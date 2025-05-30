Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
webOS搭載 31.5インチ 4K IPS Smart Monitor （チューナーレステレビ）（大画面タッチパネル）

特色

ギャラリー

仕様

レビュー

サポート

webOS搭載 31.5インチ 4K IPS Smart Monitor （チューナーレステレビ）（大画面タッチパネル）

webOS搭載 31.5インチ 4K IPS Smart Monitor （チューナーレステレビ）（大画面タッチパネル）

32U880SA-W
  正面図
  -15°の側面図
  +15°の側面図
  モニターの高さを低く調整している正面図
  背面全体図
  +20°傾けられたモニターの背面全体図
  上面図
  -20°のスイベルモニター上面図
  +20°のスイベルモニター上面図
  背面図
  背面全体図
  背面図
  スピーカーのクローズアップ図
  ポートのクローズアップ図
  ポートのクローズアップ図
正面図
-15°の側面図
+15°の側面図
モニターの高さを低く調整している正面図
背面全体図
+20°傾けられたモニターの背面全体図
上面図
-20°のスイベルモニター上面図
+20°のスイベルモニター上面図
背面図
背面全体図
背面図
スピーカーのクローズアップ図
ポートのクローズアップ図
ポートのクローズアップ図

主な機能

  • 31.5インチ 4K (3840x2160） IPSディスプレイ（タッチ操作対応）
  • webOS Smart Monitor
  • AirPlay 2、スクリーンシェア、Bluetooth
  • USB Type-C™（USB PD 65W）、HDMIx2、USBポートx2
  • スリム設計とフラット型のスタンド
もっと見る

Makuakeで先行販売中!

Makuakeで先行販売中!

仕事も、遊びも、
クリエイティブに。

【数量限定】MAX37％OFF

仕事も、遊びも、<br> クリエイティブに。 詳しくはこちら

仕事も､遊びも､クリエイティブに。

LG Smart Monitorに「タッチパネル機能」を搭載。大画面の31.5インチ 4K IPSディスプレイが、直感的なタッチ操作可能になりました。webOSを標準搭載。PCや映像表示装置に接続しなくても、多くのコンテンツを視聴いただけます。

*画像や動画はイメージです。

LG Smart Monitorを使って遊んでいる1人の女性と3人の子どもとの写真。
同じ画面が、AirPlay 2とスクリーンシェアを使ってLG Smart Monitor、ノートパソコン、タブレット、スマートフォンで共有されている。
ノートパソコンがUSB-C経由でLG Smart Monitorに接続されている。USB-Cで充電しながら同じ画面を表示している。
左側の画像では、オフィスのLG Smart Monitorにさまざまな図表が表示されており、右側の画像では、自宅のLG Smart Monitorで映画が再生されている。

31.5インチ 4K IPS ディスプレイ（タッチ操作対応）

タッチで簡単、リアルな映像

視野角が広く高精細な4K(3840×2160) IPSディスプレイはDCI-P3 95%の色域に対応し、精緻な色彩表現で高画質な映像を提供します。さらに、パネルはタッチ操作に対応しており、直感的で簡単な操作が可能です。驚くほど精巧で真に迫るリアルな映像をお楽しみください。

LG Smart Monitorを使って遊んでいる1人の女性と3人の子どもとの写真。

*輝度：350㏅/㎡（標準値）、色域：DCI-P3 95%（標準値）。 *画像はイメージです。

webOS

好きなコンテンツを思う存分

webOSは、TVer、Netflix、Disney+、Amazon Prime Video、 Apple TV 、YouTubeなどのストリーミングサービスを使用してさまざまなコンテンツをお楽しみいただけます。また、5W+5Wの高出力ステレオスピーカーを搭載しています。付属しているリモコンやLG ThinQアプリで、手軽に操作可能です。

webOSのおかげで、Netflix、Prime Video、Disney+、YouTube、Apple TV、そして無料のLG Channelsなど、アプリ経由でさまざまなコンテンツにシームレスにアクセスできます。パーソナライズされたおすすめで、Sports、Game、LG Fitnessなどのアプリを試したり、あらゆる操作をリモートやタッチで簡単に行えます。

*Amazon、Prime Video および関連する全てのロゴは Amazon.com,Inc. またはその関連会社の商標です。*Google、Android、YouTubeはGoogle LLCの商標です。*©2024 Disney and its related entities *Apple、Apple ロゴ、Apple TV、AirPlay、および HomeKit は、米国および他の国で登録されている Apple Inc. の商標です。 *モデルにより利用可能なコンテンツが異なります。 *各アプリを使うには、インターネット接続が必要です。またご利用には各サービスの別途契約(有料)が必要な場合があります。*AirPlayの仕様上、コンテンツによっては4K画質で再生されないことがあります。*画像はイメージです。

USB Type-C™(USB PD 最大65W)

ラクラク接続、サクサク操作

USB Type-C ポートは1本のケーブルで、様々なデバイスとつながり、データ転送や65Wまでの充電(USB Power Delivery)に対応するので、狭いスペースしかなくても、すっきりとしたホームオフィス環境を作り上げることができます。

ノートパソコンがUSB-C経由でLG Smart Monitorに接続されている。USB-Cで充電しながら同じ画面を表示している。

*USB Power Deliveryに対応した機器との接続が必要です。*画像はイメージです。

ワイヤレス接続

スマホからの
画面共有も簡単

AirPlay 2またはMiracastを使用して､簡単にPCやスマートデバイスのコンテンツをモニターに共有できます｡

また、スマホやタブレットの音楽をBluetooth経由でいつでもお楽しみいただけます。

*Apple、Apple ロゴ、Apple TV、AirPlay、および HomeKit は、米国および他の国で登録されている Apple Inc. の商標です。*サポートされている機能は国や地域によって異なることがあります。*本モニターはAirPlay 2 およびHomeKitに対応しており、iOS 12.3 以降またはmacOS 10.14.5 以降である必要があります。*Miracastは、AndroidまたはWindows8.1以降でサポートしています。 *デバイスとモニターが同じWi-Fiネットワークに接続している必要があります。 *画像はイメージです。

自動輝度センサー

自動で明るさを調整

周囲の明るさを検知し、自動で画面の輝度を調整します。
昼でも夜でも、部屋が明るくても暗くても、見やすい画面を提供します。

左側の画像では、輝度調整機能の日中の様子が映し出され、右側の画像では、同じ機能の夜の様子が映し出されている。

*画像はイメージです。

シンプルなデザイン

スタイリッシュかつミニマル

3辺フレームレスかつ非常にスリムなボディは省スペースで、オフィスや自宅のインテリアにスムーズに溶け込みます。スタンドは、チルト、スイベル及び高さ調整、ピボット機能を搭載。さらに、モニター本体は、オートピボットに対応しており、上下を検知して自動で表示を切り替え、縦でも横でも自由に使えます。また、ケーブルホールが備わっており、すっきりとケーブルをまとめることができます。

*チルト角度：-5〜20°、スイベル：±20˚、高さ調整：110mm、ピボット：左90°。 *画像や動画はイメージです。

マルチポート

便利なインターフェース

さまざまなデバイスを接続できるUSB Type-Cポートを1つ、ダウンストリームUSB Type-Cポートを2つ、HDMIポートを2つ備えています。

*画像はイメージです。

スマートモニターとスタンドを組み合わせたディスプレイの画像。

可動式
フレキシブルスタンド
搭載モデルもラインアップ

本製品の特長はそのままに、さらに上下左右の振り角度、高さ調整、モニターの場所移動すら簡単にできる「可動式フレキシブルスタンド（ホイール付き）」搭載モデルもラインアップしています。

可動式<br>フレキシブルスタンド<br>搭載モデルもラインアップ 詳しくはこちら

*画像はイメージです。

プリント

全てのスペック

製品仕様

製品概要
製品型番
32U880SA-W		製品シリーズ
LG Smart Monitor		JAN CODE
49-89027-030503		 

システム
オペレーティングシステム
webOS 24		   

ディスプレイ
画面サイズ
31.5インチ		アスペクト比
16:9		パネルタイプ
IPS		表面処理
グレア
有効表示領域(幅×高さ)
697×392(mm)		解像度
3840×2160		画素ピッチ
0.18159×0.18159(mm)		表示色
約10.7億色
視野角(水平/垂直)
178°/ 178°(CR≧10)		輝度(標準値)
350cd/㎡		コントラスト比
1,000:1		応答速度(標準値)
5ms(GTG 応答速度Faster設定時)
色域
DCI-P3 95%		   

垂直走査周波数
HDMI
60Hz		USB Type-C™
60Hz		  

出入力端子
HDMI入力
2		USB Type-C™
3		USBダウンストリーム
2(USB Type-C™)		DisplayPort Alternate Mode
USB Power Delivery
65W		データ転送
  

通信
Bluetooth®
○(Bluetooth® 5.0)		Wi-Fi
○(Wi-Fi 5 (IEEE802.11a/b/g/n/ac))		ARC
○(eARC)		 

スピーカー
内蔵スピーカー
5W+5W		機能
Bluetooth Audio		HDR
○(HDR10)		HDCP
○(HDCP2.2)
フリッカーセーフ
ブルーライト低減モード
ブルーライト低減モード
Smart Energy Saving
Dynamic Tone Mapping
自動輝度センサー
オートボリュームレベリング
リモコン
マジックリモコン対応
USB Media Player
LG ThinQ®アプリ
音声入力
○(要マジックリモコン)
Wireless Screen Share(Miracast)
ウェブブラウザ
Remote Desktop
Game Optimizer
LG Switch
   

筐体仕様
OSD操作
OSDジョイスティック		チルト角度
前：-5ﾟ～後：20ﾟ		スイベル角度
左20ﾟ/右20ﾟ		高さ調整
110mm
ピボット
左90ﾟ		マウント規格
100×100(mm)		  

寸法（幅 x 高さ x 奥行き）（mm）
セット(スタンド付き)
727 × 514～624 × 242		セット(スタンドなし)
727 × 437 × 28		梱包時
959 × 550 × 197		 

重量（kg）
セット(スタンド付き)
10.4		セット(スタンドなし)
6.1		梱包時
14.2		 

電源
電源入力
100-240V,50/60Hz		消費電力(オンモード)
34W		待機時
0.5W		オフ時
0.5W

アクセサリー
電源コード
○(1.5m)		AC-DC アダプター
HDMIケーブル
○(1.5m)		USB Type-C-A 変換コネクタ
リモコン
電池
クイックセットアップガイド
保証書
取付け用ネジ
   

安全規格
ROHS指令
TELEC(技術基準適合証明)
PSE
J-Moss
VCCI
クラスB		UL(cUL)
FCC-B
CE

保証
3年安心保証
当社の「無料修理規定」に基づき、ご購入いただいた日から3年間、無料にて修理を行います。(液晶パネル、バックライトを含む)		無輝点保証
ご購入いただいた日から3年間、輝点(同じ色で光りっぱなしのピクセル)が1個でもあった場合は、保証期間内に限り、無償修理対象となります。輝点と思われる欠陥が見つかった際は、弊社のカスタマーセンターにお問い合わせください。		  

