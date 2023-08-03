Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

CES2023特設ページです。
現在日本での取り扱いはありません。

CES 2023 STORY

LG World Premiere Highlights

Booth Tour with Austin Evans

Booth Tour with JerryRigEverything

2023 CES Life on the UPwith ThinQ UP

2023 CES LG Refrigeratorwith MoodUP

LG OLED10th Anniversary

CES 2023でLGの最新情報をチェック！

カウンターデプスの MAX InstaView の画像。

カウンターデプス設計

省スペースでたくさん入るInstaView        

An image of AeroTower Air Purifying Fan.

AeroTower Air

Purifying Fan

An image of LG SIGNATURE OLED M

LG SIGNATURE

OLED M

※この評価は有機ELテレビ出荷台数に関しての内容です。Omdia調べ(2013~2022年)に依拠しております。結果は、LG Electronicsを推奨するものではありません。

これらの結果に対するいかなる情報も、第三者自身の責任において行われるものとします。詳しくは https://www.omdia.com/ をご参照ください。

Center Control™ 搭載の WashTower™ の画像。

ドラム洗濯機

操作パネルを中央に

LG gram の画像。

LG gram

LG UltraGear™ 有機 EL の画像。

有機EL採用

LG UltraGear™

※製品情報は国によって異なる場合があります。

Life's Good 賞のマーク。

Life's Good AWARD

Life's Good AWARD 詳しくはこちら（英語）
LG LABS マークの画像。

あふれ出すインスピレーション

なにげない発想は、新しい生き様を引き出す。
Life's Good ───

あふれ出すインスピレーション 詳しくはこちら
モニターを設置した車内の画像。

LIFE'S GOODWITH CARS

LIFE'S GOODWITH CARS 詳しくはこちら（英語）
LG SIGNATURE キービジュアル。

その先の世界へ

次世代を体験してください。時代を超えたデザイン、卓越したモノづくり、限界を超えたイノベーション。

 

その先の世界へ 詳しくはこちら（英語）