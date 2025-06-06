Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Streaming Week In primo piano Cos’è webOS? Home screen e App LG Channels Gaming & Lifestyle Promozioni

Immagine dei festeggiamenti per i 10 anni di webOS durante la LG Streaming Week, con i partner dei contenuti globali

LG Streaming Week

Dal 9 settembre al 13 ottobre

ti aspettano offerte esclusive ogni settimana!

LG Streaming Week Termini e Condizioni

Festeggiamo 10 anni di webOS

Scopri i tuoi film, serie, sport, giochi preferiti e altro ancora. 

Dai un’occhiata alle ultime offerte della LG Streaming Week sul tuo TV LG.

Ecco le offerte settimanali che ti aspettano.

Come devi fare per aderire? È semplicissimo!

Ti basta basta aprire l’app LG Streaming Week sul tuo TV LG e selezionare l'offerta che preferisci.

3 mesi gratuiti

Apple TV+

3 mesi gratuiti

Apple Music

1 mese gratuito

Baby Shark World

Il primo mese a 1 €

e 30 minuti di prova gratuiti di Blacknut.

30 giorni gratuiti

Crunchyroll

Ottieni uno sconto sul pacchetto NFL Game Pass

Season Pro e Weekly Pro DAZN

1 mese gratuito

Mediaset Infinity

70% di sconto per 6 mesi

Mubi

50% di sconto sul piano annuale standard

Paramount+

Accesso a noleggio/acquisto con sconto fino al 50% 

Prime Video

20% di sconto su contenuti selezionati

RakutenTV

Immagine della LG OLED TV

Guarda le offerte sui prodotti

La LG Streaming Week non finisce qui!

Guarda le offerte sui prodotti Scopri di più

*I contenuti, le app e le offerte disponibili possono variare a seconda del servizio, del Paese, del prodotto e della regione. Si applicano i termini e condizioni specifiche.

**Nel 2014 LG ha lanciato i primi TV LED e OLED con la piattaforma webOS.

***Le offerte settimanali limitate possono essere riscattate solo entro la fine di ogni settimana promozionale. Controlla l’app LG Streaming Week sul tuo TV LG per scoprire le offerte settimanali. Le offerte potrebbero chiudersi prima del previsto a causa del numero limitato di buoni sconto.

Apple TV+: L’offerta termina il 17/11/2024. Al termine della promozione, la sottoscrizione si rinnoverà in automatico a 9,99€, salvo richiesta di disattivazione. L'offerta è disponibile sull’app Apple TV per i modelli di Smart TV 4K e 8K e i modelli StanbyME e StanbyME GO di LG prodotti tra il 2018 e il 2024. Solo per nuovi ed ex abbonati ideonei.  Si applicano termini e condizioni.

Apple Music: L’offerta scade il 30/04/2025. Al termine della promozione, la sottoscrizione si rinnoverà in automatico a 10,99€, salvo richiesta di disattivazione. L’offerta è disponibile sull’app Apple Music per modelli selezionati di Smart TV 4K e 8K prodotti da LG tra il 2018 e il 2024, per i modelli di TV StanbyMe e StanbyME Go. Solo per nuovi ed ex abbonati ideonei. Si applicano termini e condizioni.

Baby Shark World: L'offerta termina il 14/10/2024. Al termine della promozione, la sottoscrizione si rinnoverà in automatico a 8,99€, salvo richiesta di disattivazione. Offerta disponibile sui modelli LG 2018-2024 nell'app LG Streaming Weeks. La prova gratuita di 1 mese è valida solo per i nuovi abbonati all'app Baby Shark World nella tua regione.  Si applicano i termini.

Blacknut: L'offerta termina il 13/10/2024. Al termine della promozione, la sottoscrizione si rinnoverà in automatico a 14,99€, salvo richiesta di disattivazione. È disponibile sui modelli LG Smart TV 2021-2024. Valido solo per i nuovi abbonati Blacknut. Annulla in qualsiasi momento, si applicano i termini.

Crunchyroll: L'offerta termina il 13/10/2024. Al termine della promozione, la sottoscrizione si rinnoverà in automatico a 4,99€, salvo richiesta di disattivazione.  Offerta disponibile per modelli di TV LG dal 2018 al 2024. Valido solo per nuovi abbonati.  Si applicano termini e condizioni.

DAZN: Week 1) L'offerta termina il 22 settembre 2024. Al termine della promozione, la sottoscrizione si rinnoverà in automatico a 199,99€, salvo richiesta di disattivazione. L'offerta è valida solo per i nuovi abbonati. Il tuo abbonamento NFL Game Pass Season Pro verrà rinnovato automaticamente il 1o agosto 2025, salvo disdetta nell'area Il mio account. Si applicano termini e condizioni. / Week 2) L'offerta termina il 29 settembre 2024 ed è valida solo per i nuovi abbonati. Si applicano termini e condizioni.

Mediaset Infinity: La promozione è valida fino al 15 ottobre solo su account che non abbiano attivato in precedenza una sottoscrizione a Infinity+ su Mediaset Infinity. Al termine della promozione, la sottoscrizione si rinnoverà in automatico a 7,99€, salvo richiesta di disattivazione. Per info vai su help.mediasetinfinity.mediaset.it o scrivi a support@mediasetinfinity.it.

Mubi: Sei mesi con il 70% di sconto. L'offerta termina il 06/10/2024. Offerta valida su tutti i dispositivi LG 2018-2024 e sui modelli webOS 4.0 - webOS 24. Valida solo per chi sottoscrive un nuovo abbonamento a MUBI nel tuo Paese. Una volta terminato il periodo dell'offerta, ai partecipanti verrà automaticamente applicata la tariffa di abbonamento del piano scelto tramite la pagina di iscrizione promozionale di MUBI. Si applicano termini e condizioni.

Paramount+: Solo per Abbonamento Annuale Standard. Dopo il primo anno, rinnovo automatico al prezzo regolare dell'abbonamento annuale (attualmente, €79.90/anno) salvo disdetta. Termine minimo di 12 mesi. Solo per nuovi ed ex abbonati ideonei. Riservato a maggorenni. Si applicano Termini e condizioni.

Prime Video: Le offerte sono soggette a modifiche. Per ulteriori dettagli, consultare i nostri Termini su primevideo.com/help. Amazon.com Inc e le sue affiliate non sono sponsor di questa promozione. Amazon, Prime Video e tutti i loghi correlati sono marchi di Amazon.com, Inc o delle sue affiliate.

L'offerta termina il 22/09/2024. Offerta disponibile per i modelli di TV LG dal 2018 al 2024 superiori a UHD, StandbyMe e StandbymeGo. Valido solo per i nuovi abbonati. Il piano si rinnova al prezzo della tua regione per mese dopo il periodo promozionale. Dettagli qui: https://www.rakuten.tv/it/terms_conditions/4102