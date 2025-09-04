About Cookies on This Site

50V型4Kスマートテレビ LG NanoCell AI NANO80

50V型4Kスマートテレビ LG NanoCell AI NANO80

50V型4Kスマートテレビ LG NanoCell AI NANO80

50NANO80AJA
NanoCell TVの正面図。上の端にLG NanoCell AIのロゴがある。LG NanoCell NANO80 TVに絵の具のようなカラフルなテクスチャーが1つになるところが映っている。
LG NanoCell NANO80 TVの左向きの側面図。
LG NanoCell NANO80 AI 4KスマートTVの正面図と側面図。長さ、幅、高さ、奥行きを示している。
第8世代alpha 7 AIプロセッサーが黄色に光った後、カラフルな光が放たれる。プロセッサーが4K品質と優れた色および輝度を提供することを説明するタイトル。
第8世代alpha 7 AIプロセッサーが黄色に光った後、カラフルな光が放たれる。プロセッサーが4K品質と優れた色および輝度を提供することを説明するタイトル。
NanoCellカラーテクノロジーのイメージ画像
4Kアップスケーリングのイメージ画像
AI音声認識のイメージ画像
マジックリモコンのイメージ画像
AIエージェントのイメージ画像
AIコンシェルジュのイメージ画像
AIチャットボットのイメージ画像
主な機能

  • NanoCellカラーテクノロジーで、色の純度を高め、より鮮やかに
  • AIが映像とサウンドを分析し、最適にチューニング
  • AIの進化でもっと暮らしに寄り添うテレビへ
  • マジックリモコンでかんたん操作
もっと見る
CES Innovation Awardsバッジと2025 Honoreeの賞状。

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree（webOS Re:New Program）

サイバーセキュリティ

*CES Innovation Awardsは、審査員に提出される説明文書に基づいて決定されます。全米家電協会（CTA）は、いかなる提出書類あるいは主張に関しても、その正確性の検証は行っていません。また、受賞製品の試験も行っていません。

左斜め向きに設置されたLG NanoCell TVに、カラフルな色の筋が表示されている。「alpha 7 4K AI Processor（alpha 7 4K AIプロセッサー）」という文字がTVの右下に埋め込まれている。背景は明るいティールのグラデーション。

左斜め向きに設置されたLG NanoCell TVに、カラフルな色の筋が表示されている。「alpha 7 4K AI Processor（alpha 7 4K AIプロセッサー）」という文字がTVの右下に埋め込まれている。背景は明るいティールのグラデーション。

液晶の常識を塗り替える
NanoCellカラーテクノロジー

画質AI向けのwebOS音質エンターテインメント

色は、ここまで
澄みわたる

LG独自のNanoCellカラーテクノロジーが、余分な光を抑えて、 色純度を向上し、本来の美しさを引き出します。

色褪せたメリーゴーラウンドに多様な色が重なり、結果として画像がクリアになり、色鮮やかでカラフルなメリーゴーラウンドが表示される。

*画像はイメージです。

AI Processorで
完成する
画質とサウンド

α7 AI Processor Gen8が、細部の色も、一瞬の音も逃さず、 映像をリアルに調整します。

第8世代alpha 7 AIプロセッサーが黄色に光った後、カラフルな光が放たれる。

*画像はイメージです。

低解像度の映像も
4K水準へ

フレームごとに映像を分析し、ノイズを除去することで、
クリアで鮮明な画像にアップスケーリング

LG 4Kスーパーアップスケーリングが画質を向上させることを示す、適用前/後の比較。森の中の小枝にとまったカラフルな鳥の画像を示す、2つのパネル。右側のパネルがフェードアウトする。

*画像はイメージです。

HDR10 Proで、
もっとリアルに

LG独自のHDR技術で、映像の明るさやコントラスト、色表現を
シーンごとに最適化します。

赤いニットを着た女の子の写真が真ん中で2つに分けられる。左側はSDRで。右側はHDR10 Proの画像になる。画像の右側は左側に比べて、よりクリアでコントラストが高い。

*HDR10 Proは、「HDR10」をベースに、自社で独自開発したテクノロジーです。
*画像はイメージです。

AIでテレビはさらに
進化する

詳しくはこちら
AIマジックリモコン

AIボタンを搭載し、さらに
進化したマジックリモコン

LGテレビの特長でもあるマジックリモコンに、新たにAIボタンを追加。
ボタンを押しながら話しかければ、AIがリクエストに答えます。

*AIマジックリモコンのデザインは国や地域により異なります。
*ご利用にはインターネット接続が必要です。
*画像はイメージです。

4人家族がLG AI TVの周りに集まっている。リモコンを持つ人の周りに円が現れ、各自の名前を示している。これは、AI Voice IDが各ユーザーの声紋をどのように認識しているかを示している。webOSインターフェースはその後、AIがどのようにアカウントを自動的に切り換えてパーソナライズされたコンテンツを推奨するかを示す。

Family of four is gathered around an LG AI TV. A circle appears around the person holding the remote showing their name. This showcases how AI Voice ID recognizes each user's voice signature. The webOS interface then shows how the AI automatically switches the account and recommends personalized content.

AI音声認識

AIがユーザーの声を認識して、アカウントを切り換え。

*サポートされるメニューやアプリは国により異なる場合があります。
*AI音声認識は2024年以降に発売されたOLED、QNED、NanoCell、UHDテレビでご利用いただけます。
*画像はイメージです。

AI Searchの仕組みを表示しているLG OLED TVのスクリーンのクローズアップ。小さいチャットウィンドウが開いており、どのようなスポーツゲームがあるのかとユーザーが質問したことがわかる。AI Searchがチャットで回答するとともに、使用可能なコンテンツのサムネイルを表示している。Microsoft Copilotに質問するプロンプトも表示されている。

AI Searchの仕組みを表示しているLG OLED TVのスクリーンのクローズアップ。小さいチャットウィンドウが開いており、どのようなスポーツゲームがあるのかとユーザーが質問したことがわかる。AI Searchがチャットで回答するとともに、使用可能なコンテンツのサムネイルを表示している。Microsoft Copilotに質問するプロンプトも表示されている。

AIエージェント

テレビが、あなた専用のアシスタントに。
天気も、ニュースも、操作も、AIにおまかせ。

*AIエージェントは2024年以降に発売されたOLED、QNED、NanoCell、UHDテレビでご利用いただけます。
*ご利用にはインターネット接続が必要です。
*画像はイメージです。

LG OLED TVのスクリーンでSFコンテンツが再生されている。スクリーンにはAI Chatbotインターフェースが表示されている。ユーザーがAI Chatbotに「スクリーンが暗すぎる」と伝える。AI Chatbotがこのリクエストに対応するソリューションを提示する。画像全体も2分割される。片方は暗めで、もう片方は明るめである。これは、AI Chatbotがユーザーの代わりに自動で課題を解決したことを示している。

LG OLED TVのスクリーンでSFコンテンツが再生されている。スクリーンにはAI Chatbotインターフェースが表示されている。ユーザーがAI Chatbotに「スクリーンが暗すぎる」と伝える。AI Chatbotがこのリクエストに対応するソリューションを提示する。画像全体も2分割される。片方は暗めで、もう片方は明るめである。これは、AI Chatbotがユーザーの代わりに自動で課題を解決したことを示している。

AIチャットボット

テレビの設定や操作に迷ったら、AIチャットボットに相談。
明るさやサウンド調整も、声ひとつでスマートに。

*ご利用にはインターネット接続が必要です。
*画像はイメージです。

LG TVのスクリーンの前にあるLG AI Magic Remote。スクリーンにはLG AIからのパーソナライズされた挨拶とともに、ユーザーの検索履歴と閲覧履歴に基づくカスタムのキーワードが表示されている。リモコンの近くに、AIボタンを短く1回押すだけで手軽にAI Concierge機能にアクセスできることを示すアイコンとラベルが表示されている。

LG TVのスクリーンの前にあるLG AI Magic Remote。スクリーンにはLG AIからのパーソナライズされた挨拶とともに、ユーザーの検索履歴と閲覧履歴に基づくカスタムのキーワードが表示されている。リモコンの近くに、AIボタンを短く1回押すだけで手軽にAI Concierge機能にアクセスできることを示すアイコンとラベルが表示されている。

AIコンシェルジュ

視聴履歴や検索ワードからAIが
あなたの“観たい”をおすすめ。

*サポートされるメニューやアプリは国により異なる場合があります。
*表示されるメニューはリリース時に異なる場合があります。
*おすすめキーワードは、アプリや時間帯によって異なります。
*画像はイメージです。

AI Picture Wizardのパーソナライズプロセスを進めるユーザーのスクリーン。一連の写真が表示され、ユーザーが選択したものが強調表示されている。読み込み中のアイコンが現れ、風景の画像が左から右へと改善されていく様子が示される。

パーソナル
ピクチャーウィザード

好きな絵を選ぶだけで、16億通りからあなたに最適な画質に自動で調整します。

AI Sound Wizardのパーソナライズプロセスを進めるユーザーのスクリーン。一連のサウンドクリップアイコンが選択されている。ジャズシンガーとサクソフォンプレイヤーが表示される。画像の上に描かれる音波が、パーソナライズされたサウンドを表している。

パーソナル
サウンドウィザード

好きなサウンドを選ぶと、4000万通りの

パターンから、あなた好みのサウンドに最適化します。

AIでどこまで変わった？
動画でチェック

AI音声認識

AIエージェント

AIチャットボット/
パーソナルピクチャーウィザード/
パーソナルサウンドウィザード

AIコンシェルジュ

webOS Re:New Programロゴおよび名前と、CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoreeバッジ。

webOS Re:New Programロゴおよび名前と、CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoreeバッジ。

webOS Re:New Program

5年間、webOSを
無償でアップデート

ご自宅でソフトウェアを更新すれば、OSが最新の状態に。

購入後も新機能が追加される

進化型テレビです。

*本プログラムは、5年間で計4回のOSアップデートを保証するサービスです。アップデートのタイミングは年ごとに変更になる場合があります。
*購入時期にかかわらず、2025年モデルの最終アップデートは2029年です。
*アップデート内容はモデルや国により異なります。
*2023年モデル以降のOLED、QNED、UHD全シリーズ、および2022年モデルのOLED全シリーズが対象となります。
*画像はイメージです。

Home Hubを表示しているLG TV画面の前に置かれたTVリモート。その他のスマートデバイスに対するあらゆる機能と管理が表示されている。

Home Hub

スマート家電、
まとめてラクラク操作

LGの家電製品はもちろん、Google Homeやmatter対応機器などもまとめて管理。
わかりやすい操作画面で、家中のデバイスを管理。スマートライフを、もっと気軽に。

*Google、Google Play、Android、Chromecastおよびその他のマークは Google LLC. の商標です。
*LGはMatter対応のWi-Fiデバイスをサポートしています。Matter対応のサービスと機能は、接続デバイスによって異なる場合があります。ThinQとMatterの最初の接続はThinQアプリ経由で行う必要があります。
*画像はイメージです。

AIサウンドプロで、
空間全体が音に包まれる

*音声はコンテンツや視聴環境によって異なる場合があります。

*サウンドモードメニューで有効にする必要があります。

*画像はイメージです。

リビングルームでスマートフォンを手にしている人。スマートフォンには、スマートフォンのスクリーンがTVにミラーリングされていることを示す、送信アイコンが表示されている。TVにはバスケットボールの試合が映し出され、片側に選手の統計を示すミラーリングされた画面が表示されている。

大好きなあの人、
その一瞬を、大画面で楽しもう

Google CastやAirPlay対応で、スマホの動画も写真もワイヤレスでかんたん再生

*Google、Google Play、Android、Google Castおよびその他のマークは Google LLC. の商標です。
*Apple、Appleロゴ、Apple Home、AirPlay、Homekitは、米国および他の国々で登録されたApple Inc.の商標です。
*AirPlay2、Homekit、Google Castのサポートは地域と言語によって異なる場合があります。
*画像はイメージです。

Gaming Portalで、
テレビが
“本気のゲーム機”に

人気のクラウドゲームを、ゲーム機なしで即プレイ。
本格派もライトユーザーも、LGのGaming Portalで思いきり楽しめます。

 

Gaming Portalのホーム画面。カーソルが動き、クリックすると、多くの人気ゲームタイトルが表示される。また、ゲームパッドやリモートコントロールなど、所有するコントローラーのタイプに応じてゲームを選択できる追加機能が示される。

*Gaming Portalやご利用いただけるゲームコンテンツは国によって変わります。
*一部のゲームコンテンツのご利用には、別途契約やコントローラーが必要になる場合があります。
*画像はイメージです。

ゲームに勝つためのテレビ

VRR対応で、ブレずに、なめらか。勝利を支える一台。

レーシングカーのビデオゲームを表示する画面の前で、ゲームコントローラーを握る手。VRRロゴが左上隅にあり、その他の関連する認定も表示されている。

*60Hz対応のゲーム機またはPC入力でのみ使用できます。
*画像はイメージです。

ホームシネマ

原作の感動をそのままに、映像とサウンドが心を揺さぶります。

原作の感動そのままに

監督の意図を忠実に再現するFILMMAKER MODE™が、作品本来の感動を生き生きと届けます。

 

コントロールパネルの前に立つ監督が、LG NanoCell TVで映画『キラーズ・オブ・ザ・フラワームーン』を編集している。画像の右下に「FILMMAKER Mode™」のロゴが表示されている。

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODEは、UHD Alliance, Inc.の商標です

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODEはAppleTV+とAmazon Prime Videoアプリを自動で起動します。

Find the best LG Soundbar and LG TV pair

プリント

仕様

  • 画面タイプ

    4K 液晶

  • リフレッシュレート(垂直走査周波数)

    60Hz

  • 広色域

    Nano Color

  • 映像エンジン

    α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • 実用最大出力(JEITA)

    20W

  • スピーカー

    2.0ch

  • 外形寸法 (WxHxD, mm) テレビスタンド含まず

    1121 x 651 x 57.1

  • 本体質量 テレビスタンド含まず (kg)

    11.7

全てのスペック

アクセシビリティ機能

  • グレースケール

  • ハイコントラスト

  • 色の反転

付属品

  • 電源ケーブル

  • リモコン

    マジックリモコン（MR25）

オーディオ

  • AIサウンド

    α7 AI Sound Pro (バーチャル9.1.2サウンド)

  • オートサウンドチューニング

  • オーディオコーデック

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (マニュアル参照)

  • 実用最大出力(JEITA)

    20W

  • Bluetoothサラウンド対応

    ● (2 Way再生)

  • クリアボイスプロ

    ● (オートボリュームレベリング)

  • サウンド同期

  • 同時音声出力

  • テレビサウンドモード共有

  • スピーカー方式

    ダウンファイアリング方式

  • スピーカー

    2.0ch

  • WOWオーケストラ

テレビ放送

  • デジタル放送受信機

    ISDB-T (地上波), ISDB-S (衛星放送)

  • マルチチューナー

    チューナー数　2

接続性

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 5.1

  • 有線LAN(RJ45)

    1

  • HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

    eARC(HDMI 2)

  • HDMI入力端子

    3ポート (eARC, ALLM対応)

  • ヘッドホン出力端子

    1

  • RF入力端子(アンテナ/ケーブル)

    2

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

  • 光デジタル音声出力端子(S/PDIF)

    1

  • USB端子

    2(USB2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi 5(IEEE802.11ac､a/b/g/n対応)

外形寸法/重量

  • 梱包サイズ (WxHxD, mm)

    1215 x 775 x 152

  • 梱包質量 (kg)

    14.5

  • 外形寸法 (WxHxD, mm) テレビスタンド含まず

    1121 x 651 x 57.1

  • 外形寸法 (WxHxD, mm) テレビスタンド含む

    1121 x 716 x 230

  • テレビスタンド (WxD, mm)

    859 x 230

  • 本体質量 テレビスタンド含まず (kg)

    11.7

  • 本体質量 テレビスタンド含む (kg)

    11.8

  • VESA規格 (WxH, mm)

    200 x 200

ゲーム機能

  • ALLM(自動低遅延モード)

  • ゲームオプティマイザ

    ● (ゲームダッシュボード)

  • HGiGゲームモード

  • VRR (可変リフレッシュレート)

    最大 60Hz

映像(表示)

  • 画素数(水平×垂直)

    4K (3840 x 2160)

  • バックライト方式

    直下型

  • 画面タイプ

    4K 液晶

  • リフレッシュレート(垂直走査周波数)

    60Hz

  • 広色域

    Nano Color

映像(処理)

  • AI輝度

  • AI アップスケーリング

    4Kスーパーアップスケーリング

  • オートキャリブレーション

  • ダイナミックトーンマッピング

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • 映像モード

    10モード

  • 映像エンジン

    α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

電源

  • 電源入力

    AC 100V~ 50-60Hz

  • 消費電力(待機時)

    0.5W

SMART TV

  • AI Chatbot

  • フルウェブブラウザ

  • Google Cast

  • Google Home / Hub

  • ホームハブ

  • 音声認識

  • マジックリモコン対応

    ●（同梱)

  • オペレーティングシステム

    webOS 25

  • モバイルリモートアプリ

    ● (LG ThinQアプリ)

  • USBカメラ対応

  • AI音声認識

  • Apple Airplay

  • Apple AirPlay 2

  • Apple Home

