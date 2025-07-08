Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27インチ 4K IPS USB Type-C™搭載モニター VESA DisplayHDR 400

特色

ギャラリー

仕様

レビュー

サポート

27インチ 4K IPS USB Type-C™搭載モニター VESA DisplayHDR 400

27インチ 4K IPS USB Type-C™搭載モニター VESA DisplayHDR 400

27UP850K-W
  • 27up850k-w
  • LG 27インチ 4K IPS USB Type-C™搭載モニター VESA DisplayHDR 400, 27UP850K-W
  • LG 27インチ 4K IPS USB Type-C™搭載モニター VESA DisplayHDR 400, 27UP850K-W
  • LG 27インチ 4K IPS USB Type-C™搭載モニター VESA DisplayHDR 400, 27UP850K-W
  • LG 27インチ 4K IPS USB Type-C™搭載モニター VESA DisplayHDR 400, 27UP850K-W
  • LG 27インチ 4K IPS USB Type-C™搭載モニター VESA DisplayHDR 400, 27UP850K-W
  • LG 27インチ 4K IPS USB Type-C™搭載モニター VESA DisplayHDR 400, 27UP850K-W
  • LG 27インチ 4K IPS USB Type-C™搭載モニター VESA DisplayHDR 400, 27UP850K-W
  • LG 27インチ 4K IPS USB Type-C™搭載モニター VESA DisplayHDR 400, 27UP850K-W
  • LG 27インチ 4K IPS USB Type-C™搭載モニター VESA DisplayHDR 400, 27UP850K-W
27up850k-w
LG 27インチ 4K IPS USB Type-C™搭載モニター VESA DisplayHDR 400, 27UP850K-W
LG 27インチ 4K IPS USB Type-C™搭載モニター VESA DisplayHDR 400, 27UP850K-W
LG 27インチ 4K IPS USB Type-C™搭載モニター VESA DisplayHDR 400, 27UP850K-W
LG 27インチ 4K IPS USB Type-C™搭載モニター VESA DisplayHDR 400, 27UP850K-W
LG 27インチ 4K IPS USB Type-C™搭載モニター VESA DisplayHDR 400, 27UP850K-W
LG 27インチ 4K IPS USB Type-C™搭載モニター VESA DisplayHDR 400, 27UP850K-W
LG 27インチ 4K IPS USB Type-C™搭載モニター VESA DisplayHDR 400, 27UP850K-W
LG 27インチ 4K IPS USB Type-C™搭載モニター VESA DisplayHDR 400, 27UP850K-W
LG 27インチ 4K IPS USB Type-C™搭載モニター VESA DisplayHDR 400, 27UP850K-W

主な機能

  • 27インチ 4K(3840×2160) IPS ディスプレイ
  • DCI-P3 95% (標準値)、約10.7億色
  • Vesa DisplayHDR™ 400
  • USB Type-C™（USB PD 最大90W）、DisplayPort、HDMIx2、USBポートx2
  • MaxxAudio®搭載の5W+5Wステレオスピーカー
  • 高さ調整、チルト、ピボット対応
もっと見る

LG会員様限定 LG公式オンラインショップでご購入の全製品の保証期間を5年まで延長

【LG会員様限定】

安心の最長5年保証*

LG公式オンラインショップでご購入、製品登録いただくと、
ご購入製品の保証期間を "無料で" 5年まで延長いたします。

*「安心の最長5年保証」の適用は、LG公式オンラインショップでのご購入後、製品登録をしていただくことが条件となります

LG UHD Monitor 4K

高精細な映像美

完璧な映像と正真正銘の鮮やかさを実現するモニター

*画像はイメージです。

美しい画質

27インチ

4K（3840×2160）

IPS

緻密で正確な色彩

DCI-P3 95% (標準値)

10.7億色（8bit+FRC）

ユーザーの利便性

USB Type-C™（USB PD 最大90W）

高さ調整、チルト、ピボット対応

MaxxAudio®搭載の5W+5Wステレオスピーカー

27インチ 4K ディスプレイ

快適な作業空間を提供

高精細な4K(3840×2160)に対応のIPSディスプレイは発色が鮮やかで自然な色合いと広い視野角が特長です。フルHDの4倍の広大な作業領域を提供します。

The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR Contents

*画像はイメージです。

真の色彩とより広い視野角を実現する DCI-P3 95% 標準値の IPS

DCI-P3 95%（標準値）

優れた色彩を楽しむ

デジタルシネマ用の色域DCI-P3を95%カバーし、精緻な色彩表現で高品質な映像を提供。ダイナミックな映像を思う存分堪能できます。

VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

HDR映像を高輝度で鮮やかに

VESAが策定したディスプレイ機器のHDR表示品質に関する指標となるDisplayHDR400の認証も取得しています。明るい部分をより明るく、暗い部分をより深い黒で再現します。 

ダイナミックな映像の世界を体験できる VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 対応のモニター

*HDR10に対応したコンテンツが必要です。*画像はイメージです。

USB Type-C™(USB PD 最大90W)

ラクラク接続、サクサク操作

USB Type-C™ ポートは1本のケーブルで、様々なデバイスとつながり、データ転送や90Wまでの充電(USB Power Delivery)に対応するので、狭いスペースしかなくても、すっきりとしたホームオフィス環境を作り上げることができます。また、2つのUSB ダウンストリームは、PC接続時には、USBハブとして使用できます。

USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity

Data Transfer

映像・音声信号

Up to 96W of Power Delivery

データ転送

Charging All Devices with One Cable

給電（最大90W）

*USB Power Deliveryに対応した機器との接続が必要です。

*映像表示の場合は、DisplayPort Alternate mode対応のケーブルが必要となります。

*画像はイメージです。

MaxxAudio®

没入感あふれる映像体験

MaxxAudio®を採用した5W+5Wの内蔵スピーカーを搭載しました。外部スピーカーを接続しなくても臨場感あふれるサウンドを実現します。

4K HDR コンソールゲームの没入型体験

*画像はイメージです。

  • ON
  • OFF

DASモード

よりリアルタイムに

本来、モニターはグラフィックカードから受信した映像信号を、映像処理を行ったあと一度フレームバッファに格納してから画面に映像を表示します。その間に1フレーム以上のラグが発生します。｢DAS(Dynamic Action Sync)モード｣は､フレームバッファを通さず映像を画面に出力することで、遅延を最小限に抑えます。（DASモードは自動設定）

※画像はイメージです。

  • ON
  • OFF
ブラック スタビライザー

闇に潜むターゲットを発見しやすく 

映像の暗くて見づらい部分を認識して、明るく映し出します。暗い場所に隠れたターゲットを見分けやすくし、ゲームを有利に展開することができます。明るさのレベルは､ユーザーの趣向に合わせて調整が可能です。

※画像はイメージです。

人間工学に基づくデザイン

姿勢に合わせた画面配置

110mmの高さ調整、前：-5ﾟ～後：20ﾟのチルト(縦角度調整)、右90ﾟ回転のピボットに対応。姿勢や使用環境に合わせた画面の配置が可能です。また、3辺フレームレスかつ非常にスリムなボディは省スペースで､オフィスや自宅のインテリアにスムーズに溶け込みます。

モニターは、高さの調節が可能です。

高さ調整

110mm

モニターは傾きの調節が可能です。

チルト

前：-5ﾟ～後：20ﾟ

モニターはピボットの調節が可能です。

ピボット

右90

人間工学に基づいたデザインと傾斜、ピボット、高さ調整機能

*画像はイメージです。

プリント

全てのスペック

製品仕様

製品概要
製品型番
27UP850K-W		製品シリーズ
LG UHD Monitor 4K		JAN CODE
49-89027-031593		 

ディスプレイ
画面サイズ
27インチ		アスペクト比
16:9		パネルタイプ
IPS		表面処理
アンチグレア
有効表示領域(幅×高さ)
597×336(mm)		解像度
3840×2160		画素ピッチ
0.1554×0.1554(mm)		表示色
約10.7億色
視野角(水平/垂直)
178°/ 178°(CR≧10)		輝度(標準値)
400cd/㎡		コントラスト比
1,200:1		応答速度(標準値)
5ms(GTG 応答速度Faster設定時)
色域
DCI-P3 95%		   

垂直走査周波数
HDMI
40-60Hz		DisplayPort
40-60Hz		USB Type-C™
40-60Hz		 

出入力端子
HDMI入力
2		DisplayPort入力
1(Ver.1.4)		USB Type-C™
1		USBダウンストリーム
2(USB 3.0)
ヘッドホン(ステレオミニジャック)
1		   

USB Type-C機能
DisplayPort Alternate Mode
USB Power Delivery
90W		データ転送
 

スピーカー
内蔵スピーカー
5W+5W		機能
MaxxAudio®		  

機能
HDR
○(HDR10)		HDCP
○(HDCP2.2)		フリッカーセーフ
ブルーライト低減モード
色覚調整
Smart Energy Saving
Super Resolution+
ハードウェアキャリブレーション
工場出荷時キャリブレーション済
DAS Mode
ブラックスタビライザー
LG Switch
Dual Controller
LG Calibration Studio
  

筐体仕様
OSD操作
OSDジョイスティック		チルト角度
前：-5ﾟ～後：20ﾟ		スイベル角度
-		高さ調整
110mm
ピボット
右90ﾟ		マウント規格
100×100(mm)		  

寸法（幅 x 高さ x 奥行き）（mm）
セット(スタンド付き)
614 × 459～569 × 239		セット(スタンドなし)
614 × 364 × 45		梱包時
694 × 496 × 212		 

重量（kg）
セット(スタンド付き)
5.9		セット(スタンドなし)
4.1		梱包時
8.9		 

電源
電源入力
100-240V,50/60Hz		消費電力(オンモード)
44W		待機時
0.5W		オフ時
0.3W

アクセサリー
電源コード
○(1.5m)		AC-DC アダプター
HDMIケーブル
○(1.5m)		DisplayPortケーブル
○(1.5m)
USB Type-Cケーブル
○(1.5m)		クイックセットアップガイド
保証書
 

安全規格
ROHS指令
J-Moss
グリーン購入法
VCCI
クラスB
EnergyStar® Qualified
UL(cUL)
TUV-TYPE
FCC-B
CE
   

保証
3年安心保証
当社の「無料修理規定」に基づき、ご購入いただいた日から3年間、無料にて修理を行います。(液晶パネル、バックライトを含む)		無輝点保証
ご購入いただいた日から3年間、輝点(同じ色で光りっぱなしのピクセル)が1個でもあった場合は、保証期間内に限り、無償修理対象となります。輝点と思われる欠陥が見つかった際は、弊社のカスタマーセンターにお問い合わせください。		  

おすすめ製品