Uscita Cuffie

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Consumo Energetico (Sleep Mode)

    <0.5W

  • Consumo Energetico (DC Off)

    <0.3W

ACCESSORI

  • Cavo di Alimentazione

    1x

  • Adattatore

    1x

  • HDMI

    1x

  • Telecomando

    Sì (standard. Compatibile con Telecomando Puntatore, acquistabile separatamente)

DISPLAY

  • Dimensione Schermo [Pollici]

    31.5"

  • Risoluzione

    UHD 4K (3840x2160)

  • Tipologia di Pannello

    IPS Touch

  • Formato

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.18 mm

  • Luminosità (Tip.) [cd/m²]

    350 cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Tip.)

    DCI-P3 95%

  • Numero di Colori

    1.07 miliardi

  • Color Bit

    10bit

  • Contrasto (Tip.)

    1000:1

  • Trattamento della Superficie

    Antiriflesso

  • Tempo di Risposta

    5ms (GtG)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60Hz

  • Angolo di visione

    178°/178°

AUDIO

  • Speaker

    10W (5W + 5W)

INFORMAZIONI SUL PRODOTTO

  • Design Borderless

    Design borderless 3 lati

  • OneClick Stand

  • Regolazioni Display

    Altezza (328.1mm), tilt (-20° ~ +50°), swivel (-60° ~ +90°), pivot (90°), base con rotelle

  • Appendibile a Parete [mm]

    100x100 mm

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

Cosa dicono i nostri clienti

Trova in negozio

Trova questo prodotto presso un rivenditore vicino a te.

I nostri consigli