27インチ100Hz対応 IPSフルHD モニター

27BA550-B

27インチ100Hz対応 IPSフルHD モニター

正面画像

27インチIPSフルHD モニター

ワイドアングルで正確な色彩を再現

斜めから見ても美しい、広視野角IPSパネルを搭載。フルHD（1920x1080）画質で、クリアな映像を表示します。

モニターと書類ホルダーのあるデスク上のワークスペース。

*画像はイメージです。

生産性

27インチIPSフルHD(1920×1080）

リフレッシュレート100Hz

CLI（コマンドラインインターフェース）

操作性

LG Switchアプリ

電源内蔵、スピーカー搭載

HDMI、DisplayPort、D-sub15ピン

快適で頼りになる

人間工学に基づくスタンド

ブルーライト低減モードとフリッカーセーフ

EPEATおよびENERGY STAR

多様なワークプレイス向けの多用途ビジネスモニター

広視野角なIPSディスプレイと3辺フレームレスデザインで、オフィス、公共施設、顧客サービスなど様々な環境で、多様な用途に対応します。

にこやかな受付係が女性にデジタルタブレットの署名箇所を示している。
コールセンターでヘッドセットを装着した女性が顧客に話している。
従業員がオフィスのデスクに座って会話をしている。
にこやかな受付係が女性にデジタルタブレットの署名箇所を示している。
コールセンターでヘッドセットを装着した女性が顧客に話している。
従業員がオフィスのデスクに座って会話をしている。

*画像はイメージです。

統合されたパワーモジュール

デスクを最大限に活用

内蔵電源により、ワークステーションを能率的ですっきりとしたレイアウトに整えられます。空間を生かし、整理しやすくなるため、より整頓された効率的な業務環境を構築できます。

電源内蔵によりすっきりしたレイアウトのワークステーションの上面画像。

*画像はイメージです。

マルチポート

多様なインターフェース

様々なインターフェースを備えており、様々デバイスを簡単に接続して能率的なデスク環境を構築できます。

複数デバイスがモニターに接続されているワークステーションの正面画像。

  • HDMIアイコン。

    HDMI 1.4

  • DP

    DisplayPort 1.2

  • D-Dub 15pin

    D-sub15ピン

  • USB2.0

    USB

*画像はイメージです。

ビデオ会議のシーンがモニターに映る動画の側面画像。

内蔵スピーカー搭載

オンライン会議の
準備は万端

内蔵スピーカーを搭載しているので、ウェブ会議や動画視聴の際にスピーカーを設置する手間を省きます。

*画像はイメージです。

*ビデオ会議には別売りのウェブカメラが必要です。

"高速な100Hzのリフレッシュレートにより、さまざまなプログラムのフレームをスムーズに読み込めます。 "

リフレッシュレート100Hz

毎秒100フレームの表示に対応

高速な100Hzのリフレッシュレートにより、さまざまなプログラムをスムーズに読み込めます。画面のカクつきやブレを低減し、業務の生産性を高めます。

*画像はイメージです。

LG Switchアプリはモニターを最適化し、ディスプレイを6分割したり、スケジュールを管理したり、設定されたホットキーで簡単にビデオ通話プラットフォームを起動したりして、効率的な業務環境を提供します。

LG Switchアプリ

より効率的な
作業環境を提供

より効率的で高い利便性を提供します｡本来は､モニターのボタンで操作していた画面の明るさやピクチャーモードの設定､画面上のウィンドウの並列､ビデオ会議の一発起動など効率性を高める機能を提供します。

*画像や動画はイメージです。

*最新のLG Switchアプリをダウンロードするには、 https://www.lg.com/jp/support/ にアクセスしてください。

姿勢に合わせた画面配置

人間工学に基づいたスタンドを採用。チルト、スイベル、左右対応ピボット、高さ調整が可能で、長時間モニターの前で作業も快適に行えます。

女性の受付係がフロントデスクの男性と話している。

2人の男性と女性の従業員が、オフィスのモニターを見ながら議論している。

ワンクリックスタンドのアイコン。

ワンクリックスタンド

簡単な設置

傾き/高さ調節可のアイコン。

チルト角/高さ調整

-5〜21°/150mm

スイベル調節可のアイコン。

スイベル

±45°

ピボット調整可のアイコン。

ピボット

左右90°

*画像はイメージです。

長時間作業も安心

ブルーライト低減モード

眼精疲労の原因と言われるブルーライトを抑え、目に負担の少ない紙に近い色温度で表示するピクチャーモードを搭載しています。

フリッカーセーフ

従来のLEDモニターで画面の明るさを抑えた際に発生していた“ちらつき”を、調光方式を変更することで抑えます。

*画像はイメージです。

CLI（コマンドラインインターフェース）

モニターの高度な管理

LGビジネスモニターは、効率的なデバイス管理用ソフトウェアであるCLI（コマンドラインインターフェース）を提供します。ITマネージャーはファームウェアを更新して、サーバープログラム経由でビデオモード、輝度、バッチのレスポンスタイムなどの設定を調整できます。

*画像はイメージです。

*CLI（コマンドラインインターフェース）機能は購入モニターにサポートされた機能としてのみ使用でき、サポートされる機能はモデルにより異なります。

指ハートのロゴ。

すべての人の生活を向上

27BA550は、ENERGY STARやEPEATなどの複数の規格に対応しています。

  • TCOロゴ。

    TCO certified

  • ENERGY STARのロゴ。

    ENERGY STAR certified

  • PCFロゴ。

    PCF certified

  • EPEAT®ロゴ。

    EPEAT® registered

27BA550 spec

プリント

全てのスペック

