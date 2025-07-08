Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
webOS搭載 31.5インチ 4K Smart Monitor（チューナーレステレビ）

特色

ギャラリー

仕様

レビュー

サポート

webOS搭載 31.5インチ 4K Smart Monitor（チューナーレステレビ）

webOS搭載 31.5インチ 4K Smart Monitor（チューナーレステレビ）

32U721SA-W
  • 正面画像
  • -15°の側面図
  • +15°の側面図
  • +30°の側面図
  • 左側面画像
  • 背面図
  • -15°の背面画像
  • クローズアップの背面図
  • クローズアップの背面図
正面画像
-15°の側面図
+15°の側面図
+30°の側面図
左側面画像
背面図
-15°の背面画像
クローズアップの背面図
クローズアップの背面図

主な機能

  • 31.5インチ 4K （3840x2160） ディスプレイ
  • webOS
  • DCI-P3 90%、約10.7億色、HDR
  • USB Type-C™（USB PD 最大65W）、HDMIx2、USBポートx2
  • AirPlay 2、スクリーンシェア、Bluetooth
もっと見る

LG会員様限定 LG公式オンラインショップでご購入の全製品の保証期間を5年まで延長

【LG会員様限定】

安心の最長5年保証*

LG公式オンラインショップでご購入、製品登録いただくと、
ご購入製品の保証期間を "無料で" 5年まで延長いたします。

*「安心の最長5年保証」の適用は、LG公式オンラインショップでのご購入後、製品登録をしていただくことが条件となります

LG指定販売店でのご購入製品も製品登録いただくと保証期間を“無料で” 4年まで延長いたします。詳しくはこちら

LG Smart Monitorのロゴ。

あなただけのスクリーン

LG Smart Monitorなら、スマートな働き方と楽しい遊び方を両立できます。クリアで鮮やかな映像を表示する4Kディスプレイをご体感ください。 webOS を搭載しているので、PCや映像表示装置に接続しなくても、多くの素晴らしい映像をお楽しみいただけます。

デスクに置かれたLG SMART Monitorが、仕事にも遊びにも使える様子が示されている画像。

*VODアプリを使うには、インターネット接続が必要です。またご利用には各サービスの別途契約(有料)が必要な場合があります。  *画像や動画はイメージです。

webOS

好きなコンテンツを思う存分

LGのテレビでも使われている独自OSのwebOSを搭載。パソコンに接続しなくても、ストリーミングサービスの視聴や、ウェブブラウジング、Cloud gamingなど国内外の600以上の豊富なアプリなどさまざまなエンターテインメントを提供します。日本でもお馴染みのTVer、Netflix、Disney+、Amazon Prime Video、 Apple TV 、YouTubeなどで、さまざまなコンテンツをお楽しみいただけます。さらに、AIによる視聴傾向に応じたおすすめコンテンツなど新たな映像への出会いも提供します。付属しているリモコンやLG ThinQアプリで、手軽に操作可能です。また、5W+5Wの高出力ステレオスピーカーを搭載しており、Smart Monitorだけでコンテンツを満喫できます。

webOSで様々なコンテンツが表示されていることを示す画像

*Amazon、Prime Video および関連する全てのロゴは Amazon.com,Inc. またはその関連会社の商標です。*Google、Android™、YouTube™はGoogle LLCの商標です。*©2024 Disney and its related entities *Apple、Apple ロゴ、Apple TV、AirPlay、および HomeKit は、米国および他の国で登録されている Apple Inc. の商標です。*モデルにより利用可能なコンテンツが異なります。*各アプリを使うには、インターネット接続が必要です。またご利用には各サービスの別途契約(有料)が必要な場合があります。*AirPlayの仕様上、コンテンツによっては4K画質で再生されないことがあります。*画像はイメージです。

31.5インチ4K UHDディスプレイ

仕事にも遊びにも適した
高品質ディスプレイ

31.5インチの大画面で高精細な4K(3840×2160)に対応し、フルHDの4倍の広大な作業領域を提供します。デジタルシネマ用の色域DCI-P3を90%カバーし、精緻な色彩表現で高品質な映像を提供。ダイナミックな映像を思う存分堪能できます。また、HDRの映像なら、より生き生きとしたエンターテインメントをお楽しみいただけます。

宇宙飛行士とカラフルな抽象画が鮮やかな4K UHDカラーで映し出されている。

*画像はイメージです。

自動輝度センサー

自動で明るさを調整

周囲の明るさを検知し、自動で画面の輝度を調整します。昼でも夜でも、部屋が明るくても暗くても、見やすい画面を提供します。

左側の画像では、輝度調整機能の日中の様子が映し出され、右側の画像では、同じ機能の夜の様子が映し出されている。

*画像はイメージです。

ダイナミックトーンマッピング

ナチュラルかつ鮮やかな

HDR映像をフレーム単位で補正して、ナチュラルかつ鮮やかな魅力ある映像で表示させます。

*画像や動画はイメージです。

USB Type-C™(USB PD 最大65W)

ラクラク接続、サクサク操作

USB Type-C ポートは1本のケーブルで、様々なデバイスとつながり、データ転送や65Wまでの充電(USB Power Delivery)に対応するので、狭いスペースしかなくても、すっきりとしたホームオフィス環境を作り上げることができます。また、2つのUSB ダウンストリームは、PC接続時には、USBハブとして、PCを接続していないときは、webOSの操作に使用できます。

ノートパソコンがUSB-C経由でLG Smart Monitorに接続されている。USB-Cで充電しながら同じ画面を表示している。

*USB Power Deliveryに対応した機器との接続が必要です。*映像表示の場合は、DisplayPort Alternate mode対応のケーブルが必要となります。 *画像はイメージです。

ワイヤレス接続

スマホからの画面共有も簡単

AirPlay 2またはMiracastを使用して、簡単にPCやスマートデバイスのコンテンツをモニターに共有できます。また、スマホやタブレットの音楽をBluetooth経由でいつでもお楽しみいただけます。

*Apple、Apple ロゴ、Apple TV、AirPlay、および HomeKit は、米国および他の国で登録されている Apple Inc. の商標です。*サポートされている機能は国や地域によって異なることがあります。*本モニターはAirPlay 2 およびHomeKitに対応しており、iOS 12.3 以降またはmacOS 10.14.5 以降である必要があります。*Miracastは、AndroidまたはWindows8.1以降でサポートしています。*デバイスとモニターが同じWi-Fiネットワークに接続している必要があります。*画像はイメージです。

アイケアモード / フリッカーセーフ

目に優しい

アイケアモード

眼精疲労の原因と言われるブルーライトを抑え、目に負担の少ない紙に近い色温度で表示できます。

フリッカーセーフ

従来のLEDモニターで画面の明るさを抑えた際に発生していた“ちらつき”を、調光方式を変更することで抑えます。

*アイケアモードは目にやさしい配色となるため、映像の色合が変わります。*画像はイメージです。

マルチポート

便利なインターフェース

USB Type-C™を1つ、USB ダウンストリームを2つ、HDMIを2つ備えています。

*画像はイメージです。

シンプルなデザイン

スタイリッシュかつミニマル

3辺フレームレスかつ非常にスリムなボディは省スペースで、オフィスや自宅のインテリアにスムーズに溶け込みます前：-5ﾟ～後：15ﾟのチルト(縦角度調整))に対応。姿勢や使用環境に合わせた画面の配置が可能です。また、ケーブルホールが備わっており、すっきりとケーブルをまとめることができます。

場所をとらないスタイリッシュなデザイン。

*画像はイメージです。

プリント

全てのスペック

製品仕様

製品概要
製品型番
32U721SA-W		製品シリーズ
LG Smart Monitor		JAN CODE
49-89027-029750		 

システム
オペレーティングシステム
webOS 24		   

ディスプレイ
画面サイズ
31.5インチ		アスペクト比
16:9		パネルタイプ
VA		表面処理
アンチグレア
有効表示領域(幅×高さ)
697×392(mm)		解像度
3840×2160		画素ピッチ
0.18159×0.18159(mm)		表示色
約10.7億色
視野角(水平/垂直)
178°/ 178°(CR≧10)		輝度(標準値)
250cd/㎡		コントラスト比
3,000:1		応答速度(標準値)
5ms(GTG 応答速度Faster設定時)
色域
DCI-P3 90%		   

垂直走査周波数
HDMI
60Hz		USB Type-C™
60Hz		  

出入力端子
HDMI入力
2		USB Type-C™
1		USBダウンストリーム
2(USB 2.0)		 

USB Type-C機能
DisplayPort Alternate Mode
USB Power Delivery
65W		データ転送
 

通信
Bluetooth®
○(Bluetooth® 5.0)		Wi-Fi
○(Wi-Fi 5 (IEEE802.11a/b/g/n/ac))		ARC
○(eARC)		 

スピーカー
内蔵スピーカー
5W+5W		機能
Bluetooth Audio		  

機能
HDR
○(HDR10)		HDCP
○(HDCP2.2)		フリッカーセーフ
ブルーライト低減モード
Smart Energy Saving
Dynamic Tone Mapping
自動輝度センサー
オートボリュームレベリング
リモコン
マジックリモコン対応
USB Media Player
LG ThinQ®アプリ
音声入力
○(要マジックリモコン)		Wireless Screen Share(Miracast)
Apple AirPlay
ウェブブラウザ
Remote Desktop
Game Optimizer
LG Switch
 

筐体仕様
OSD操作
OSDジョイスティック		チルト角度
前：-5ﾟ～後：15ﾟ		スイベル角度
-		高さ調整
-
ピボット
-		マウント規格
100×100(mm)		  

寸法（幅 x 高さ x 奥行き）（mm）
セット(スタンド付き)
714 × 510 × 210		セット(スタンドなし)
714 × 429 × 46		梱包時
877 × 131 × 502		 

重量（kg）
セット(スタンド付き)
6.6		セット(スタンドなし)
5.3		梱包時
9.2		 

電源
電源入力
100-240V,50/60Hz		消費電力(オンモード)
32W		待機時
0.5W		オフ時
0.5W

アクセサリー
電源コード
○(1.5m)		AC-DC アダプター
HDMIケーブル
○(1.5m)		リモコン
電池
クイックセットアップガイド
保証書
取付け用ネジ

安全規格
ROHS指令
J-Moss
UL(cUL)
FCC-B
CE
   

保証
3年安心保証
当社の「無料修理規定」に基づき、ご購入いただいた日から3年間、無料にて修理を行います。(液晶パネル、バックライトを含む)		無輝点保証
ご購入いただいた日から3年間、輝点(同じ色で光りっぱなしのピクセル)が1個でもあった場合は、保証期間内に限り、無償修理対象となります。輝点と思われる欠陥が見つかった際は、弊社のカスタマーセンターにお問い合わせください。		  

おすすめ製品