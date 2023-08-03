Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
仕様

レビュー

サポート

LSW130B

EZスリムマウント (壁掛けブラケット)

プリント

全てのスペック

仕様

上下チルト

約±15度

左右スイーベル

約±15度

最大荷重

15kg

本体サイズ

幅43.5×高さ16.7cm×奥行き2cm

取付時せり出し寸法

約2～11cm

本体質量

約1.7kg

対応モデル

32LS3500

26LS3500

22LS3500

32LN570B

26LN4600

22LN4600