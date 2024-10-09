Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
23.8インチ IPS フルHD USB Type-C™ポート搭載 スピーカー内蔵 モニター

特色

ギャラリー

仕様

レビュー

サポート

23.8インチ IPS フルHD USB Type-C™ポート搭載 スピーカー内蔵 モニター

24MS570B-B

23.8インチ IPS フルHD USB Type-C™ポート搭載 スピーカー内蔵 モニター

(2)
正面画像

IPSフルHD モニター

広い視野角で
仕事も映像視聴もより快適に

クリアな映像を届けるフルHD（1920×1080）解像度に加え、どの角度から見ても色変化が少なく、発色鮮やかで自然な色合いで表示できるIPSパネルを採用。光の反射を抑え映り込みが少ないアンチグレア仕様で、仕事も映像視聴もさらに快適になります。

IPSテクノロジーを搭載したLGモニターは、Liquid Crystal Displayのパフォーマンスを引き出します。クリアな色彩が再現された画面を、178°のワイドアングルでお楽しみください。

*画像はイメージです。

高速な100Hzのリフレッシュレートにより、さまざまなプログラムのフレームをスムーズに読み込めます。

リフレッシュレート100Hz

毎秒100フレームの
表示に対応

毎秒100フレームの表示に対応。高速な表示が望ましいコンテンツにおいて、高速かつ滑らかな映像表示が高い視認性を実現します。

*画像はイメージです。

USB Type-C™ケーブル一本で
簡単に接続

ノートパソコン対応のUSB Type-C端子から、ケーブル1本でディスプレイの使用、データの転送、接続機器の充電（最大65W）を同時に行うことができます。

ディスプレイのピクトグラム。

ディスプレイ

データのピクトグラム。

データ転送

電源供給のピクトグラム。

電源供給

（最大65W）

1本のUSB-Cケーブルで接続されたノートパソコンとモニターの画像。

*画像はイメージです。

マルチポート

  • HDMIアイコン。

    HDMI×2

  • USBダウンストリームアイコン。

    USB ダウンストリーム×2

  • USB-C アイコン

    USB Type-C

長時間作業も安心

ブルーライト低減モード

眼精疲労の原因と言われるブルーライトを抑え、目に負担の少ない紙に近い色温度で表示するピクチャーモードを搭載しています。

フリッカーセーフ

従来のLEDモニターで画面の明るさを抑えた際に発生していた「ちらつき」を、調光方式を変更することで抑えます。

*画像はイメージです。

充実したゲーミング機能

DASモード

本来、モニターはグラフィックカードから受信した映像信号を、映像処理を行ったあと一度フレームバッファに格納してから画面に映像を表示します。その間に1フレーム以上のラグが発生します。｢DAS(Dynamic Action Sync)モード｣は､フレームバッファを通さず映像を画面に出力することで、遅延を最小限に抑えます。（DASモードは自動設定）

ブラックスタビライザー

映像の暗くて見づらい部分を認識して、明るく映し出します。暗い場所に隠れたターゲットを見分けやすくし、ゲームを有利に展開することができます。明るさのレベルは､ユーザーの趣向に合わせて調整が可能です。

クロスヘア

FPS(First Person Shooting) ゲームのプレイ用に、画面中央にクロスヘア(十字マーク) を表示します。クロスヘアは4種類のデザインからゲームタイトルに応じて選択できます。

*画像はイメージです。

LG Switchアプリ

より効率的な
作業環境を提供

より効率的で高い利便性を提供します｡本来は､モニターのボタンで操作していた画面の明るさやピクチャーモードの設定､画面上のウィンドウの並列､ビデオ会議の一発起動など効率性を高める機能を提供します。

*最新のLG Switchアプリをダウンロードするには、 https://www.lg.com/jp/support/ にアクセスしてください。　*画像や動画はイメージです。

スピーカーを内蔵

2W+2Wのステレオスピーカーを内蔵。

イヤホンや外部スピーカーを接続しなくてもサウンドを楽しめます。

モニター画面には、歌っている歌手が表示されており、モニター下部のスピーカーから音が聴こえてきています。

*画像はイメージです。

姿勢に合わせた画面配置

前:-5°～後:15°のチルト（角度調整）、80mmの高さ調整に対応。

姿勢や使用環境に合わせた画面の配置が可能です。

画像には3辺のスリムなベゼル、様々なポート、モニターの傾きと高さ表示が表示されています。

*画像はイメージです。

本製品はグリーン購入法の対象製品です。

グリーン購入法について
製品仕様

製品概要
製品型番
24MS570B-B		製品シリーズ
LG Monitor		JAN CODE
49-89027-028517		 

ディスプレイ
画面サイズ
23.8インチ		アスペクト比
16:9		パネルタイプ
IPS		表面処理
アンチグレア
有効表示領域(幅×高さ)
527×296(mm)		解像度
1920×1080		画素ピッチ
0.2745×0.2745(mm)		表示色
約1,677万色
視野角(水平/垂直)
178°/ 178°(CR≧10)		輝度(標準値)
250cd/㎡		コントラスト比
1,300:1		応答速度(標準値)
5ms(GTG 応答速度Faster設定時)
色域
NTSC 72%		   

垂直走査周波数
HDMI
48-100Hz		USB Type-C™
48-100Hz		  

出入力端子
HDMI入力
2		USB Type-C™
1		USBダウンストリーム
2(USB 2.0)		ヘッドホン(ステレオミニジャック)
1

USB Type-C機能
DisplayPort Alternate Mode
USB Power Delivery
65W		データ転送
 

スピーカー
内蔵スピーカー
2W+2W		   

機能
HDCP
○(HDCP1.4)		フリッカーセーフ
ブルーライト低減モード
色覚調整
Smart Energy Saving
Super Resolution+
DAS Mode
ブラックスタビライザー
クロスヘア
LG Switch
  

筐体仕様
OSD操作
OSDジョイスティック		チルト角度
前：-5ﾟ～後：15ﾟ		スイベル角度
-		高さ調整
80mm
ピボット
-		マウント規格
75×75(mm)		  

寸法（幅 x 高さ x 奥行き）（mm）
セット(スタンド付き)
540 × 368～448 × 219		セット(スタンドなし)
540 × 321 × 56		梱包時
607 × 175 × 404		 

重量（kg）
セット(スタンド付き)
3.2		セット(スタンドなし)
2.3		梱包時
4.5		 

電源
電源入力
100-240V,50/60Hz		消費電力(オンモード)
17W		待機時
0.3W		オフ時
0.3W

アクセサリー
電源コード
○(1.5m)		AC-DC アダプター
HDMIケーブル
○(1.5ｍ)		USB Type-Cケーブル
○(1.5ｍ)
クイックセットアップガイド
保証書
取付け用ネジ
 

安全規格
ROHS指令
J-Moss
グリーン購入法
VCCI
クラスB
UL(cUL)
TUV-TYPE
FCC-B
CE

保証
3年安心保証
当社の「無料修理規定」に基づき、ご購入いただいた日から3年間、無料にて修理を行います。(液晶パネル、バックライトを含む		無輝点保証
ご購入いただいた日から3年間、輝点(同じ色で光りっぱなしのピクセル)が1個でもあった場合は、保証期間内に限り、無償修理対象となります。輝点と思われる欠陥が見つかった際は、弊社のカスタマーセンターにお問い合わせください。		  
