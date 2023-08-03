Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG TONE Free HBS-FN7

仕様

LG TONE Free HBS-FN7

HBS-FN7

LG TONE Free HBS-FN7

(2)
ムード照明オンで開いたクレードルの15度の角度
全てのスペック

基本仕様

本体色

グロッシーホワイト

充電方式

USB Type-CTM/ワイヤレス充電

通信方式

Bluetooth® Ver 5 .0

対応コーデック

SBC / AAC

バッテリー容量

イヤホン

55mAh

充電ケース

390mAh

充電時間

イヤホン

約1時間

充電ケース

約2時間